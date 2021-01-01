Strange comment.

Because the last 4 months we have been far worse to watch than what was on show at the WC.



Hopefully we turn things around. We literally had so many unacceptable performances like Man Utd,Napoli away,Leeds,Brighton,Forest. Everton & Fulham quite bad as well.

Arsenal 2nd half & Spurs 2nd half not great either.



We have got to improve. No more excuses because our start to the season has been so bad.



Pretty confident that we will see a very good return to form for a lot of players. Many lads have had a good breather, and had ample time to get their conditioning right for an intense 2nd half to the season. We also have many players returning from injuries, and very few of our international lads went very deep in the WC so hopefully they won't be completely knackered. We are 7 points off 4th place, so plenty of work to be done but I think we can get there.The one worry I do have is that we saw a significant downturn in form for Salah after the way the lost the AFCON final. Hopefully World Cup disappointment won't our players too much.