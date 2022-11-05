« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Earliest News Memory  (Read 1603 times)

Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #40 on: November 5, 2022, 08:24:45 pm »
Really struggling to think. Was born in November 78. I dont remember the Falklands War. I think I possibly have memories of watching the Royal Wedding at my grandparents (or at least the day itself), but Id have been just under 3, is that likely?

Otherwise it was something like the Miners strike I think. And then the 84 Milk Cup and European Cup finals.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #41 on: November 5, 2022, 08:36:17 pm »
Born 1979, for me it was the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo in 84. I was in awe and was especially impressed by the flame lighting ceremony. This turned into a bit of a childhood pyro-career in later years.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #42 on: November 5, 2022, 08:38:39 pm »
Where are the under 40s at - I need some validation (but not too young, noone say 9/11 please)
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #43 on: November 5, 2022, 08:46:13 pm »
I was born in 1994 so the first one I can remember vividly is 9/11, but I can also vaguely remember being terrified of Princess Dianas face because of my mum and my nan sobbing while watching the tele on the day she died. I thought she must have been evil or something because of how upset they were.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #44 on: November 5, 2022, 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on November  5, 2022, 07:16:44 am
Elvis Presley dying.   Day before my 6 birthday   August 16th 1977
That's probably the earliest proper news item I recall. I was visiting Ireland at the time. There surely must be earlier news-related memories, but none spring to mind. I have few memories from when I was 2-3 years old, but nothing to do with news.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #45 on: November 5, 2022, 08:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on November  5, 2022, 08:38:39 pm
Where are the under 40s at - I need some validation (but not too young, noone say 9/11 please)

This thread is great at making you feel young.  ;D
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #46 on: November 5, 2022, 09:00:41 pm »
Pretty sure it's Diana dying for me, I'd just turned 5. Remember I'll be Missing You playing on the radio and assuming it was a tribute to her. Years later realised it was for Biggie Smalls. Slightly different vibe.

I remember it pissing down with rain that morning and my mum being angry with my sister for complaining about the lack of cartoons.

I've got a memory of David James making a howler for us and seeing it on the news. I reckon it must've been a midweek UEFA cup game and must've been early in the season because I was on a camping holiday. Probably a year or two after '97 though I'd have thought. Maybe not as gigantic a news story as the previous one.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #47 on: November 5, 2022, 09:25:36 pm »
Born Dec 76. The first news story I can recall is the space shuttle Columbia (Apr 81). I think it was the first flight of the Space Shuttle program. Im fairly sure I had a matchbox toy version of the space shuttle.
Can remember the Royal Wedding a couple of months later as well. Sitting out in our front garden with union jacks
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #48 on: November 5, 2022, 09:39:20 pm »
Born in 76. I remember the Pope coming to Ireland in '79. There was a big fuss in our house as my dad helped build the Pope mobile and I remember having my picture taken on it before it left for Dublin.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #49 on: November 5, 2022, 09:49:43 pm »
The death of Elvis.

I remember us living with my grandfather as we'd sold our house waiting for our visas to come through to move to Australia. It was on the tele and I called my mum who was peeling potatoes in the kitchen. She dropped the butchers knife she was using into the wooden floor.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #50 on: November 5, 2022, 10:19:29 pm »
Lockerbie. I think. I vaguely remember Thatcher on the news, purely because I learnt to associate her appearances with a sudden upsurge in moaning and anger directed at the telly from the rest of my family.

As a small child Lockerbie gave me the irrational fear that any plane I happened to see in the sky might suddenly explode and land on top of me. Luckily my Dad noticed my sudden habit of diving under tress whenever a plane passed overhead and explained what had actually happened to me and that the chances of having a 747 land your head were still quite slim.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #51 on: November 5, 2022, 10:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  5, 2022, 08:47:05 pm
That's probably the earliest proper news item I recall. I was visiting Ireland at the time. There surely must be earlier news-related memories, but none spring to mind. I have few memories from when I was 2-3 years old, but nothing to do with news.

Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #52 on: November 5, 2022, 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  5, 2022, 06:14:35 pm
Piper Alpha as well. I know people who were affected by that but I was only 2 at the time.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  5, 2022, 06:17:49 pm
The Kings Cross fire too.

I can remember those too, but Id struggle to put them in chronological order along with the others like Lockerbie and Herald of Free Enterprise without Googling them.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #53 on: November 5, 2022, 10:33:02 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on November  5, 2022, 10:20:44 pm
"Hey. look at my ding dong!"
Wot? ;D

I remember my uncle visiting with his leg in a cast.* And me 'escaping' from the yard and disappearing further up the alleyway to look at the houses being knocked down (the whole area was being levelled for redevelopment).

