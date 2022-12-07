I'm honestly of the opinion now that they should just call the season off. This World Cup has taken the wind out of the sails of it.



Going to Anfield on the 30th and not sure I can be even arsed. The season has fizzled out. Can't see how they can get that back after such a long, shite, pointless break.



Not sure if it's just me being a miseryguts, or if everyone else is thinking the same? Football is fucked. With this new break actually happening, I think it's only a matter of time before the final 'crunch games' are played around the world in different countries with a 'play off' for the top places. That would make a bundle of cash for the TV Stations and the League and the Clubs and the only downside is that fans that actually go get fucked. I imagine that for people that watch it on TV, they will love the idea.



Once that genie is released then I think as time goes on the 'Super Sunday' type games will likely be start to be looked at as cash cows for them to dine on.