If we'd won the group you could pretty much name the 8 quarter finalists now.We'll be the team the group winners will want to avoid, knowing they should beat the others.
Bad year to finish 2nd in the group unless we luck out and get Porto again.The last 16 would be a bit of a wash out if we get Porto though. The other runners up won't lay a glove on the likes of Real, Bayern and City.
Hard to predict how Teams will be in three months. I think we will get Bayern.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Have Benfica gone top?
They have scored again so not sure
If it stays like this Benfica are top.
How ? They are on the exact same points and drew both games
Away goals scored according to BT. Never seen a group decided by that!
PSG V City in the last 16.
brilliant news then, although don't think PSG are any great shakes anyway but you would probably take Benfica over them in the last 16. PSG get one of the favoured teams too
Crosby Nick never fails.
That would be nice but won't City get Burton Albion?
Brexit means they arent in it this year. I still cant believe we werent seeded. Its a farce when you look at our record since 2018.
Ha ha that makes up for that Spurs goal last night. Hopefully PSG get City or otherwise Real or Bayern.Good chance of Benfica or Porto.
but wasnt that group done as well before this last matchday? I did actually watch the Seville - Dortmund game, probably the only non Liverpool full match I saw. But other than that, Im not going to watch Abu Dhabi games, and Copenhagen isnt really a team that would grab my attention, so that was about it for my interest there!
Yeah, although we got Ajax from pot 1 so it worked okay. Just unfortunate to get Napoli in pot 3.We could have got Real, PSG or Bayern as well in that top pot. Typical they changed the seeding rules now we're right at the top of coefficient.
