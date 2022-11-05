Maybe its because there wasn't 24 hr news back then and as kids we weren't glued to phones giving us updates all the time (cos they didn't exist). I don't think as a kid I even watched the news. I can easily remember watching the 1974 FA Cup Final, us winning the 1973 UEFA Cup, listening to radio 1 as a little kid, like I said watching telly, picking my brother up from hospital, but the news seemed to just pass me by, unless it was someone famous. Just realised I can remember the attempted kidnap of Princess Anne being on the news, so 1974 is the earliest I can remember.



I mentioned earlier in the thread my earliest news memory being decimalisation, but for sports news it would definitely have been the 1970 world cup. I think the memory of that is so vivid because I also connect it with us getting the Esso coins back then so its a bit more tangible I guess (I still have the full set by the way). Like all young kids I didnt watch the news and wouldnt have been interested but a shiny silver coin! That was specialEarliest strong LFC news memory was the 71 final. Again I think this is because I had a special cup final shirt bought for me so I strongly associate the memory with that. It was on telly too which helped but like you most of the early matches I heard on the radio (Peter Jones was the best)