I struggle with questions like this because I don't trust my own memory at times. There's certain events I know I was aware of because I remember talking about them, but I don't know if I actually watched them on the news. Fall of the Berlin wall for example.
I do have a pretty strong memory of Thatcher going and watching her being driven to the Palace. I also have a pretty strong memory of the Rwanda civil war being on the news even if I didn't understand what was going on. It's weird but I have really specific memories of that conflict being described in Moira Stuart's voice.
I can remember sports, films, music and TV from much earlier.