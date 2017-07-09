I thought they were both great. Even though different, S2 stuck to the high pressure/stress formula, which was edge of the seat stuff. Copenhagen was a slight break from that, but not with the kitchen stuff, but with the other experiences Marcus had, which were quite beautiful in their own way.



That was possibly my favourite episode, but Fishes was also as fantastic, albeit for different reasons.



I know I read a post earlier in the thread from someone that has worked in kitchens who said it isnt realistic, but from an outsiders point of view, its compelling and honestly believable. Watching this from the inside is probably like a police officer watching a police procedural where the case gets solved every week.



As the real fuckers probably solve 4%