I think my point remains though.- for the DM position Llorente and Rodri are better options than him (Llorente is probably the best DM in La Liga, Rodri the best in the Premier LEague this season)- Pedri and Gavi are as good as Bellingham as youngsters - seriously phenomenal talents, so you are never leaving them out.- Busquets might have declined from his peak years, but he is still Sergio Busquets - but I'll admit it is a bit of a sentimental pick from Enrique possibly. But you could make the experience argument easily, far more than for Thiago - only player to have played in both 2010 and 2012 winning Spain squads (although Alba was in the 2012 squad).So that leaves essentially 2 positions for the midfield part of the squad. They picked Koke as he has a history of being statistically the best attacking playmaker in the league (he has more chances created over the past 10 years then any other player!) as well as now having transitioned into a more "deep laying" passing play maker who is only beaten by Modric in La Liga is at that type of "transitional" role linking defence and attack with as good a passing range and stats as anyone other than Modric in La Liga (certainly he is better now than Kroos for example).So then the last position was a straight battle between Soler and Thiago. Soler is 25, so will still be around in 2/4 years, is not injury prone, and at a push can play a deep #10 role - as I said, I can understand why you pick the younger, fitter, more attacking player for that last place on the plane.Spain have far more problems with their picks for the forwards (picking only 1 of their top 10 scoring forwards in Europes Top 5 leagues, in Asensio, and 7 others who have 11 goals COMBINED) then who their 6th/7th midfielder on the plane should have been