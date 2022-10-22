« previous next »
LFC Squad - World Cup Break

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 02:45:02 pm

Liverpool players at the 2022 World Cup...


Trent and Henderson for England.

Alisson and Fabinho for Brazil.

Nunez for Uruguay.

Konate for France.

Van Dijk for Netherlands.


The Spanish World Cup squad is announced on Friday - yet it will be somewhat of a surprise if Thiago is included... given he hasn't been selected in many recent matches.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 02:48:20 pm
A few more than expected, which is a bit annoying. But I guess Ibou doesn't have many minutes in his legs this season anyway so maybe not the worst thing, and Trent/Hendo/Fab/Konate won't play much
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 02:57:48 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 02:14:06 pm
Ridiculous Trent has been picked - been woeful all season - much better right backs available

Henderson, what a joke - not even first choice at his club

I am not happy about TAA and Hendo being picked either, but not for the reasons (which I think are bs) you state.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:00:11 pm
Hopefully Trent doesn't get on the pitch.  Any mistake in the world cup and they'll go at him, could break the lad to be honest.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:00:12 pm
Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Matip Robertson
Elliot Thiago Jones
Salah Firmino Diaz


Plus, Adrian, Keita, Doak, Tsmikas, Bajcetic, Oxlade, Jota, Phillips, Clark, Stewart, Gordon, Frauendorf


Is therefore our current non-world cup squad, important because we have two matches straight after the world cup plus post christmas schedule, obviously to be augmented by early returners as we go on.


That's quite decent assuming players come back from injury as planned and don't fall off the ladder putting their christmas lights up
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm
Be a real shame if Trent has to come off on Saturday with a small injury that rules him out for 2 weeks, hopefully he can then avoid all the ridiculous scrutiny
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:15:03 pm
Let's be honest, Trent won't be starting games, so I don't expect there to be much ammunition for people to go at him with. If he's lucky, he'll get 10 or 15 minutes when England are chasing a game and in dire need of a player with the best right peg in the squad.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:17:46 pm
In a way I want Trent to perform well if he gets the chance and shove it down the throat of the haters.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:00:12 pm
Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Matip Robertson
Elliot Thiago Jones
Salah Firmino Diaz

Plus, Adrian, Keita, Doak, Tsmikas, Bajcetic, Oxlade, Jota, Phillips, Clark, Stewart, Gordon, Frauendorf

Is therefore our current non-world cup squad, important because we have two matches straight after the world cup plus post christmas schedule, obviously to be augmented by early returners as we go on.

That's quite decent assuming players come back from injury as planned and don't fall off the ladder putting their christmas lights up
That looks pretty decent, and considering they'll all be at the warm winter training camp, plus probably spending more time with their families this year than in previous seasons, it's the perfect reset opportunity for minds and bodies.

We should certainly be well placed to capitalise on any other teams that have a sluggish start when the league returns, or any teams who have lots of players in teams that could go far in the tournament. City's form will fall off a cliff in January, and we'll slowly rein them in and win the title - you hear it here first....
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 03:51:54 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:40:09 pm
That looks pretty decent, and considering they'll all be at the warm winter training camp, plus probably spending more time with their families this year than in previous seasons, it's the perfect reset opportunity for minds and bodies.

We should certainly be well placed to capitalise on any other teams that have a sluggish start when the league returns, or any teams who have lots of players in teams that could go far in the tournament. City's form will fall off a cliff in January, and we'll slowly rein them in and win the title - you hear it here first....


yes, there are at least 10+ more players there who we could have lost as well depending on qualification, selection or injury
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 04:23:22 pm
Have wondered if Trent being out of favour with England had wrecked his motivation a bit. Now picked to feature, will we see the real Trent back?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 04:44:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:00:12 pm
Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Matip Robertson
Elliot Thiago Jones
Salah Firmino Diaz


Plus, Adrian, Keita, Doak, Tsmikas, Bajcetic, Oxlade, Jota, Phillips, Clark, Stewart, Gordon, Frauendorf


Is therefore our current non-world cup squad, important because we have two matches straight after the world cup plus post christmas schedule, obviously to be augmented by early returners as we go on.


