This has been a thing for many years, so for sure not recent. I remember it was a big thing when Ged Houllier was manager, some ex players loved sticking the boot into him, and it was defo a thing when Rafa was here too!
With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.
But for others theres defo some agenda or grudges, and I guess well never know what in some cases! Maybe jealousy for some, maybe bitterness about how they left the club, maybe others are just snides, and realise that being negative about Liverpool ups their popularity with other fanbases and media. Some of them are just genuinley thick as pigshit, so add the stupidity to whatever agenda they have, and its a dangerous combination! Steve Nicol is one of the absolute worst - really plays up to being a Liverpool fan - showing clips of him celebrating goals etc, on ESPN, but cannot wait to stick the boot in if theres any sort of blip, added to the fact hes genuinley cluless about football, its a bad combo. Hes US tvs version of Carragher.