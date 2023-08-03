« previous next »
Offline Red Viper

Re: The Bear
« Reply #80 on: August 3, 2023, 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on August  3, 2023, 11:23:09 am
Fully agreed about the Richie episode!

I wish I had your restraint - I got through both series since the weekend. Without exaggeration I was almost feeling withdrawal symptoms last night without new episodes to way

I love so much about this series I don't even know where to start, except to say I can't remember feeling this emotionally invested in characters in a long time

I never thought any show or film could make me want to bang Love Story on the car stereo  ;D

I'll be doing a full rewatch once I finish it I reckon.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Bear
« Reply #81 on: August 3, 2023, 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: Red Viper on August  3, 2023, 11:38:00 am
I never thought any show or film could make me want to bang Love Story on the car stereo  ;D

I'll be doing a full rewatch once I finish it I reckon.
Hahah I'm not too familiar with T Swift, but I was absolutely with him in that scene!

Just another note on the music - I love how it can be used subtly to add to the anxiety at times - there's two great Nine Inch Nails instrumentals iin there, and that semi-theme tune New Noise-Refused (not my usual cup of tea at all but love it here) they use when ramping stuff up in the kitchen. thinking about it there was also some Tangerine Dream too (i thought it was from Thief soundtrack, but it was another film)

then at other times they just play some great music like Mulatu Astatke, Budos Band, REM (again not my cup of tea outside the classics, but this has got me on board)

god its good, I reckon I'll do the same (rewatch) too. so much great stuff on passion, drive, creativity, family, relationships, trying/failing, addiction - but despite how universal so much of it is, it feels completely fresh and different!
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Bear
« Reply #82 on: August 6, 2023, 10:07:06 pm »
All I could think was I hope Matty is Corgi registered. Lot of background gas engineering happening.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Bear
« Reply #83 on: August 7, 2023, 12:40:32 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  6, 2023, 10:07:06 pm
All I could think was I hope Matty is Corgi registered. Lot of background gas engineering happening.

He didn't know what the fak he was doing...
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Bear
« Reply #84 on: August 14, 2023, 09:57:07 pm »
As someone who designs and installs commercial kitchens, I thought I would hate this show. Chef based shows always annoy me, as the majority of them are not really the pricks they are shown as on TV.

I loved everything about this. The fire suppression story had reminded was so well done. One kitchen safety design did wind me up, but the cold room was old, I guess.

Like others have said, the music was great. Love Pearl Jam. I did have to shazam the Eddie Vedder/Neil Finn song though.
Offline Henry Chinaski

Re: The Bear
« Reply #85 on: September 2, 2023, 08:41:12 am »
Saw the 'Fishes'-episode last night. Hard to watch, but the acting performances are truly exquisite. Made me think of Cassavetes' 'A Woman Under the Influence' a little bit.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Bear
« Reply #86 on: September 2, 2023, 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on September  2, 2023, 08:41:12 am
Saw the 'Fishes'-episode last night. Hard to watch, but the acting performances are truly exquisite. Made me think of Cassavetes' 'A Woman Under the Influence' a little bit.
It's so good, I loved it. Was still hard to watch on a second viewing, but picked up lots more and enjoyed the humour in places where I knew there was nothing horrible coming!

Loved Opening Night and been meaning to watch Woman under the influence - thanks for the recommendation, hopefully prompting a watch soon!
Offline thejbs

Re: The Bear
« Reply #87 on: September 17, 2023, 11:15:49 pm »
Savoured this as a slow watch and just served up the last episode tonight. What can I say, it was delicious.

I said before that the first series was the best of any show Ive watched since the Wire. The second season, if anything, was better. As well as the regular cast being great, the guest stars were superb. I think the writers mustve had every second counts on the wall because there wasnt a dull minute.
Offline archie

Re: The Bear
« Reply #88 on: September 18, 2023, 07:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper on August  3, 2023, 11:38:00 am
I never thought any show or film could make me want to bang Love Story on the car stereo  ;D

I'll be doing a full rewatch once I finish it I reckon.