That's quite decent assuming players come back from injury as planned and don't fall off the ladder putting their christmas lights up
In the unlikely event that England, Netherlands and Uruguay make the semis, theyd be knocked out on or before 12th Dec, no reason why they all couldnt be selected in the two games after Christmas. Only game theyd miss is the League Cup tie.

Realistically, only Brazil and possibly France are going to make the semis or final which would leave us without Alisson, Fab and Konate.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:03:19 pm
Didnt realize Bobby had been omitted from Brazil squad.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:03:51 pm
Hope we've got a better plan for Virgil than we had for Salah last year
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:26:50 pm
has anyone come across a site that shows how many players from each PL club will be at the WC?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:34:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:26:50 pm
has anyone come across a site that shows how many players from each PL club will be at the WC?

Here you go, mate (though a few countries haven't announced their final 26-man squads yet - that'll be done by the 14th November):-


'Premier League players appearing at FIFA World Cup 2022 by club':-

www.premierleague.com/news/2889382



This is decent for the World Cup squads too - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads

Also a 'Players at the World Cup - by Country' feature too: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads#Player_representation_by_league_system

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:37:23 pm by oojason »
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:42:49 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:34:23 pm
Here you go, mate (though a few countries haven't announced their final 26-man squads yet - that'll be done by the 14th November):-


'Premier League players appearing at FIFA World Cup 2022 by club':-

www.premierleague.com/news/2889382



This is decent for the World Cup squads too - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads

Also a 'Players at the World Cup - by Country' feature too: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_squads#Player_representation_by_league_system

as always, Jason .... where would we be without you !

thanks mate, much appreciated.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
Unsurprisingly Carvalho didn't make the Portugal squad.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:46:43 pm
so far:
Arse - 9
Chelsea - 9
Us - 5 + Nunez soon (+ maybe Thiago longshot?)
City - 9
MU - 8
Spurs - 7

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 05:47:18 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
Unsurprisingly Carvalho didn't make the Portugal squad.

fine with me.  he has a lot of time to do it.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 06:49:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:43 pm
updated ...

Arse - 9
Chelsea - 9
Us - 5 + Nunez soon (+ maybe Thiago longshot?)
City - 12
MU - 11
Spurs - 7
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:43 pm
so far:
Arse - 9
Chelsea - 9
Us - 5 + Nunez soon (+ maybe Thiago longshot?)
City - 9
MU - 8
Spurs - 7

Newcastle 6 at the moment
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 08:08:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:46:43 pm
so far:
Arse - 9
Chelsea - 9
Us - 5 + Nunez and Virgil soon (+ maybe Thiago longshot?)
City - 9
MU - 8
Spurs - 7

LOL I forgot Virgil.  :)  assuming he gets selected of course
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
So far, we have more ex players (10 as of today) going than current players


Mignolet, Ward, Sterling, Wilson, Allen, Suarez, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Williams


Whilst not watching it I will be supporting Wales
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Yesterday at 08:40:30 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:19:10 pm
So far, we have more ex players (10 as of today) going than current players

Mignolet, Ward, Sterling, Wilson, Allen, Suarez, Coady, Minimino, Shaqiri, Williams

Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG ;D

Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.

Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.

Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 12:11:25 am
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:40:30 pm
Lovren made the Croatia squad, and Coates made the Uruguay squad too, mate. www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG ;D

Aspas is in the 55-man Spain squad - he may not make the 26-man squad announced tomorrow - but could be worth keeping an eye out for as well.

Mane may yet make the Senegal squad - an injured player can be replaced up to 24 hours before a team's 1st match; and there's rumours of him still being included in the squad at this point (+ witch doctors etc)... the squad is announced tomorrow.

Coach-wise, Rigobert Song is the managing Cameroon.


I missed Coates because I had assumed he had finished playing, looking at him he was only 21 when he joined us in 2011 but seemed older. He's younger (32) than Lovren (33) even though he left 6 years before Dejan
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 11:42:17 am
Thiago not in, shit for him but awesome news for us
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Today at 11:42:57 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:42:17 am
Thiago not in, shit for him but awesome news for us

Brilliant news.
