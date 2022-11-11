Klopp confirming players eliminated from the WC early will go straight to the Dubai training camp. Wasn't sure if everyone would get a week off, guess those who go all the way to the semis may get some additional time off however.
Anyway, we are in the training camp in Dubai - thats around the corner [from Qatar], so if somebody has to leave the tournament early they can join us immediately. Thats one of the reasons why we go there.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-discusses-man-city-cup-tie-selection-decisions-and-world-cup-impact
I think this is the first world cup for a while where I'm more interested in who gets knocked out (and when), than actually watching any games.
Whilst the title is clearly a remote possibility after our stuttering start, we're showing signs of improvement, and 6 weeks is a long time (almost a full pre-season) to work on minds and bodies whilst we get key players back from injury.
Brazil or France could easily go all the way, which isn't great for Alisson, Fabinho or Konate joining our training camp (although Fab's indifferent form might see him on the bench more than the pitch). However, the Netherlands and Uruguay blow hot and cold, which could hopefully see Virgil and Nunez on an early flight home.
I'd like Portgual, Spain, England and Belgium to go as far as possible, as that ties up Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Silva, Rodri, Stones, Walker, Philips, Grealish, Foden, and De Bruyne for much of the break, which might see their levels drop from January. It would mean Trent and Hendo staying out longer, but I'm not convinced Hendo will get tons of minutes (and Kane's the captain of choice anyway), plus Southgate hasn't a clue how to utilise Trent (and even if he does, his fitness is fine anyway).
I never like any player getting injured, but I'll make exception in City's case. I hope they all get crocked and fall apart in the second half of the season, whilst Haaland's goals dry up when he's no longer getting the tap-ins he thrives on.