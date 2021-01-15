« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov  (Read 3458 times)

Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:32:49 pm »
That pass from De Bruyne
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm »
If we'd won the group you could pretty much name the 8 quarter finalists now other than Porto.

We'll be the team the group winners will want to avoid, knowing they should beat the others.

Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:43 pm
If we'd won the group you could pretty much name the 8 quarter finalists now.

We'll be the team the group winners will want to avoid, knowing they should beat the others.

PSG, Madrid, Bayern or Porto then.....

Unless Juve get a goal.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:14 pm
Bad year to finish 2nd in the group unless we luck out and get Porto again.

The last 16 would be a bit of a wash out if we get Porto though. The other runners up won't lay a glove on the likes of Real, Bayern and City.

Hard to predict how Teams will be in three months.

I think we will get Bayern.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:50 pm
Hard to predict how Teams will be in three months.

I think we will get Bayern.
yep you would certainly hope we have our mojo back by then and all teams would want to avoid us in the last 16 you would think
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:51:22 pm »
Have Benfica gone top?
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm »
Benfica have done it!
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:51:55 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 09:51:22 pm
Have Benfica gone top?


They have scored again so not sure
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:52:19 pm »
Benfica need one goal to level everything up, no idea how that gets resolved if it happened, coin toss?
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm »
Sky saying Benfica are top.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:52:48 pm »
 Benfica!!!  Haha get in
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm »
If it stays like this Benfica are top.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:55 pm
They have scored again so not sure
everything is now level, goals scored, goals against and goal difference plus both ties finished 1-1
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:53:02 pm
If it stays like this Benfica are top.

How ? They are on the exact same points and drew both games 1-1

Be better to avoid PSG in all honesty
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:54:34 pm »
Away goals scored.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:39 pm
How ? They are on the exact same points and drew both games
Away goals scored according to BT. Never seen a group decided by that!
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Doesnt it go to something daft, like cards?

EDIT: Away goals :lmao
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:55:56 pm »
Awesome

Four items then - Madrid, Bayern, Benfica or Porto
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:56:14 pm »
You can almost taste the tears from Laurens.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 09:54:46 pm
Away goals scored according to BT. Never seen a group decided by that!
brilliant news then, although don't think PSG are any great shakes anyway but you would probably take Benfica over them in the last 16. PSG get one of the favoured teams too
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:57:04 pm »
PSG V City in the last 16.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:57:04 pm
PSG V City in the last 16.

That would be nice but won't City get Burton Albion?
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:57:04 pm
PSG V City in the last 16.

Well if there a God, yes
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm »
Ha ha that makes up for that Spurs goal last night. Hopefully PSG get City or otherwise Real or Bayern.

Good chance of Benfica or Porto.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:56:52 pm
brilliant news then, although don't think PSG are any great shakes anyway but you would probably take Benfica over them in the last 16. PSG get one of the favoured teams too

Reasonable chance PSG get an English team (3/7 chance). 50% chance we get a Portuguese team now.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:57:35 pm
That would be nice but won't City get Burton Albion?
Brexit means they arent in it this year.

I still cant believe we werent seeded. Its a farce when you look at our record since 2018.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:59:20 pm
Brexit means they arent in it this year.

I still cant believe we werent seeded. Its a farce when you look at our record since 2018.

Yeah, although we got Ajax from pot 1 so it worked okay. Just unfortunate to get Napoli in pot 3.

We could have got Real, PSG or Bayern as well in that top pot. Typical they changed the seeding rules now we're right at the top of coefficient.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
Only Bayern Munich had more points than us in the group stages. Unlucky to finish second in our group..
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:58:58 pm
Ha ha that makes up for that Spurs goal last night. Hopefully PSG get City or otherwise Real or Bayern.

Good chance of Benfica or Porto.

50/50 chance for us. Hopefully one of the Portuguese teams. Porto ideally
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:08:46 pm »
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:08:47 pm »
Benfica and Porto have been good so instead of 6-0, we might settle for a 5-1 in first match.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:57:57 pm
but wasnt that group done as well before this last matchday? I did actually watch the Seville - Dortmund game, probably the only non Liverpool full match I saw. But other than that, Im not going to watch Abu Dhabi games, and Copenhagen isnt really a team that would grab my attention, so that was about it for my interest there!

That's true, to be fair Dortmund actually gave City 2 tough games. Most groups are done before this round is down to sheer luck really. Juventus, Barca and A. Madrid under performing probably didn't help either. Group 4 pots generally offer no threat. Europe seems to be the weakest its been for a while. Only 10 years ago trips to Turkey and Greece were never easy games but they can't seem to qualify anymore.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:58 pm
Yeah, although we got Ajax from pot 1 so it worked okay. Just unfortunate to get Napoli in pot 3.

We could have got Real, PSG or Bayern as well in that top pot. Typical they changed the seeding rules now we're right at the top of coefficient.
Yeah, thats true. Still annoyed me though, weve been the best side in Europe along with City and Madrid and were in Pot 2.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:58 pm
Yeah, although we got Ajax from pot 1 so it worked okay. Just unfortunate to get Napoli in pot 3.

We could have got Real, PSG or Bayern as well in that top pot. Typical they changed the seeding rules now we're right at the top of coefficient.

Not everything is a conspiracy against us. Pot 1 is for League Champions.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:18:24 pm »
Bayern can only get four teams - two being us or PSG.

The other three we can face can draw anyone.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:53 pm by Nick110581 »
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:21:18 pm »
So 3 non top-5 league teams advanced. That's a pretty good showing compared to recent years.
