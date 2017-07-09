« previous next »
« Reply #120 on: June 29, 2024, 01:33:58 am »
Quote from: classycarra on June 29, 2024, 01:03:31 am
it's so good, especially as a counter point to their 'Hope We Can Again' which ran through lots of the climactic scenes of the last episode of season 2

with that, the kate bush, cocteau twins, save it for later (not the beat's version) and the brian eno/john cale i'm convinced they've hacked my liked songs!
They really do use music very well in this show. Great mood setting.
« Reply #121 on: June 29, 2024, 11:15:18 pm »
Wow Episode 3, they ratcheted the stress on that episode to an 11, we've decided to do one episode a night instead of binge it over a couple of nights.

Spoiler
The pouring Broth scene and saying Enjoy and walking off with the Broth :lmao
[close]
« Reply #122 on: June 30, 2024, 03:06:48 pm »
Fak (the main one) is such a brilliant character. And is a professional chef with several restaurants! Plus hes an exec producer on the show.
« Reply #123 on: June 30, 2024, 04:27:33 pm »
I loved the series. I can't recall a programme with such a broad range of characters I really feel like I care about
« Reply #124 on: July 2, 2024, 01:39:56 pm »
I thought this was the weakest season. Some of the individual episodes were great however nothing much actually gets resolved. They knew they had season 4 commissioned and that they were filming season 3 and 4 back to back. It came across that they wasn't any need for anything major to actually happen yet.
« Reply #125 on: July 2, 2024, 02:07:59 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on July  2, 2024, 01:39:56 pm
I thought this was the weakest season. Some of the individual episodes were great however nothing much actually gets resolved. They knew they had season 4 commissioned and that they were filming season 3 and 4 back to back. It came across that they wasn't any need for anything major to actually happen yet.

Before watching the last episode, the above expresses my sentiment precisely.

The Napkins and Ice Chips episodes were brilliant standalone television, but took the story nowhere. A plethora of montages and flashbacks, again superb technical work and with top-notch acting, went nowhere.

And they've filled in too much of Jeff Winger being a total ass. We knew that. He's more intimidating and frightening if we fill that in ourselves, rather than watching him berating Carm again and again...

An incomplete season would be a fair criticism, I think...
« Reply #126 on: July 2, 2024, 02:32:02 pm »
Cant argue with of that. I also didnt care for the final episode either. Partly because of the lack of any resolution. Although I do think it was probably an episode the creator dreamed of making from the start, with the (I presume) real chefs sitting around telling anecdotes.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

« Reply #127 on: July 2, 2024, 03:31:55 pm »
Honestly I'm just appreciative that they've managed to keep the show on the road with the same talent (showrunner/writers/actors etc).

Maybe I've taken one of the core messages of the series a little too close to heart ;D But when the head chefs/owners all revel in 'how did we make this place', I feel the same about this tv show. It's amazing!

While I agree at the moment that it's not my favourite of the seasons, I don't agree with the idea that they didn't really have any ideas (except for what will now be held off until season 4, because it was commissioned at the same time).

I can see why for some, the short time period of the season might be a frustration because they want to jump ahead to resolve various curiosities. But I don't share the rush. It wasn't like it was filler TV - if anything I felt like I wanted longer episodes and maybe a couple more, all within this same period.

I don't mean this as a personal criticism of posts before - because what I am thinking is mostly around film criticism/critics - but I feel the whole 'it didn't move the plot forward' criticism has become such a constant in modern times. There's more to film (and tv) than demonstrating a plot getting from A to B.
« Reply #128 on: July 2, 2024, 04:37:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July  2, 2024, 03:31:55 pm
Honestly I'm just appreciative that they've managed to keep the show on the road with the same talent (showrunner/writers/actors etc).

Maybe I've taken one of the core messages of the series a little too close to heart ;D But when the head chefs/owners all revel in 'how did we make this place', I feel the same about this tv show. It's amazing!

While I agree at the moment that it's not my favourite of the seasons, I don't agree with the idea that they didn't really have any ideas (except for what will now be held off until season 4, because it was commissioned at the same time).

I can see why for some, the short time period of the season might be a frustration because they want to jump ahead to resolve various curiosities. But I don't share the rush. It wasn't like it was filler TV - if anything I felt like I wanted longer episodes and maybe a couple more, all within this same period.