Haha yes, that was class.

I thought it was a bit of a slower burn the start of Series 2.
But episodes 6-10 were amazing.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The Bear
« Reply #89 on: September 19, 2023, 08:48:31 am »
Can't believe I put this show off for so long. Been in my to watch pile for yonks. Sifting last night and thought, yeah give it a go.

I watched the whole thing in a oner...going to be a slog today ;D ;D ;D

Absolutely fantastic TV. Can't believe I got through it so quickly and now there's no more till the writers get paid! Someome break a piggy bank ffs :'(

The whole thing was absolutely superb but, S02E04 - Honeydew (Marcus in Denmark), and, S02E07 - Forks (Richie stages), were the two stand outs. Nod to, Fishes, too, it wasn't an easy watch but some fantastic performances.

My only minor criticism..

Spoiler
Probably in part due to the fact that I knew it was coming to an conclusion (at least whilst we await an end to the writer's strike and then everything that comes there after) I was hoping for a happier end for Carmen and Claire.

Carmen's emergence from the fridge seemed to signify the evolution of the character. Throwing off the protective layer that he'd wrapped himself in for years and opening himself up to new possibilities....

I'm not one to go in for "happy endings" but as I saw the clock ticking down on the final episode I knew it wasn't coming and felt a bit robbed
[close]
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2023, 12:29:57 pm
The best friend character was just unbearable.
That was the point, he was the fly in the ointment. Without his character's behaviour for 75% of the show there would have been little conflict in the kitchen and then where is the drama and the possible pay off?
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The Bear
« Reply #90 on: September 19, 2023, 09:04:36 am »
Similar setting for this movie which was pretty fucking good as well...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UBUfCL_tvro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UBUfCL_tvro</a>
Offline thejbs

Re: The Bear
« Reply #91 on: September 19, 2023, 10:44:33 am »
Quote from: archie on September 18, 2023, 07:41:16 pm
Haha yes, that was class.

I thought it was a bit of a slower burn the start of Series 2.
But episodes 6-10 were amazing.

I loved the slow burn episodes and thought they were so important. Like, the Copenhagen episode when cast alongside the 7 fishes episode. You see why Carmy did so well in Copenhagen - it was because it took him out of that family environment and allowed him to blossom. I loved that every episode had a purpose and focus that was important to the whole series.

After the 7 fishes episode, my heart was racing a little. Loved how they managed to make it feel so claustrophobic.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Bear
« Reply #92 on: September 19, 2023, 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 19, 2023, 09:04:36 am
Similar setting for this movie which was pretty fucking good as well...


Yeah Boiling Point was cracking without the annoying characters

Stephen Graham's character slowly unraveling as the night wore on, was gripping.

BBC have confirmed a prequel TV series.  Looking forward to that.  Hope they get some gritty writers in for it.
Offline archie

Re: The Bear
« Reply #93 on: September 21, 2023, 10:31:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September 19, 2023, 10:44:33 am
I loved the slow burn episodes and thought they were so important. Like, the Copenhagen episode when cast alongside the 7 fishes episode. You see why Carmy did so well in Copenhagen - it was because it took him out of that family environment and allowed him to blossom. I loved that every episode had a purpose and focus that was important to the whole series.

After the 7 fishes episode, my heart was racing a little. Loved how they managed to make it feel so claustrophobic.

Yeah, I get it - and looking back over the complete series its clear why theyre so important.

I think its way the show does chaos/intensity so well I was wondering how long we were going to have to wait.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Bear
« Reply #94 on: October 15, 2023, 10:47:06 am »
Just rewatched Season 2. It's peerless - an absolute classic - and even better on a rewatch.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Bear
« Reply #95 on: October 15, 2023, 02:17:26 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October 15, 2023, 10:47:06 am
Just rewatched Season 2. It's peerless - an absolute classic - and even better on a rewatch.

