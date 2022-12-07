« previous next »
LFC Squad - World Cup Break

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
December 7, 2022, 10:33:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on December  7, 2022, 09:57:23 pm
We could've gone down to Aussie land where it's summer now. Training on the Gold Coast.  :D

One word. Spiders.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 09:02:33 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  7, 2022, 10:33:19 pm
One word. Spiders.

Well yeah exactly, they've hospitalised tens of thousands of people in Australia. It'd be abhorrent to align ourselves with such a vicious country.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 10:16:49 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 08:57:26 pm
Cyprus  :thumbup

But sure you focus on the important stuff mate.

Juventus has some kind of facility in Paphos

Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  7, 2022, 09:38:22 pm
They were worried about bumping into Rob.

Fuck off you :no

I'm not there til Feb anyway, so they are safe. They're in more danger from me when they go the Trafford Centre ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 11:02:04 am
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 11:37:09 am
Day 3





Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 11:41:37 am
^^

I don't even recognise who that middle one is 🤷😯
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 11:41:38 am
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 01:13:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:09 am

a rabona with your weaker foot?  jesus, I can hardly stand on mine.  :)
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1600928201085181952

Quote
Jürgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders 🆚 Mo Salah and Thiago.


A competitive game of Padel that you won't want to miss.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
Did we sign Vin Diesel?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 07:30:49 am
I'm honestly of the opinion now that they should just call the season off. This World Cup has taken the wind out of the sails of it.

Going to Anfield on the 30th and not sure I can be even arsed. The season has fizzled out. Can't see how they can get that back after such a long, shite, pointless break.

Not sure if it's just me being a miseryguts, or if everyone else is thinking the same? Football is fucked. With this new break actually happening, I think it's only a matter of time before the final 'crunch games' are played around the world in different countries with a 'play off' for the top places. That would make a bundle of cash for the TV Stations and the League and the Clubs and the only downside is that fans that actually go get fucked. I imagine that for people that watch it on TV, they will love the idea.

Once that genie is released then I think as time goes on the 'Super Sunday' type games will likely be start to be looked at as cash cows for them to dine on.