I don't mean this as a personal criticism of posts before - because what I am thinking is mostly around film criticism/critics - but I feel the whole 'it didn't move the plot forward' criticism has become such a constant in modern times. There's more to film (and tv) than demonstrating a plot getting from A to B.

I share the general distaste for nothing happened as a general entertainment criticism.

So, for example, if Tinas strong relationship with her husband became new a later important point, I will better understand the choices made.

But the first two seasons were very tightly plotted; with a chaotic forward momentum that need scoring the internal chaos for Carmy and Sydney.

In the third season, its not possible that the slower, more reflective pacing in some way mirrors Carmy or Sydneys struggles; indeed, thanks to the Computer, we know the opposite to be true.

Forks was really relevant moving forward, for Richie and for the restaurant, in a way that Napkins wasnt, at least not yet..
« Reply #129 on: July 2, 2024, 11:28:16 pm »
Well said. I happened to see when looking for something earlier that Napkins has the highest rating of any of the episodes but I actually thought it was one of the least compelling episodes (except the dialogue at the end) - that's not to say I thought it was bad though!
« Reply #130 on: July 4, 2024, 10:17:44 am »
Finding this new season a bit boring to be honest.
« Reply #131 on: July 4, 2024, 10:30:37 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  4, 2024, 10:17:44 am
Finding this new season a bit boring to be honest.

Episode 1 was a bit weak
Episode 2 got better
« Reply #132 on: July 4, 2024, 10:38:33 am »
I'm late to this season due to the football and just watch episode 1 last night.

I was blown away, I thought it was absolutely stupendous. At least the 3rd best episode of the entire series (for me Forks the Richie episode from S2 was top and Fishes the Christmas/madhouse one second, until now). It was a 35 min montage in random order but the music never got tiring, it looked fantastic, and it revealed without spelling-out so much about the backstory of Carmine, Richie and Sydney and how it all ties together.

I was nervous about going into this season because I think I had seen mixed reports in places, but this was probably the best episode of TV I've seen this year.
« Reply #133 on: July 4, 2024, 01:25:53 pm »
Tried my best to pace out episodes but ended up finishing it today.

I very much enjoyed the 3rd series, I'd say the one thing that doesn't help is there's no central aim whereas in series 1 it's Carmy getting to understand the beef and deal with his brothers death, and series 2 the drive is to open the restaurant.

Still gripping TV and no doubt will pair well with series 4.

Spoiler
and just how amazing is it to have Will Poulter, John Cena, and Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis come in and smash a few scenes.
[close]
« Reply #134 on: July 4, 2024, 10:33:10 pm »
Just finished season three. As been mentioned, I'm also in the 'weakest season' group. But! It is still very, very good. There were periods/segments of a certain blandness and pacing that perhaps could have been better. Also, I'm not a huge fan of good shows/series being turned into 'music videos' - they didn't go all the way, but got close. Just my preference really.

Faks, as always, great ;D

Quote from: RedSince86 on June 28, 2024, 09:08:39 pm
That stunning music over Episode 1.

"Together" by Nine Inch Nails.

My thoughts went to Mogwai at first, hehe. Still, excellent music.

« Reply #135 on: July 4, 2024, 11:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on July  4, 2024, 10:33:10 pm
Just finished season three. As been mentioned, I'm also in the 'weakest season' group. But! It is still very, very good. There were periods/segments of a certain blandness and pacing that perhaps could have been better. Also, I'm not a huge fan of good shows/series being turned into 'music videos' - they didn't go all the way, but got close. Just my preference really.

Faks, as always, great ;D

My thoughts went to Mogwai at first, hehe. Still, excellent music.



See, I dug/dig the Faks, too... But it felt like too much of the Fakking Faks all over the series weakened the crucial, key scene in episode 9.

