« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break  (Read 7887 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #120 on: November 11, 2022, 01:35:07 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 10, 2022, 08:40:30 pm
Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG ;D

Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.

Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ rumours of witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.

Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.

Edit: Ex-Red midfielder Marko Grujić made the Serbia squad too - https://twitter.com/Neymarrubio95/status/1591052214227054595

Aspas did not make the final 26-man Spanish squad (nor did Thiago).




Ex-Reds at the World Cup

Ward, Wilson, N Williams, Allen, Suarez, Coates, Sterling, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Lovren, Grujic, Mignolet. (13 in total).

And also Rigobert Song as coach of Cameroon.



^ 4 Welshies!!!  :thumbup

The Spanish squad is odd - the top scoring Spaniards in La Liga are Borja (8 goals, not going), Aspas (7 goals, not going), Joselu (7 goals, not going), Mendez (6 goals, not going), Mortata (5 goals, is going),Sergio Leon (5 goals, not going) and Baena (4 goals,. not going).  Instead they are taking Torres (2 goals), Pino (1 goal), Asensio (1 goal), Nico Williams (3 goals) and Fati (3 goals).  And then Olmo at Leipzig (1 goal) and Sarrabia at PSG (0 goals).  Makes Southgate's favouritism look like picking perfectly on form.  They are also not taking Rodrigo from Leeds (7 goals), Brahim Fiax at Milan (4 goals and has been really good for them when played).  So thats 9 players with at least 4 goals in the top 5 leagues to choose from (and 46 combined), and they are taking 1 (the worst of them in Morata); and are instead taking 7 players with 11 goals *between them*. 

Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #121 on: November 11, 2022, 01:35:23 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on November 11, 2022, 12:28:19 pm
Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

That's down to nationalities and manager preference rather than individual quality. Barring injuries, the vast majority of our first team squad would go if their country qualified.

2 of 3 keepers would go. (Ali, Kweev)

Barring Gomez, our back line would all go. (Robbo, Virg, Trent, Joel*, Ibou, Kostas)

In midfield we're light with only Hendo, Fabinho and Keita. Although how Thiago doesn't get picked is a mystery.

4 of 5 attackers would go. (Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota). And Bobby should be going instead of the pigeon.

(*chosen to retire)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,091
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #122 on: November 11, 2022, 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on November 11, 2022, 12:28:19 pm
Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

Of the 7 going I dont think any of Trent, Hendo, Konate and Fab will start many, if any games.

Alisson, Virg and I think Nunez probably the only first choice players.

Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #123 on: November 11, 2022, 02:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November 11, 2022, 12:09:39 pm
So it's just Alisson, Trent, Konate, van Djik, Fabinho, Henderson, and Nunez.

Jota and Arthur will miss it through injury but it should be a pretty strong training camp in Dubai and squad for the Milan friendly with Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, and Diaz. Will be a great opportunity for a couple of youngsters to join a camp with a strong squad.

I would suspect Firmino and Gomez are waiting in the wings if potential injuries happen before the WC starts. So might be something keep an eye on. Maybe Thiago too.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #124 on: November 11, 2022, 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 11, 2022, 11:42:17 am
Thiago not in, shit for him but awesome news for us

Good for us, but I do worry about the mental health of some of these international managers. A few midfielders in that Spain midfield not fit to lace Thiago's boots.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #125 on: November 11, 2022, 02:37:10 pm »
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #126 on: November 11, 2022, 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 11, 2022, 02:37:10 pm
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?

I'm pretty sure that's what all the staff and players call him
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,286
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #127 on: November 11, 2022, 03:24:24 pm »
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,972
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #128 on: November 11, 2022, 03:26:01 pm »
Quote
MIDFIELDERS: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Its not bad....but yeah absolutely bizarre that you wouldnt take Thiago, particularly when you've got that sort of depth so can use him sparingly if you want.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,247
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #129 on: November 11, 2022, 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 11, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us

I remember in 2010 Maradona leaving out Zanetti and Cambiasso who were still at their peak and just won the treble with Inter.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,172
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #130 on: November 11, 2022, 03:45:19 pm »
Any details around the friendly games the non World Cup participants will be playing? Are they behind closed doors friendlies?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,286
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #131 on: November 11, 2022, 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 11, 2022, 03:26:22 pm
I remember in 2010 Maradona leaving out Zanetti and Cambiasso who were still at their peak and just won the treble with Inter.

