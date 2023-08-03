Had been holding the 2nd season off for ages but finally got to it this week, done the last two episodes last night. Wow, so fucking good. Some of the best episodes I've seen in ages. It's really hard to say which season I preferred, probably the 2nd one even though I feel it misses a certain something the first one had, probably with the restaurant being unopen for much of it. I really liked the Copenhagen stuff with the Marcus and the English chef, it was really good. Richie working in that classy restaurant too. That's where it's at its strongest IMO.Was a bit sceptical about them having a few big guest stars in it but it works really well. Plenty of them in the Fishes episode which is really quite emotionally heavy. I feel like Jon Bernthal is really great as Carmy's brother who you can see obviously isn't all right emotionally. Really can't wait to see where they go from here, surely it won't end after a third season so hoping for a couple more. Carmy's sister seemed to be in this one a lot more and I'm hoping Claire Bear is back! Also really loved that scene with Carmy/Richie at the end of S2 in the fridge. The finale had so much about it. The chef outside smoking crackAlso, just read that the creator is going out with Gillian Jacobs. Lucky bastard.