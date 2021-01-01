« previous next »
Author Topic: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits  (Read 124 times)

« on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
There are a lot of ex Liverpool players who now make a living by being pundits and commentating on our games. Not just our games but others too probably. I don't know for sure because I only watch matches involving Liverpool. I have to assume that they are impartial because they are supposed to be when covering matches, yes? I've been noticing lately that a lot of them criticize Liverpool fiercely whenever we play. I get that criticism is part of analysing or commenting on football matches but there's quite a few of them that come across as if they don't like Liverpool anymore. Maybe I'm blowing it out of proportion but I find it disrespectful for ex players to not support our team and club when they don't play anymore.

Am I wrong to think that some of them do have an agenda against Liverpool FC? Ronnie Whelan on RTE comes across as always moaning about Liverpool. I know sometimes I have a moan while watching on tv a missed chance or goal conceded but to do it consistently while commentating on a match is a bit much. Maybe he's just a moany old git (I've been called that on a few occasions myself) but he never seems to have a good word about them.

Carragher and McManaman seem to diss our team a lot when we play. Maybe not all of the time but enough for me to notice. Owen isn't too bad and Souness, McAteer and Houghton are pretty fair. I've never really listened to Nicol so I don't know what he's like. Beglin is okay if a bit boring. I'm not sure what to make of Hamann. I was disappointed when Carragher didn't call out the vile chants that have been heard in Anfield especially in the last few seasons. None of them seemed to be too bothered about Paris while it was happening. When those Man Utd fans cried about their owners causing one of our matches to be called off Carragher didn't say a peep. He let Neville spout his BS justifying it.

There's been times lately that if one of them is commentating on a match and they annoy me so much I have to mute them. I don't want to have to mute matches because I want to be able to hear the crowd. This isn't about me disrespecting ex players, I have respect for every player to wear the red jersey. It saddens me to hear anyone bitching about our great club and team. I couldn't give a shite what opposition fans think of us but I do give a shite about former Reds complaining, criticizing, not being impartial and basically being negative towards Liverpool FC.

I've just realised how many former players are pundits/commentators. Am I wrong to suspect some of them have an agenda against Liverpool? Am I being too critical of them myself? I'm not here to badmouth them, I just want to hear some of them rejoice in our club while they watch us play. It's bad enough hearing our own supporters bitch about the team, owners and staff, I can mute them. But I do want to hear commentators talk about the good things about Liverpool FC.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:25:04 am »
Miserable old gammons who likely get their opinions from MotD and other pundits, like the majority of football fans.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
This has been a thing for many years, so for sure not recent. I remember it was a big thing when Ged Houllier was manager, some ex players loved sticking the boot into him, and it was defo a thing when Rafa was here too!

With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.

But for others theres defo some agenda or grudges, and I guess well never know what in some cases! Maybe jealousy for some, maybe bitterness about how they left the club, maybe others are just snides, and realise that being negative about Liverpool ups their popularity with other fanbases and media. Some of them are just genuinley thick as pigshit, so add the stupidity to whatever agenda they have, and its a dangerous combination! Steve Nicol is one of the absolute worst - really plays up to being a Liverpool fan - showing clips of him celebrating goals etc, on ESPN, but cannot wait to stick the boot in if theres any sort of blip, added to the fact hes genuinley cluless about football, its a bad combo. Hes US tvs version of Carragher. 
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:47 am
This has been a thing for many years, so for sure not recent. I remember it was a big thing when Ged Houllier was manager, some ex players loved sticking the boot into him, and it was defo a thing when Rafa was here too!

With some, I dont thing it's anything sinister', more a case of them trying to be impartial - but over doing it, Id put Jim Beglin in this group.

But for others theres defo some agenda or grudges, and I guess well never know what in some cases! Maybe jealousy for some, maybe bitterness about how they left the club, maybe others are just snides, and realise that being negative about Liverpool ups their popularity with other fanbases and media. Some of them are just genuinley thick as pigshit, so add the stupidity to whatever agenda they have, and its a dangerous combination! Steve Nicol is one of the absolute worst - really plays up to being a Liverpool fan - showing clips of him celebrating goals etc, on ESPN, but cannot wait to stick the boot in if theres any sort of blip, added to the fact hes genuinley cluless about football, its a bad combo. Hes US tvs version of Carragher.

It's really sad how many of them are like this though. You'd swear they were booted out of the club. I've just remembered Redknapp. Jesus how many are there and how many actually like us??
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Nearly all the players that played for us over the past 30 years turned pundits wouldn't get anywhere near our 2016-20  squad.  It's jealously that the fans will remember this lot more than them.
Re: Ex Liverpool players turned pundits
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:18 am »
I'm not really sure what to make of it all. Mind you, although I love football, I actually think most people in the game are dickheads. It's one reason Klopp stands out like he does. As a human being, there's few like him in life, never mind the game of football.

Only for the fact they could kick a ball reasonably well, almost none of these people would ever be given a platform like TV and/or radio to air their views. Look at Gary Neville. If he hadn't been ok at football his platform these days would be the internet. He'd just be a mouthy Manc dickhead spouting shite online. But because he could kick a ball, he gets to be a dickhead on TV instead.

Very, very few pundits actually deserve to be in the media peddling their nonsense. Very few are credible and worth listening to. Too many are happy to push their bias and agendas, be they their own agendas or their employers agendas. Football is full of dickheads on the pitch. Some of them go onto be given jobs in the media where they carry on being dickheads.
