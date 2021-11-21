Its should be the moon landings for me as I was 4 and it was truly a momentous event
but sadly I have no recollection of it whatsoever. I do, however, vividly remember decimalisation when I was about 6 as there were public information films broadcast quite regularly and it must have interrupted or been shown around the same time as Joe 90 or something else I would have been glued to at the time.
I remember going with my Dad to pick up my Mum and my new baby brother from Fazak Hospital in May 1969, but cannot remember the Moon Landings even being spoken about, never mind on the news. I do remember the fuss about decimalisation, I also remember toys costing half a crown on Bob Isherwoods stall in Kirkby Market.
It's odd this, I'm trying to think of the clearest memory I have and Elvis dying in 1977 sticks out the most, ITV interrupted the telly to break the news. I've obviously got earlier ones, as the radio was always on and I always watched daytime telly with my Nan, I remember watching Andy Pandy on watch with Mother, both colour and black and white, but the news I must have just ignored.