 
« Reply #136 on: July 5, 2024, 11:38:12 am »
enjoying it but how the flying fuck is this a comedy
« Reply #137 on: July 5, 2024, 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  5, 2024, 11:38:12 am
enjoying it but how the flying fuck is this a comedy

It's not but by claiming it is because it's occasionally funny allows them to clean up at award shows.
« Reply #138 on: July 5, 2024, 06:55:23 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  4, 2024, 11:07:19 pm
See, I dug/dig the Faks, too... But it felt like too much of the Fakking Faks all over the series weakened the crucial, key scene in episode 9.
agree - they felt overused to me

Quote from: ToneLa on July  5, 2024, 11:38:12 am
enjoying it but how the flying fuck is this a comedy
it's hilarious! so many laughs - often when surrounded by challenging/trying times (or disguised in what sounds like antagonistic hostility but is actually love)

might be on my own there, read a pathetically bad guardian review of the season that described the bear as "unfunny" and i just thought they sounded incredibly joyless
« Reply #139 on: July 6, 2024, 12:28:27 pm »
This show has disappeared up its own arse.
« Reply #140 on: July 6, 2024, 12:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Snail on July  6, 2024, 12:28:27 pm
This show has disappeared up its own arse.

I'm on episode 7 and none of them have stood out, it's all more of the same and nothing is progressing.

Honeydew (Denmark) and Forks was some of the best TV I've ever seen, this season isn't a patch on the last.
« Reply #141 on: July 6, 2024, 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July  6, 2024, 12:34:26 pm
I'm on episode 7 and none of them have stood out, it's all more of the same and nothing is progressing.

Honeydew (Denmark) and Forks was some of the best TV I've ever seen, this season isn't a patch on the last.
think/hope you'll find the eighth episode stands out
« Reply #142 on: July 6, 2024, 06:38:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July  6, 2024, 06:24:09 pm
think/hope you'll find the eighth episode stands out

Good to see a discussion, with room for differing points of view... like one between Neil and Ted...
« Reply #143 on: July 6, 2024, 06:42:22 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  6, 2024, 06:38:00 pm
Good to see a discussion, with room for differing points of view... like one between Neil and Ted...
👻👻👻
« Reply #144 on: July 6, 2024, 06:43:12 pm »
« Reply #145 on: July 12, 2024, 12:38:35 am »
I want one of those sandwiches more than any of the fine cuisine
« Reply #146 on: July 12, 2024, 09:50:30 am »
Whilst I still enjoying this series, it is on the verge of disappearing up it's own arse. It's pretentious and vey much style over substance. I really hope that's the joke, given it describes chefs the more they make it in that profession.

The characters are great though.
« Reply #147 on: July 12, 2024, 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July  2, 2024, 04:37:27 pm
I share the general distaste for nothing happened as a general entertainment criticism.

So, for example, if Tinas strong relationship with her husband became new a later important point, I will better understand the choices made.

But the first two seasons were very tightly plotted; with a chaotic forward momentum that need scoring the internal chaos for Carmy and Sydney.

In the third season, its not possible that the slower, more reflective pacing in some way mirrors Carmy or Sydneys struggles; indeed, thanks to the Computer, we know the opposite to be true.

Forks was really relevant moving forward, for Richie and for the restaurant, in a way that Napkins wasnt, at least not yet..

Now I've finished, this is a really good representation of the whole third series. I enjoyed it but I wasn't blown away like I was with 1 and especially 2.

Season two is some of the best TV I've watched for some time (as I've said before), season 3 is good but just that it's good.
« Reply #148 on: July 12, 2024, 03:19:26 pm »
I thought it was great. Agree it didn't have the same narrative drive as the first two seasons (Season 2 particularly) but that didn't really bother me. Think the whole point is that they've done this amazing thing (opening the restaurant) but now they're stuck because they don't know how to move forward and build on it. And Carmy becoming more akin to Joel McHale's character, domineering and refusing to listen to the others, was fascinating to me.

I'd say it was probably more indulgent.. but I loved what they did in the first episode. And there were other standouts - Tina's episode was great, I thought, and I really enjoyed the two hander between Natalie and Donna.

It's one of those shows where I'm just happy to be in their world, but appreciate others want to see more progress made. I'd agree the third season was probably a little indulgent, but still head and shoulders above the vast majority of TV, IMO.
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:35:06 am »
Finally started season 3 last night. Been trying to resist this whilst watching other shows to completion.

Episode 1 was beautifully shot.
Episode 2 was very funny. Especially the lights issue making people they were having a stroke and the arguments between Carmy and Richie.