Great shout I remember that too  also as a total aside I fucking loved Zanetti what a player and never got the hype he deserved
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #132 on: November 11, 2022, 03:49:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 11, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us

Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #133 on: November 11, 2022, 03:52:17 pm »
Klopp confirming players eliminated from the WC early will go straight to the Dubai training camp. Wasn't sure if everyone would get a week off, guess those who go all the way to the semis may get some additional time off however.

Anyway, we are in the training camp in Dubai - thats around the corner [from Qatar], so if somebody has to leave the tournament early they can join us immediately. Thats one of the reasons why we go there.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-discusses-man-city-cup-tie-selection-decisions-and-world-cup-impact
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #134 on: November 11, 2022, 03:55:44 pm »
I think most of our players will stay there till the QF. Although you can argue only three (Alisson, VVD and Nunez) will play a major role in the tournament, the other four will mostly be impact subs at best.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #135 on: November 11, 2022, 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 11, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us
Robert Pires being left out in 2006 because of his horoscope still takes the cake.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #136 on: November 11, 2022, 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 11, 2022, 03:49:56 pm
Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago

Damn, sounds like Thiago is really shit. Hopefully we can get rid and get Koke.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #137 on: November 11, 2022, 04:16:59 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on November 11, 2022, 03:56:32 pm
Robert Pires being left out in 2006 because of his horoscope still takes the cake.

I forgot that one.  You could say a few French players have definitely missed squads due to conflicts with manager - Benzema was left out of multiple tournaments (slightly understandably due to, you know, squad cohesion and all that); Cantona (as much as we hate him) at his peak in 96 had fallen out with management and retired; Wassim Ben Yedder missed 2018 (and now 2022) and is probably the most under rated striker in the world but Deschamps doesnt seem to like him; Nasri missed 2014 as Deschamps had fallen out with him; Trezeguet got left out of Euro 2008 (for freaking Bafetembis Gomis of all people) after a 20 goal season for Juve back in Serie A (and promptly retired from internationals); there are probably more examples as well
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • blazed
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #138 on: November 11, 2022, 04:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 11, 2022, 03:49:56 pm
Why?  I know we seem to really like him, but he is not a particularly good progressive passer, he doesn't track back that aggressively, only carries the ball decently - he is good for our side *when* Fabinho is in form as he doesn't need to do either, and can rely on Trent and Robbo progressing the ball.  What he is really good for us at is taking the ball under pressure, and keeping the ball by playing shorter passes to his CM partners or Van Dijk, or the occasional longer ball sideways to the full backs.

Spain don't play that way and they are *loaded* with midfielders (Busquets used to be the best DM on the planet until only a year or 2 go; Rodri this season has been the best DM in the league; Gavi and Pedri are are incredible and as good as young Jude; Koke is great at bringing the ball forward through dribbling rather than passing so brings something different) - couple that with the fact that he is incredibly injury prone (far more than Keita) and his age (Spain already have a load of aging players - that's why they dropped Ramos) and has been for about 6 years - it is not hard to see why Soler was picked ahead of him for the last man in the squad and to get some experience.

If you want a more bizarre choice this year - Hummels is still one of the best defenders in the world - and is easily Germany's 3rd best CB (only Rudiger is clearly better; Sule and him are of a similar level IMO), but has been left at home due to age - and he is only 18 months older than Thiago

Doesn't track back that aggressively? Is not a progressive passer?

Smells like a steaming pile of shite to me.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #139 on: November 11, 2022, 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 11, 2022, 04:12:14 pm
Damn, sounds like Thiago is really shit. Hopefully we can get rid and get Koke.

I think my point remains though.
- for the DM position Llorente and Rodri are better options than him  (Llorente is probably the best DM in La Liga, Rodri the best in the Premier LEague this season)
- Pedri and Gavi are as good as Bellingham as youngsters - seriously phenomenal talents, so you are never leaving them out.
- Busquets might have declined from his peak years, but he is still Sergio Busquets - but I'll admit it is a bit of a sentimental pick from Enrique possibly.  But you could make the experience argument easily, far more than for Thiago - only player to have played in both 2010 and 2012 winning Spain squads (although Alba was in the 2012 squad).

So that leaves essentially 2 positions for the midfield part of the squad.  They picked Koke as he has a history of being statistically the best attacking playmaker in the league (he has more chances created over the past 10 years then any other player!) as well as now having transitioned into a more "deep laying" passing play maker who is only beaten by Modric in La Liga is at that type of "transitional" role linking defence and attack with as good a passing range and stats as anyone other than Modric in La Liga (certainly he is better now than Kroos for example). 

