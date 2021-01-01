Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG



Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.



Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ rumours of witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.



Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.



Edit: Ex-Red midfielder Marko Grujić made the Serbia squad too - https://twitter.com/Neymarrubio95/status/1591052214227054595



Aspas did not make the final 26-man Spanish squad (nor did Thiago).









Ex-Reds at the World Cup



Ward, Wilson, N Williams, Allen, Suarez, Coates, Sterling, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Lovren, Grujic, Mignolet. (13 in total).



And also Rigobert Song as coach of Cameroon.







^ 4 Welshies!!!



The Spanish squad is odd - the top scoring Spaniards in La Liga are Borja (8 goals, not going), Aspas (7 goals, not going), Joselu (7 goals, not going), Mendez (6 goals, not going), Mortata (5 goals, is going),Sergio Leon (5 goals, not going) and Baena (4 goals,. not going). Instead they are taking Torres (2 goals), Pino (1 goal), Asensio (1 goal), Nico Williams (3 goals) and Fati (3 goals). And then Olmo at Leipzig (1 goal) and Sarrabia at PSG (0 goals). Makes Southgate's favouritism look like picking perfectly on form. They are also not taking Rodrigo from Leeds (7 goals), Brahim Fiax at Milan (4 goals and has been really good for them when played). So thats 9 players with at least 4 goals in the top 5 leagues to choose from (and 46 combined), and they are taking 1 (the worst of them in Morata); and are instead taking 7 players with 11 goals *between them*.