* Many years later I discovered that the broken leg resulted for a car accident which killed his wife - I do not remember her at all (or him from that time) except for when he wore the cast. It is funny what things stick with us. I remember a few other things from that house before it too was knocked down. I was 2-3 years old.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 am »
For me it has to be Chernobyl in 86. It caused quite a stir and I remember that as kids we were suddenly not allowed to play in the sandbox anymore.  I also think on the day where the news first broke there were questions about whether kindergarten would be open or something like that...
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:36:00 am »
Earlier I said I thought my earliest news memory was probably the Moon landings in 1969, but I just saw that the Torrey Canyon shipwreck and oil spill disaster was two years earlier in 1967. I definitely remember that.

Another was the Summerland disaster on the Isle of Man, but that was later in 1973.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:51:57 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on November  5, 2022, 08:03:46 pm
This thread has been amazing - nice to know that there are a fewer older people than me on here. :-)

Mine is Lennon being shot.  I don't really remember how I processed it, but I remember being told the news. 

Did you say "oh boy!"?
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:31:50 am »
9/11
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:09:00 am »
The South African apartheid tour of NZ
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:09:24 am »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on November  5, 2022, 08:03:46 pm
This thread has been amazing - nice to know that there are a fewer older people than me on here. :-)

Mine is Lennon being shot.  I don't really remember how I processed it, but I remember being told the news. 

Getting ready for school, few days before my 14th birthday, puts Radio City on, it was all sombre, DJ talking quietly, playing Beatles and Lennon songs, saying Lennon was dead. I wasn't into the Beatles so it really didn't bother me at the time. Went upstairs to let my Ma know we were going to school, she was still in bed and as I walked out of the room I said matter of fact "oh by the way John Lennons been shot dead" She used to go the cavern early 60s, saw them starting out and absolutely loved the Beatles so she just screamed and wouldn't believe me, told her it was all over Radio City.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 am »
The James Bulger murder ☹️
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 am »
I struggle with questions like this because I don't trust my own memory at times. There's certain events I know I was aware of because I remember talking about them, but I don't know if I actually watched them on the news. Fall of the Berlin wall for example.

I do have a pretty strong memory of Thatcher going and watching her being driven to the Palace. I also have a pretty strong memory of the Rwanda civil war being on the news even if I didn't understand what was going on. It's weird but I have really specific memories of that conflict being described in Moira Stuart's voice.

I can remember sports, films, music and TV from much earlier.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:36:00 am
Earlier I said I thought my earliest news memory was probably the Moon landings in 1969, but I just saw that the Torrey Canyon shipwreck and oil spill disaster was two years earlier in 1967. I definitely remember that.

Another was the Summerland disaster on the Isle of Man, but that was later in 1973.

Our chemistry teacher used the Torrey Canyon oil spill to demonstrate how chemicals would be used to clean up the spill. We got much more pleasure when the RAF bombed the shit out of it. ;D Teenage horrors.

I was camping in the lakes when Summerland went up in flames and you could see the smoke. Yet another disaster where lessons will be learnt but they werent.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:51:57 am
Did you say "oh boy!"?
very good
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 01:49:47 pm »
Aberfan registered very strongly in my memory but its not as old as JFK's death.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 02:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:49:47 pm
Aberfan registered very strongly in my memory but its not as old as JFK's death.

Now yes there you go I definitely remember Aberfan which was way earlier than the moon landings.

I've just done a quick Google search of major news stories from 1965 and there's quite a few I can remember being discussed.

The death penalty being abolished.  Churchills funeral I definitely watched and Malcolm X being assassinated.

I can also recall stuff about the Vietnam war but only that it was happening rather than specific events.

I was 5 in 1965.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 04:03:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  5, 2022, 10:42:13 am
Callaghans government collapsing
similar except the first thing I can really remember is Thatcher becoming the first female PM.

I'm sure there is something before that but it's the only thing that really stands out in my memory. I was 8 at the time.

I remember sporting events from before that, 1978 FA Cup and Kenny's goal against Bruges for example but nothing really non-sporting
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:11:41 pm
Now yes there you go I definitely remember Aberfan which was way earlier than the moon landings.

I've just done a quick Google search of major news stories from 1965 and there's quite a few I can remember being discussed.

The death penalty being abolished.  Churchills funeral I definitely watched and Malcolm X being assassinated.