So then the last position was a straight battle between Soler and Thiago.  Soler is 25, so will still be around in 2/4 years, is not injury prone, and at a push can play a deep #10 role - as I said, I can understand why you pick the younger, fitter, more attacking player for that last place on the plane.   

Spain have far more problems with their picks for the forwards (picking only 1 of their top 10 scoring forwards in Europes Top 5 leagues, in Asensio, and 7 others who have 11 goals COMBINED) then who their 6th/7th midfielder on the plane should have been
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • blazed
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #140 on: November 11, 2022, 05:05:40 pm »
Kroos has the highest no of passes in La Liga.

Kroos is essentially the fulcrum of the RM side and everything goes through him.

Thiago is miles better than Busquets who only makes 5 yard passes these days and not the most mobile either.

Thiago is better than Gavi too. Talented youngster vs world class midfielder with a track record of playing for the biggest clubs in the world. In a world cup, a talented youngster is nowhere near as valuable as a player who has played at the very highest levels in club and international football and is still operating at a very high level.

Thiago makes more tackles and interceptions than any of our other midfielders, including Fabinho, a dedicated DM, while also making  more progressive passes and attempting more through balls than everyone else.

Its a fucking travesty that Thiago will not be playing in the world cup for Spain. Its one of the dumbest selection decisions of this world cup, worse than Southgate picking McGuire. Good for us though.

Spain will at best reach the quarter finals with that side. Quote me on that.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #141 on: November 11, 2022, 05:54:01 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 11, 2022, 03:26:01 pm
Its not bad....but yeah absolutely bizarre that you wouldnt take Thiago, particularly when you've got that sort of depth so can use him sparingly if you want.

Its so odd, its been clear though for awhile that Enrique doesn't seem to rate him in his system. All the better for us, protect him at all costs.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #142 on: November 11, 2022, 06:06:12 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November 11, 2022, 05:05:40 pm
Kroos has the highest no of passes in La Liga.

Kroos is essentially the fulcrum of the RM side and everything goes through him.

Thiago is miles better than Busquets who only makes 5 yard passes these days and not the most mobile either.

Thiago is better than Gavi too. Talented youngster vs world class midfielder with a track record of playing for the biggest clubs in the world. In a world cup, a talented youngster is nowhere near as valuable as a player who has played at the very highest levels in club and international football and is still operating at a very high level.

Thiago makes more tackles and interceptions than any of our other midfielders, including Fabinho, a dedicated DM, while also making  more progressive passes and attempting more through balls than everyone else.

Its a fucking travesty that Thiago will not be playing in the world cup for Spain. Its one of the dumbest selection decisions of this world cup, worse than Southgate picking McGuire. Good for us though.

Spain will at best reach the quarter finals with that side. Quote me on that.
I think they go out at the Round of 16. They are in the same group as Germany, and I can see Germany finishing first. This group will also play whoever comes out of Group F (Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Canada) so if they finish second, I can see them struggling against Belgium if they win their group.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • blazed
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #143 on: November 11, 2022, 06:15:51 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on November 11, 2022, 06:06:12 pm
I think they go out at the Round of 16. They are in the same group as Germany, and I can see Germany finishing first. This group will also play whoever comes out of Group F (Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Canada) so if they finish second, I can see them struggling against Belgium if they win their group.

They don't have the players to smother teams with 70 % possession any more. Their CBs are shaky and their midfield doesn't really have players who can win duels all game. Rodri looks great with city because they have 2/3rds of the ball all game. Not saying he is not a very good CM, but he will not have that luxury of playing in such a dominant side.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #144 on: November 12, 2022, 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 11, 2022, 03:24:24 pm
Thiago not going is amazing - got to be one of, maybe the best players not picked to go in the history of the competition
Must be really odd for him. Amazing result for us

I wouldnt pick Thiago out of injury concern. It would be high risk with the injury record he had.

