« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break  (Read 35465 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #640 on: Today at 11:02:17 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:47:36 pm
Thank fuck that shite is over.

Hopefully back to proper football now and not that steaming pile of donkey evacuated sweetcorn infested diarrhoea
Strange comment.
Because the last 4 months we have been far worse to watch than what was on show at the WC.

Hopefully we turn things around. We literally had so many unacceptable performances like Man Utd,Napoli away,Leeds,Brighton,Forest. Everton & Fulham quite bad as well.
Arsenal 2nd half & Spurs 2nd half not great either.

We have got to improve. No more excuses because our start to the season has been so bad.
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,321
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #641 on: Today at 11:04:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:02:17 am
Strange comment.
Because the last 4 months we have been far worse to watch than what was on show at the WC.

Hopefully we turn things around. We literally had so many unacceptable performances like Man Utd,Napoli away,Leeds,Brighton,Forest. Everton & Fulham quite bad as well.
Arsenal 2nd half & Spurs 2nd half not great either.

We have got to improve. No more excuses because our start to the season has been so bad.

Kinell with fans like you..
Logged
Poor.

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #642 on: Today at 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Exactly, this World Cup was refreshing break from the cheating refs, opposition fans singing disgraceful songs and City/Pep cry-arsing their way to another title.
Can Premier League refs implement the method of "additional time" in the World Cup 2022?

I find that it's really fair and useful for BOTH teams in the game where the head collision simulation doers are not going to keep faking it again and again.

I mean... What's the point of football if you keep faking it. I really really hope Premier League refs will emulate the fairness of "additional time" here, as in the World Cup to avoid all of the cheating divers.

It's truly refreshing to be honest.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,885
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #643 on: Today at 11:10:20 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:02:17 am
Strange comment.
Because the last 4 months we have been far worse to watch than what was on show at the WC.

Hopefully we turn things around. We literally had so many unacceptable performances like Man Utd,Napoli away,Leeds,Brighton,Forest. Everton & Fulham quite bad as well.
Arsenal 2nd half & Spurs 2nd half not great either.

We have got to improve. No more excuses because our start to the season has been so bad.

Pretty confident that we will see a very good return to form for a lot of players. Many lads have had a good breather, and had ample time to get their conditioning right for an intense 2nd half to the season. We also have many players returning from injuries, and very few of our international lads went very deep in the WC so hopefully they won't be completely knackered. We are 7 points off 4th place, so plenty of work to be done but I think we can get there.

The one worry I do have is that we saw a significant downturn in form for Salah after the way the lost the AFCON final. Hopefully World Cup disappointment won't our players too much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 