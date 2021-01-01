« previous next »
Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG ;D

Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.

Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ rumours of witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.

Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.

Edit: Ex-Red midfielder Marko Grujić made the Serbia squad too - https://twitter.com/Neymarrubio95/status/1591052214227054595

Aspas did not make the final 26-man Spanish squad (nor did Thiago).




Ex-Reds at the World Cup

Ward, Wilson, N Williams, Allen, Suarez, Coates, Sterling, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Lovren, Grujic, Mignolet. (13 in total).

And also Rigobert Song as coach of Cameroon.



^ 4 Welshies!!!  :thumbup

The Spanish squad is odd - the top scoring Spaniards in La Liga are Borja (8 goals, not going), Aspas (7 goals, not going), Joselu (7 goals, not going), Mendez (6 goals, not going), Mortata (5 goals, is going),Sergio Leon (5 goals, not going) and Baena (4 goals,. not going).  Instead they are taking Torres (2 goals), Pino (1 goal), Asensio (1 goal), Nico Williams (3 goals) and Fati (3 goals).  And then Olmo at Leipzig (1 goal) and Sarrabia at PSG (0 goals).  Makes Southgate's favouritism look like picking perfectly on form.  They are also not taking Rodrigo from Leeds (7 goals), Brahim Fiax at Milan (4 goals and has been really good for them when played).  So thats 9 players with at least 4 goals in the top 5 leagues to choose from (and 46 combined), and they are taking 1 (the worst of them in Morata); and are instead taking 7 players with 11 goals *between them*. 

Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

That's down to nationalities and manager preference rather than individual quality. Barring injuries, the vast majority of our first team squad would go if their country qualified.

2 of 3 keepers would go. (Ali, Kweev)

Barring Gomez, our back line would all go. (Robbo, Virg, Trent, Joel*, Ibou, Kostas)

In midfield we're light with only Hendo, Fabinho and Keita. Although how Thiago doesn't get picked is a mystery.

4 of 5 attackers would go. (Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota). And Bobby should be going instead of the pigeon.

(*chosen to retire)
Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench

Not a bad thing for us, mind you

Of the 7 going I dont think any of Trent, Hendo, Konate and Fab will start many, if any games.

Alisson, Virg and I think Nunez probably the only first choice players.

So it's just Alisson, Trent, Konate, van Djik, Fabinho, Henderson, and Nunez.

Jota and Arthur will miss it through injury but it should be a pretty strong training camp in Dubai and squad for the Milan friendly with Kelleher, Adrian, Ramsay, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Elliott, Jones, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino, and Diaz. Will be a great opportunity for a couple of youngsters to join a camp with a strong squad.

I would suspect Firmino and Gomez are waiting in the wings if potential injuries happen before the WC starts. So might be something keep an eye on. Maybe Thiago too.
Thiago not in, shit for him but awesome news for us

Good for us, but I do worry about the mental health of some of these international managers. A few midfielders in that Spain midfield not fit to lace Thiago's boots.
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?
where did "Kweev" come from all of a sudden?

I'm pretty sure that's what all the staff and players call him