Anyway, our gain.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #145 on: November 12, 2022, 12:04:09 pm »
The TAA issue....
Looking at the England squad, there's a glaring lack of success in European football.
Apart from our guys, there's only (if I'm not mistaken) Mount - who won it during an asterisk year (no crowds - I know I'm being harsh, but I would think there's less pressure on players in an empty stadium than playing throughout the competition in front of hostile crowds) and Rashford (Europa League 2017)
And they're making up excuses to not play a guy who has won every single possible competition that his club have played in?
It really beggars belief. He 100% has to start next week against Iran (can't believe I'm having to justify TAA starting against Iran. No disrespect to Iran) But if he starts v Iran, Harry Kane all of a sudden is a good bet for top goalscorer, with the chances Trent creates.
All this 'would you trust him defensively' bollox is just that. England will not win anything until they 'let go', play creative players, and focus on creating chances, rather than a bloody RB tracking a forward and knocking the ball out for a throw
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 11, 2022, 03:52:17 pm
Klopp confirming players eliminated from the WC early will go straight to the Dubai training camp. Wasn't sure if everyone would get a week off, guess those who go all the way to the semis may get some additional time off however.

Anyway, we are in the training camp in Dubai - thats around the corner [from Qatar], so if somebody has to leave the tournament early they can join us immediately. Thats one of the reasons why we go there.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-discusses-man-city-cup-tie-selection-decisions-and-world-cup-impact
I think this is the first world cup for a while where I'm more interested in who gets knocked out (and when), than actually watching any games.

Whilst the title is clearly a remote possibility after our stuttering start, we're showing signs of improvement, and 6 weeks is a long time (almost a full pre-season) to work on minds and bodies whilst we get key players back from injury.

Brazil or France could easily go all the way, which isn't great for Alisson, Fabinho or Konate joining our training camp (although Fab's indifferent form might see him on the bench more than the pitch). However, the Netherlands and Uruguay blow hot and cold, which could hopefully see Virgil and Nunez on an early flight home.

I'd like Portgual, Spain, England and Belgium to go as far as possible, as that ties up Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Silva, Rodri, Stones, Walker, Philips, Grealish, Foden, and De Bruyne for much of the break, which might see their levels drop from January. It would mean Trent and Hendo staying out longer, but I'm not convinced Hendo will get tons of minutes (and Kane's the captain of choice anyway), plus Southgate hasn't a clue how to utilise Trent (and even if he does, his fitness is fine anyway).

I never like any player getting injured, but I'll make exception in City's case. I hope they all get crocked and fall apart in the second half of the season, whilst Haaland's goals dry up when he's no longer getting the tap-ins he thrives on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:12:19 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,830
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 02:18:08 pm »
Not too bothered about City because they will finish top four. Other sides have more players than us going so thats good.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,696
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm »
This is what the end of the season feels like for teams finishing mid table
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm
This is what the end of the season feels like for teams finishing mid table
no it doesn't.  how can it be - the season isn't over.  :)
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 08:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm
This is what the end of the season feels like for teams finishing mid table

 ;D


I think it was jug ears who made a big deal out of the Gunners being the first side to be guaranteed 1st place at Christmas in November.

Record breakers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Shankly!Shankly!

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • JUSTICE
    • Inside Forward
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on November 11, 2022, 06:15:51 pm
They don't have the players to smother teams with 70 % possession any more. Their CBs are shaky and their midfield doesn't really have players who can win duels all game. Rodri looks great with city because they have 2/3rds of the ball all game. Not saying he is not a very good CM, but he will not have that luxury of playing in such a dominant side.



Under Enrique they managed an average of 76% possession and faced the least shots in the qualification stages. They were very young and surprising good in the euros. Morata missed a lot of clear chances. Thiago played 64 mins in the euros and they were fine without him, only losing in the semis on pens to the tournament winners (of course Morata missed his pen). I didn't expect him to go, surprised at some of the outrage. Yes he is better than some of the players but the national team is on a strange transition trying to bed these young talented midfielders in. Disagree with it, but hope it means he can play 80%+ of the remainder of the season for us!
Logged
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'

https://www.insideforward.co.uk/

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,194
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:40:30 pm »
Just read that Mo flies to Kuwait tomorrow as Egypt have a friendly with Belgium this week.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,696
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
no it doesn't.  how can it be - the season isn't over.  :)


You misunderstood me, for many teams, their season is over once they go out of the FA cup, they are not qualifying for Europe and they are not getting relegated. The end of their season just happens with no fireworks and they head off for 6 weeks in the sun. I know as a Liverpool fan we have never really experienced this but I am sure there are plenty of mid table teams who know the feeling.


Our season is definitely not over but it just feels like a long mid season break then we start again, January onwards will feel like a new season, admittedly one where we are playing catch up from the off.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:47:45 pm »
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 