Honestly I'm just appreciative that they've managed to keep the show on the road with the same talent (showrunner/writers/actors etc).Maybe I've taken one of the core messages of the series a little too close to heartBut when the head chefs/owners all revel in 'how did we make this place', I feel the same about this tv show. It's amazing!While I agree at the moment that it's not my favourite of the seasons, I don't agree with the idea that they didn't really have any ideas (except for what will now be held off until season 4, because it was commissioned at the same time).I can see why for some, the short time period of the season might be a frustration because they want to jump ahead to resolve various curiosities. But I don't share the rush. It wasn't like it was filler TV - if anything I felt like I wanted longer episodes and maybe a couple more, all within this same period.I don't mean this as a personal criticism of posts before - because what I am thinking is mostly around film criticism/critics - but I feel the whole 'it didn't move the plot forward' criticism has become such a constant in modern times. There's more to film (and tv) than demonstrating a plot getting from A to B.