« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7  (Read 8632 times)

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,967
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:44:47 am »
We've turned that corner? 😁
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Follow the gourd
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #281 on: Today at 08:46:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:46:24 am
Where have we gone so wrong though? Being compact is just basics. The performance level against Napoli and City is our normal standards.

We also played a patient game in these games, waiting for our chance, rather than just fall behind early and desperately chase it.
As teams have dropped deeper and narrower against us, we developed a system to overload the wide areas which saw the left and right central midfielders pushing out wide. This has worked great for us the last couple of seasons but it leaves us exposed to counter atatcks as it relies on the DM or centre-backs snuffing the danger out.

This season we've seen a drop off from all those players who are key to preventing those counter atatcks so going back to basics of keeping the midfield three narrow and compact is key to us looking more solid.

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.     
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,138
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:20:51 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:46:45 am

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.   

Completely agree. We'll probably drop more points against parked buses playing like this but given top 4, rather than the league, now needs to be our goal for the season that shouldn't be too much of a disaster when it happens.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,768
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:21:57 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:20:51 am
Completely agree. We'll probably drop more points against parked buses playing like this but given top 4, rather than the league, now needs to be our goal for the season that shouldn't be too much of a disaster when it happens.

I'm not sure we will.  We've got Nunez as an option now so if a team sits in deep they'll invite us to cross it into him and we're more a threat from set pieces with him in the side too now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,830
  • Legacy fan
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:29:41 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:21:57 am
I'm not sure we will.  We've got Nunez as an option now so if a team sits in deep they'll invite us to cross it into him and we're more a threat from set pieces with him in the side too now.
The set piece thing is key. Nunez, Konate and VVD are huge threats as proved yesterday and on other occasions this/last season. Sometimes needs must, especially when were not playing well.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,018
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:41:03 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:46:45 am
As teams have dropped deeper and narrower against us, we developed a system to overload the wide areas which saw the left and right central midfielders pushing out wide. This has worked great for us the last couple of seasons but it leaves us exposed to counter atatcks as it relies on the DM or centre-backs snuffing the danger out.

This season we've seen a drop off from all those players who are key to preventing those counter atatcks so going back to basics of keeping the midfield three narrow and compact is key to us looking more solid.

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.   

You'd always fancy us to score though if we can keep teams out at the other end. Especially with the extra dimension of Nunez when on the pitch and the likes of Mo.

Last season we veered a bit between being really solid in keeping clean sheets and grinding out wins, to spells of high score draw matches.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Follow the gourd
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:44:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:03 am
You'd always fancy us to score though if we can keep teams out at the other end. Especially with the extra dimension of Nunez when on the pitch and the likes of Mo.

Last season we veered a bit between being really solid in keeping clean sheets and grinding out wins, to spells of high score draw matches.
Once Diaz is back too you'd expect our front three to be great against teams who sit back.

Under the previous tactics we were too easy to score against, let's give ourselves a solid foundation and work from there.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
  • i neither know nor care
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,633
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
I know why we are so good at home in Europe.
It's the Anfield Road Worm-man.
Our good luck charm.
We should take him everywhere.

Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,141
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:28:23 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all

I got Napoli straight away but had to mull over who the other best team was.

I then realised it was City! ;D
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Indefatigability
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:40:49 am »
Id hate to see what Leeds and Forest would do to that showermen against boys
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,141
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:41:56 am »
Quote from: GBF on Today at 08:44:47 am
We've turned that corner? 😁

Not quite. Were still waiting for the final piece of the jigsaw.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,500
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #292 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Thing is when we want to defend, and commit to it, we are incredible. Zero goals and no real big chances given away to City or Napoli.

Issue is our pressing and in transition, up the field, structure is breaking down and then players are 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 or 3 vs 3 in defence. Its quite clear in what phase things have gone to shit. Hopefully Klopp and the coaches sort the shit out during the World Cup break, which I presume they will work through.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • Indefatigability
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #293 on: Today at 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:23 am
Thing is when we want to defend, and commit to it, we are incredible. Zero goals and no real big chances given away to City or Napoli.

May see similar on Sunday.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,500
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:45:09 am
May see similar on Sunday.

I would love that as it would do Conte's head in.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:12:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:28:23 am
I got Napoli straight away but had to mull over who the other best team was.

I then realised it was City! ;D
It was a bit ridiculous hearing the commentator talk about how we're on the verge of crisis and would we be able to turn it around with a win tonight. We literally beat City the other week.  It's getting that run of results we need. Not one game.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,977
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Who was the clown on their team celebrating like he won the World Cup?

That was awesome when the goal was disallowed.
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,500
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85’ Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:29:29 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 12:28:08 pm
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?

Yep. Pretty sure that was their strongest team, maybe Zielinski gets in ahead of Ndombele?
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Anguissa, nobody rates him here?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:40:09 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 12:28:08 pm
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?
Around 8 from 11 starters.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,977
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:37:05 pm
Anguissa, nobody rates him here?

Everyone rates him. He's the type of midfielder that we should have signed this past summer.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,692
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
We've proved again that we can more than mix it with the best of them

This was the inform team in Europe not having a loss since April.

Loved Nunez's cameo in the game, really brought the chaos he is becoming renowned for
First half was a bit of a sparring match. We matched eachother quite evenly

The most encouraging thing from that performance was our pressing was much better, and for me Curtis Jones' performance.
Always have a soft spot for youth in our team and am really hoping he can keep stringing strong performances together without getting injured again

Van Dijk has to stop heading directly into the keeper  ;D
2-0. Another confidence boosting performance
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #303 on: Today at 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:27:37 pm
Who was the clown on their team celebrating like he won the World Cup?

That was awesome when the goal was disallowed.

The guy who "scored" it? Leo Ostigard. I found it hilarious as well when the goal was disallowed after he had celebrated like he just scored the 97th-minute-winner in the World Cup final... Seeing his face after the final whistle was even better.  He looked completely flabbergasted.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:25:52 am
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite
No way did they play for a draw. They came here to win at Anfield. They came here to be the first Italian side to win all their group games. They came here to lay a marker. They were gutted that they lost. I think they'd have been very disappointed if they'd drawn too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 