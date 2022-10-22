Kelleher

Ramsay Gomez Matip Robertson

Elliot Thiago Jones

Salah Firmino Diaz



Plus, Adrian, Keita, Doak, Tsmikas, Bajcetic, Oxlade, Jota, Phillips, Clark, Stewart, Gordon, Frauendorf



Is therefore our current non-world cup squad, important because we have two matches straight after the world cup plus post christmas schedule, obviously to be augmented by early returners as we go on.



That's quite decent assuming players come back from injury as planned and don't fall off the ladder putting their christmas lights up



That looks pretty decent, and considering they'll all be at the warm winter training camp, plus probably spending more time with their families this year than in previous seasons, it's the perfect reset opportunity for minds and bodies.We should certainly be well placed to capitalise on any other teams that have a sluggish start when the league returns, or any teams who have lots of players in teams that could go far in the tournament. City's form will fall off a cliff in January, and we'll slowly rein them in and win the title - you hear it here first....