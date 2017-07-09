« previous next »
Author Topic: The Bear  (Read 3576 times)

Offline Fruity

  Posts: 5,841
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,841
  a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Bear
« Reply #40 on: June 27, 2023, 11:25:41 pm »
Not really feeling it at the moment. Can't suffer the cousin - absolute liability. Young girl comes in and is running the place within half an hour. They have about 10 tables and yet they are cooking £30 meals to casual lunchtime workers. I worked in two restaurants in my early days and whilst they have the intensity right, there would only generally be one person shouting and that was the head chef. It's more like watching Ramseys kitchen nightmares.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,036
  Kloppite
Re: The Bear
« Reply #41 on: June 28, 2023, 02:52:52 am »
Read this thread, as i have Disney+ so watched the first episode, wanted to get into it, but the camera work started giving me a headache, & making me sick, got through the first episode, but don't think i'll bother watching the rest because of the camera work, shame, seems like a show i could get into if it wasn't for that.
#Sausages

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,899
Re: The Bear
« Reply #42 on: June 28, 2023, 08:49:33 am »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 23, 2023, 08:15:37 am
Just finished Season 2, Phenomenal show.


Oo, it's out?! I've missed it. Luvverly stuff.
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,841
  a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: The Bear
« Reply #43 on: June 28, 2023, 09:51:49 am »
Got to the end of series 1. It did get better (a bit less manic). Still some elements about it though that seem a bit ridiculous. But I will probably watch season 2.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,808
Re: The Bear
« Reply #44 on: June 28, 2023, 11:45:27 pm »
I love this show so much. It has been a long time since I have watched something with so much heart. It's just nice to watch something with real characters with all their imperfections and normal dialogue. S2 might just pip S1 for me.
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,899
Re: The Bear
« Reply #45 on: July 2, 2023, 09:43:56 pm »
Binged and finished yesterday.

What a show it is. Brilliant.
@Yvanicuzz

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  Kopite
  Posts: 888
  'à quoi bon ?'
Re: The Bear
« Reply #46 on: July 10, 2023, 08:46:51 pm »
Just utterly in love with this show, so charmingly well done.

And the choice of music is inspired.

Loved the use of The Day The World Ended at the start of Episode 9.
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Craig Mac

  • Leeches files boo hiss!
  Kopite
  Posts: 925
  We shall not, we shall not be moved!
Re: The Bear
« Reply #47 on: July 10, 2023, 11:09:22 pm »
What a show, I thought season two was even better than the first.

Loved the development of cousin Richie.
Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,543
  Trada
Re: The Bear
« Reply #48 on: July 11, 2023, 03:18:29 am »
started off liking the show then it started to feel like you were watching the same one each week.

didn't finish the 1st season and won't be watching the 2nd.

Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline martinsquirtle

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,165
Re: The Bear
« Reply #49 on: July 17, 2023, 06:39:54 pm »
This show is excellent. The Christmas episode in season 2, fuck me shredded my nerves
Offline martinsquirtle

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,165
Re: The Bear
« Reply #50 on: July 18, 2023, 09:44:09 am »
Finished the 2nd season. Wow, what a season.
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,922
Re: The Bear
« Reply #51 on: July 18, 2023, 11:00:10 am »
Out over here tomorrow!
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 28,867
Re: The Bear
« Reply #52 on: July 18, 2023, 12:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 11, 2023, 03:18:29 am
started off liking the show then it started to feel like you were watching the same one each week.

didn't finish the 1st season and won't be watching the 2nd.





Made it through 2 episodes but the shouting drove me mad. The best friend character was just unbearable.  Just all a bit too hectic for me, but I suppose that's what working kitchen is like.

I know I know, this belongs in the VERY unpopular opinions thread.  Not trying to bring your thread down guys :)
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,483
Re: The Bear
« Reply #53 on: July 18, 2023, 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2023, 12:29:57 pm


Made it through 2 episodes but the shouting drove me mad. The best friend character was just unbearable.  Just all a bit too hectic for me, but I suppose that's what working kitchen is like.

