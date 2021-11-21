The death of King George VI; honestly.



Amazing answer. Royal wedding 1981 for me, though actually Im not 100% sure it isnt Andrews wedding Im thinking of, years later. If that is a false memory then its harder - I think I remember the Falklands as it was happening; I definitely remember the Brisbane commonwealth games the same year cos it meant the telly was on at breakfast time, but that isnt really news-news. So my definite-definite answer is the miners strike, particularly the concrete block being pushed off a bridge and killing some guy driving past below.I was trying to think of the most recent major event that I *dont* have a memory of, but that turns out to be impossible as I cant distinguish between learning it later as an adult and learning it at the time as an adult. For some reason its no problem making that distinction with things I missed as a kid. I find that really interesting - I wonder why that is?