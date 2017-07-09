Honestly I'm just appreciative that they've managed to keep the show on the road with the same talent (showrunner/writers/actors etc).
Maybe I've taken one of the core messages of the series a little too close to heart
But when the head chefs/owners all revel in 'how did we make this place', I feel the same about this tv show. It's amazing!
While I agree at the moment that it's not my favourite of the seasons, I don't agree with the idea that they didn't really have any ideas (except for what will now be held off until season 4, because it was commissioned at the same time).
I can see why for some, the short time period of the season might be a frustration because they want to jump ahead to resolve various curiosities. But I don't share the rush. It wasn't like it was filler TV - if anything I felt like I wanted longer episodes and maybe a couple more, all within this same period.
I don't mean this as a personal criticism of posts before - because what I am thinking is mostly around film criticism/critics - but I feel the whole 'it didn't move the plot forward' criticism has become such a constant in modern times. There's more to film (and tv) than demonstrating a plot getting from A to B.