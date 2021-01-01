Surprises me that a team as good as ours (well, on our day) has so few players going to the World Cup. Two of them in particular are just gonna be collecting splinters from the bench
Not a bad thing for us, mind you
That's down to nationalities and manager preference rather than individual quality. Barring injuries, the vast majority of our first team squad would go if their country qualified.
2 of 3 keepers would go. (Ali, Kweev)
Barring Gomez, our back line would all go. (Robbo, Virg, Trent, Joel*, Ibou, Kostas)
In midfield we're light with only Hendo, Fabinho and Keita. Although how Thiago doesn't get picked is a mystery.
4 of 5 attackers would go. (Mo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota). And Bobby should be going instead of the pigeon.
(*chosen to retire)