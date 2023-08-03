I never thought any show or film could make me want to bang Love Story on the car stereo
I'll be doing a full rewatch once I finish it I reckon.
Hahah I'm not too familiar with T Swift, but I was absolutely with him in that scene!
Just another note on the music - I love how it can be used subtly to add to the anxiety at times - there's two great Nine Inch Nails instrumentals iin there, and that semi-theme tune New Noise-Refused (not my usual cup of tea at all but love it here) they use when ramping stuff up in the kitchen. thinking about it there was also some Tangerine Dream too (i thought it was from Thief soundtrack, but it was another film)
then at other times they just play some great music like Mulatu Astatke, Budos Band, REM (again not my cup of tea outside the classics, but this has got me on board)
god its good, I reckon I'll do the same (rewatch) too. so much great stuff on passion, drive, creativity, family, relationships, trying/failing, addiction - but despite how universal so much of it is, it feels completely fresh and different!