Have done the same, and interestingly had a harder time re-watching episode 10 than I did episode 6, which i would have thought the most difficult of all.

Peerless, indeed...
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Bear
« Reply #96 on: November 17, 2023, 03:31:47 pm »
Had been holding the 2nd season off for ages but finally got to it this week, done the last two episodes last night. Wow, so fucking good. Some of the best episodes I've seen in ages. It's really hard to say which season I preferred, probably the 2nd one even though I feel it misses a certain something the first one had, probably with the restaurant being unopen for much of it. I really liked the Copenhagen stuff with the Marcus and the English chef, it was really good. Richie working in that classy restaurant too. That's where it's at its strongest IMO.

Was a bit sceptical about them having a few big guest stars in it but it works really well. Plenty of them in the Fishes episode which is really quite emotionally heavy. I feel like Jon Bernthal is really great as Carmy's brother who you can see obviously isn't all right emotionally. Really can't wait to see where they go from here, surely it won't end after a third season so hoping for a couple more. Carmy's sister seemed to be in this one a lot more and I'm hoping Claire Bear is back! Also really loved that scene with Carmy/Richie at the end of S2 in the fridge. The finale had so much about it. The chef outside smoking crack  :lmao

Also, just read that the creator is going out with Gillian Jacobs. Lucky bastard.
Offline redk84

Re: The Bear
« Reply #97 on: January 22, 2024, 12:48:15 pm »
Forgive me...just finished watching season 1, really like the show and all the characters in their own way.

But

Spoiler
I don't understand or maybe i missed why Sydney was so offended and had to quit?
I thought the kitchen is supposed to be this edgy place to work and most people are used to that..

Just seemed like a very bad day when that pre-order stuff kicked off and nobody was reacting well as opposed to her being targetted? I mean she did stab Ritchie too!! Yes he was being a dick towards her over that review of her food, and maybe it was more to do with that? but all Carmy said was that it wasn't a ready. He could have shown that it was a good achievement for a young chef instead of telling her the critic was a hack i suppose ?
And the desserts guy quit too even though he had his head in doughnuts instead of helping with the millions of orders coming in and got shouted at lol

Seemed kinda soft to me....bit of forced drama
[close]

That apart. Amazing show....loved it from start to finish and will get on S2 now
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Bear
« Reply #98 on: January 22, 2024, 12:59:39 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on January 22, 2024, 12:48:15 pm
Forgive me...just finished watching season 1, really like the show and all the characters in their own way.

But

Spoiler
I don't understand or maybe i missed why Sydney was so offended and had to quit?
I thought the kitchen is supposed to be this edgy place to work and most people are used to that..

Just seemed like a very bad day when that pre-order stuff kicked off and nobody was reacting well as opposed to her being targetted? I mean she did stab Ritchie too!! Yes he was being a dick towards her over that review of her food, and maybe it was more to do with that? but all Carmy said was that it wasn't a ready. He could have shown that it was a good achievement for a young chef instead of telling her the critic was a hack i suppose ?
And the desserts guy quit too even though he had his head in doughnuts instead of helping with the millions of orders coming in and got shouted at lol

Seemed kinda soft to me....bit of forced drama
[close]

That apart. Amazing show....loved it from start to finish and will get on S2 now

Spoiler
I think part of this show is that level of outburst and anger in a kitchen from Chef's is an old stereotype and exactly that, a stereotype of an antiquated style of cook which has no place today. Carmy had no right to kick off like that, to scream in someone's face and in general turn the kitchen chaotic with his behavior. There could have been another solution, another approach, but Carmy was tainted, and Sydney and Marcus were not willing to take that sort of behavior from their boss - you don't have to be screamed at and belittles and humiliated at work. They both fucked up but Carmy let them fuck up by not managing the situation beforehand and not making clear and rational decisions during the service either.

