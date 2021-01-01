« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm a celebrity 2022  (Read 217 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

I'm a celebrity 2022
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm »
Back tonight. Be good to see Matt Hancock humiliated daily.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm »
This year's cast apparently:

    Boy George
    Chris Moyles
    Mike Tindall MBE
    Olivia Attwood
    Sue Cleaver
    Charlene White
    Owen Warner
    Jill Scott MBE
    Babatúndé Aléshé
    Scarlette Douglas
    Matt Hancock
    Sean Walsh

Online [new username under construction]

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Heard of 3 of them
Online Crosby Nick

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:29 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:21:18 am
Heard of 3 of them

Really? Everyone has heard of the top 3 on that list surely? And Hancock the twat. Plus Jill Scott from the England womens team. The other names dont jump out but without having seen last night I think Sean Walsh is that long haired comedian who was on Strictly. Babatundé is on Gogglebox and quite funny and I think Charlene White is a news reader. Sue Cleaver is Eileen from Corrie so youd probably recognise her too.

Tend to watch a night behind to skip all the ads. Any good so far? Has Hancock been bitten by anything venomous yet?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:19 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:21:18 am
Heard of 3 of them

Boy George, Mike Tindall and Hancock?
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:53 am »
Terrible tv. Be good if Hancock falls seriously ill/dies though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:38:53 am
Terrible tv. Be good if Hancock falls seriously ill/dies though.

Best thing is his corpse would still get voted to do the remaining challenges.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:38:53 am
Terrible tv. Be good if Hancock falls seriously ill/dies though.

Has he done any challenges yet?
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:47:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:44 am
Best thing is his corpse would still get voted to do the remaining challenges.

 ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:47:45 am
Has he done any challenges yet?

I thought he wasn't there yet, he was a surprise later guest
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:51:38 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:50:11 am
I thought he wasn't there yet, he was a surprise later guest

oh, dunno mate, Ive never seen the show properly. 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:51:54 am »
Online Riquende

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:11:21 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:21:18 am
Heard of 3 of them

Me too. Hancock, Moyles and Boy George.

But then I don't watch much TV and I've never watched this show, so there's no point them picking people I've heard of.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:20:34 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:11:21 am
Me too. Hancock, Moyles and Boy George.

But then I don't watch much TV and I've never watched this show, so there's no point them picking people I've heard of.

Yeah same three, I think i'd recognise the football girl but otherwise, God know lol
Online Elzar

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
I've heard of 8 of them, if we are sharing.