I know I know, this belongs in the VERY unpopular opinions thread.  Not trying to bring your thread down guys :)

I do find that I have to be in the right mood to watch this show because it's often so relentlessly fraught and chaotic that it can feel like hard work. And yes, the shouting. The Xmas episode in S2 was an impressive piece of telly but I'm not sure if I enjoyed it, at least not until the dinner table.

S2 generally not quite up to S1 I don't think, mainly just because I prefer running a restaurant/making the food as opposed to all the construction and planning permission type stuff we had to go through. Also found the scenes with Carmie and his perfect girlfriend pretty dreary. Loved the Richie episode! Still a great show though and next season should be cracking.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,811
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The Bear
« Reply #54 on: July 18, 2023, 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on July 18, 2023, 01:16:49 pm
I do find that I have to be in the right mood to watch this show because it's often so relentlessly fraught and chaotic that it can feel like hard work. And yes, the shouting. The Xmas episode in S2 was an impressive piece of telly but I'm not sure if I enjoyed it, at least not until the dinner table.

S2 generally not quite up to S1 I don't think, mainly just because I prefer running a restaurant/making the food as opposed to all the construction and planning permission type stuff we had to go through. Also found the scenes with Carmie and his perfect girlfriend pretty dreary. Loved the Richie episode! Still a great show though and next season should be cracking.
[close]

Dunno, Molly Gordon has one very big weapon in her arsenal...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,922
Re: The Bear
« Reply #55 on: July 22, 2023, 06:11:32 pm »
Fucking hell that Christmas dinner episode was intense af.
Offline John_P

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,618
Re: The Bear
« Reply #56 on: July 23, 2023, 03:24:59 pm »
Wanted to try and space out season 2 and enjoy it but cracked and watched it over 4 days.

Loved how much focus it gave to the rest of the core cast rounding them out more. Some fantastic almost stand alone episodes.
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,632
Re: The Bear
« Reply #57 on: July 23, 2023, 03:52:45 pm »
Very good show. Has some of that elusive, bittersweet warmth that shows like The Nothern Exposure had.
Offline Claire.

  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,720
Re: The Bear
« Reply #58 on: July 24, 2023, 08:35:31 pm »
Just started watching it, really enjoying it and love that matty matheson is in it!
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,811
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The Bear
« Reply #59 on: July 24, 2023, 11:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July 24, 2023, 08:35:31 pm
Just started watching it, really enjoying it and love that matty matheson is in it!

One of the best characters, gets better as the series progresses.

More Fak attacks... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,895
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Bear
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm »
Only just got around to the second season, three episodes in. Sundae is an absolute masterpiece of an episode.
AHA!

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,811
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: The Bear
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:30:48 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm
Only just got around to the second season, three episodes in. Sundae is an absolute masterpiece of an episode.

Episodes six and seven are arguably better than three, which was indeed brilliant...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Livbes

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,501
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Bear
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 22, 2023, 06:11:32 pm
Fucking hell that Christmas dinner episode was intense af.

Thats exactly what I said. Felt like a workout.

JLC as the mother. Brilliant.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,492
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Bear
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
Just watched the last 3 episodes tonight.

Fantastic stuff, the Episode in Copehagen, the episode with Cousin worked in another Restaurant and the Xmas dinner were the highlights.

I love the anecdote of the English chef in Copenhagen who thought he was the shit, until he met another Chef who was levels above him that put seeds of doubt in his ability, and then we see later Cousin looking at a pic of both Chefs from the anecdote and we find out who the English Chef was talking about, great touch that. :D

The Xmas dinner episode is probably the best hour of TV i've seen this year.

Not as strong as season 1 but that was in the Patheon of great TV season's, season 2 was still pretty good.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,685
  Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Bear
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:47:56 am »
I thought they were both great. Even though different, S2 stuck to the high pressure/stress formula, which was edge of the seat stuff. Copenhagen was a slight break from that, but not with the kitchen stuff, but with the other experiences Marcus had, which were quite beautiful in their own way.

That was possibly my favourite episode, but Fishes was also as fantastic, albeit for different reasons.

I know I read a post earlier in the thread from someone that has worked in kitchens who said it isnt realistic, but from an outsiders point of view, its compelling and honestly believable. Watching this from the inside is probably like a police officer watching a police procedural where the case gets solved every week.

As the real fuckers probably solve 4%