Season 2 does a good job of showing you other kitchens which are just as intense and just as much pressure and people are calm and collected and work together. Rather than chaotic and raging like Carmy they are in fact rather maticulous, almost automated assembly how they work in a strangely calming way. Carmy is growing but when the pressure is on in season 1 he turns into a monster, and Sydney and Marcus didn't want to be a part of that in that moment
[close]
Offline redk84

Re: The Bear
« Reply #99 on: January 22, 2024, 02:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 22, 2024, 12:59:39 pm
Spoiler
I think part of this show is that level of outburst and anger in a kitchen from Chef's is an old stereotype and exactly that, a stereotype of an antiquated style of cook which has no place today. Carmy had no right to kick off like that, to scream in someone's face and in general turn the kitchen chaotic with his behavior. There could have been another solution, another approach, but Carmy was tainted, and Sydney and Marcus were not willing to take that sort of behavior from their boss - you don't have to be screamed at and belittles and humiliated at work. They both fucked up but Carmy let them fuck up by not managing the situation beforehand and not making clear and rational decisions during the service either.

Season 2 does a good job of showing you other kitchens which are just as intense and just as much pressure and people are calm and collected and work together. Rather than chaotic and raging like Carmy they are in fact rather maticulous, almost automated assembly how they work in a strangely calming way. Carmy is growing but when the pressure is on in season 1 he turns into a monster, and Sydney and Marcus didn't want to be a part of that in that moment
[close]


Spoiler
I see....think i remember Sydney saying she hated that environment earlier in the season in previous jobs. And Carmy didn't like having the guy in the good restaurant call him all sorts....
That whole meltdown scene made me laugh to be honest, i get what you mean by them not wanting to work in that environment (nobody would!) but i suppose I fell for the stereotype too that it was the norm for places like that and i dont think the show convinced me at that point that they were trying to be any different here?
[close]
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Bear
« Reply #100 on: January 22, 2024, 03:15:57 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on January 22, 2024, 02:20:43 pm
Spoiler
I see....think i remember Sydney saying she hated that environment earlier in the season in previous jobs. And Carmy didn't like having the guy in the good restaurant call him all sorts....
That whole meltdown scene made me laugh to be honest, i get what you mean by them not wanting to work in that environment (nobody would!) but i suppose I fell for the stereotype too that it was the norm for places like that and i dont think the show convinced me at that point that they were trying to be any different here?
[close]

Spoiler
Yeah Season 2 really does shed light on how fucked that environment is with a couple of examples of kitchens with either managed pressure when things go busy or wrong, or downright peaceful experiences with more gentle directing and encouragement over shouting and aggression. It also does well as to showing how Carmy got to treating a kitchen like that when things go wrong
[close]
Offline redk84

Re: The Bear
« Reply #101 on: February 3, 2024, 12:06:06 pm »
Well season 2 was excellent
Felt very different but the whole leade up to the final couple episodes where each character got their own little story was excellent

The Christmas episode was superb and depressing!
Bit disappointed in Carmy in last episode too...obviously didn't learn much from previous season

He's got some making up to do
Offline Livbes

Re: The Bear
« Reply #102 on: February 3, 2024, 02:23:24 pm »
Season 3 filming begins the end of this month.
Online elbow

Re: The Bear
« Reply #103 on: February 4, 2024, 11:18:43 pm »
I used to work as a chef for many years. I tried really hard to get into this but found it too stressful.

Are they always shouting?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Bear
« Reply #104 on: February 6, 2024, 07:41:34 am »
Quote from: elbow on February  4, 2024, 11:18:43 pm
I used to work as a chef for many years. I tried really hard to get into this but found it too stressful.

Are they always shouting?

Yes chef!
Online elbow

Re: The Bear
« Reply #105 on: February 6, 2024, 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February  6, 2024, 07:41:34 am
Yes chef!

OK, for that reason I'm definitely not watching any more. I found it harrowing!
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Bear
« Reply #106 on: May 29, 2024, 07:21:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UHiwdDFPsZY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UHiwdDFPsZY</a>
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: The Bear
« Reply #107 on: May 29, 2024, 11:57:16 pm »
I'm in!
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Bear
« Reply #108 on: June 27, 2024, 10:24:32 pm »
Just watched opening episode of season 3.