I can also recall stuff about the Vietnam war but only that it was happening rather than specific events.

I was 5 in 1965.
Malcolm X cantve been a household name in the UK in 1965?  Are you sure youre not remembering MLK in 1968?  I had similar doubts upthread with my answer of the royal wedding in 1981, I definitely thought I remembered an event like that but if you pushed me I couldnt be sure of any details about it.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
Malcolm X cantve been a household name in the UK in 1965?  Are you sure youre not remembering MLK in 1968?  I had similar doubts upthread with my answer of the royal wedding in 1981, I definitely thought I remembered an event like that but if you pushed me I couldnt be sure of any details about it.
No, I've got vague memories of Malcolm X too.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm »
Im surprised by that.  Not that thered be a general awareness of events in the US, but Id assumed that digging down below the main headlines and following the personalities was a much more recent habit.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 07:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
Malcolm X cantve been a household name in the UK in 1965?  Are you sure youre not remembering MLK in 1968?  I had similar doubts upthread with my answer of the royal wedding in 1981, I definitely thought I remembered an event like that but if you pushed me I couldnt be sure of any details about it.

My parents were very supportive of the Civil Rights Movement so MLK was probably more of a household name but Malcolm Xs death was a big thing.

Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:36:26 pm
Malcolm X cantve been a household name in the UK in 1965?  Are you sure youre not remembering MLK in 1968?  I had similar doubts upthread with my answer of the royal wedding in 1981, I definitely thought I remembered an event like that but if you pushed me I couldnt be sure of any details about it.

I was 12 in 1965 and Malcolm X was painted as a bogeyman whereas MLK was more mainstream. So X was more memorable.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:32:33 am »
Born in 74 but first proper news memory is probably the Iranian Embassy Siege which I think was 1980. I remember 'events' prior to that but that was probably the first proper news. Vivid memories of the Falklands just after.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Born in 69

I am sure there are others if I google them but specifically I can remember the newspaper when Kenny moved to Liverpool for 440,000, Queens Jubilee and the final against Brugge.

Its weird how I can't seem to place earlier events and I would have thought I would remember more events before age 8.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:41:28 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:18:43 am
Born in 69

I am sure there are others if I google them but specifically I can remember the newspaper when Kenny moved to Liverpool for 440,000, Queens Jubilee and the final against Brugge.

Its weird how I can't seem to place earlier events and I would have thought I would remember more events before age 8.

Maybe its because there wasn't 24 hr news back then and as kids we weren't glued to phones giving us updates all the time (cos they didn't exist). I don't think as a kid I even watched the news. I can easily remember watching the 1974 FA Cup Final, us winning the 1973 UEFA Cup, listening to radio 1 as a little kid, like I said watching telly, picking my brother up from hospital, but the news seemed to just pass me by, unless it was someone famous. Just realised I can remember the attempted kidnap of Princess Anne being on the news, so 1974 is the earliest I can remember.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:00:03 am »
Born in 91. I struggle to remember most of general life in my childhood, I remember a little bit about Princess Diana, but not really exactly news stories that she died. I just remember there being a big fuss over her. For an actual news story where I understood what was happening it would be 9/11 probably.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:41:28 am
Maybe its because there wasn't 24 hr news back then and as kids we weren't glued to phones giving us updates all the time (cos they didn't exist). I don't think as a kid I even watched the news. I can easily remember watching the 1974 FA Cup Final, us winning the 1973 UEFA Cup, listening to radio 1 as a little kid, like I said watching telly, picking my brother up from hospital, but the news seemed to just pass me by, unless it was someone famous. Just realised I can remember the attempted kidnap of Princess Anne being on the news, so 1974 is the earliest I can remember.

I mentioned earlier in the thread my earliest news memory being decimalisation, but for sports news it would definitely have been the 1970 world cup. I think the memory of that is so vivid because I also connect it with us getting the Esso coins back then so its a bit more tangible I guess (I still have the full set by the way). Like all young kids I didnt watch the news and wouldnt have been interested  but a shiny silver coin! That was special

Earliest strong LFC news memory was the 71 final. Again I think this is because I had a special cup final shirt bought for me so I strongly associate the memory with that. It was on telly too which helped but like you most of the early matches I heard on the radio (Peter Jones was the best)
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:51:09 am »
9/11 really, can't think of much else beyond one local news story that involved me standing in front of a sign saying 'Reading is Fundamental' but covering up the 'Funda' part
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
When Liverpool got Real Madrid in the last 16