Fabulous start to the season with the flashbacks and the stunning music.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Bear
« Reply #109 on: June 27, 2024, 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 27, 2024, 10:24:32 pm
Just watched opening episode of season 3.

Fabulous start to the season with the flashbacks and the stunning music.

They don't fuck around do they?

Spoiler
Starting a new season with a 35 minute montage was a ballsy move but it was so good! I just need to resist the urge to watch them all in one go now.
[close]
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Bear
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 02:37:32 am »
The intensity goes through the roof in episode 3, "Doors..."

Plus Ebra
Spoiler
not being able to read his own handwriting is one of the genuinely funniest moments ever on the show...  ;D

And Jimmy's dystopian butter...
[close]
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Bear
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 01:42:18 pm »
Watched six now, and the sixth has been my favourite so far.

Spoiler
I love Tina, so this was right up my alley. As a bonus, the actor that plays Sydney directed, and for some reason I always like when an actor branches out and does that. I think it comes from being a TNG fan, which had a load of actor directed episodes and they were always good to great.
[close]
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Bear
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
I'm parcelling them out. The temptation to binge is strong but IMO it's so much better taking your time with something like The Bear.

Great first episode... really interesting approach, essentially a 'previously on' but filling in so many gaps.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Bear
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 04:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
I'm parcelling them out. The temptation to binge is strong but IMO it's so much better taking your time with something like The Bear.

Great first episode... really interesting approach, essentially a 'previously on' but filling in so many gaps.

Any ideas on Carmy's work history?

Still trying to sort out when he worked where for whom...
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Bear
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:04:22 pm
Any ideas on Carmy's work history?

Still trying to sort out when he worked where for whom...

Presumably he worked for Olivia Colman first as she's based in Chicago, then she sent him to Copenhagen, then he went to New York.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The Bear
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm
Presumably he worked for Olivia Colman first as she's based in Chicago, then she sent him to Copenhagen, then he went to New York.

Thought the same... and because she has a photo of him and Luca in her current restaurant where Richie staged, he worked there, not at her place that crashed and burned.

He went to New York after the Fishes episode, presumably, to stay with his cousin Michelle after her offer to do so, which enabled us to watch Stevie take care of him and tell him he stunk, yes? And be perpetually berated by Jeff Winger...
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Bear
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm »
3 star French Laundry  is in Napa Valley, formerly 3 star Daniel's is in NYC.

Was that Restaurant with the Douchebag Chef in NYC as well. That was his last job before he went back to Chicago.

We need more back story with that evil Chef. ;D

Action Bronson a few years ago did a episode of his Fuck That's Delicious at Daniel's restaurant, that french Chef (older dude) is super cool btw.

 
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Bear
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 08:02:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm
3 star French Laundry  is in Napa Valley, formerly 3 star Daniel's is in NYC.

Was that Restaurant with the Douchebag Chef in NYC as well. That was his last job before he went back to Chicago.

We need more back story with that evil Chef. ;D

Action Bronson a few years ago did a episode of his Fuck That's Delicious at Daniel's restaurant, that french Chef (older dude) is super cool btw.

 

Pretty sure it was yeah, we saw Sid eat his food there and in a previous season she said she went to New York to try everything and his was the best.

I'm not sure where Napa Valley fits in, was he working away from home for the Christmas episode?
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Bear
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm »
That stunning music over Episode 1.

"Together" by Nine Inch Nails.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Bear
« Reply #119 on: Today at 01:03:31 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
That stunning music over Episode 1.

"Together" by Nine Inch Nails.
it's so good, especially as a counter point to their 'Hope We Can Again' which ran through lots of the climactic scenes of the last episode of season 2

with that, the kate bush, cocteau twins, save it for later (not the beat's version) and the brian eno/john cale i'm convinced they've hacked my liked songs!
