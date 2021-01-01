There's also the CT that the big pharma's create diseases so they can make money from treating them rather than finding cures.





Well if you see addiction as a disease then yes because big pharma have been turning millions of people in the US into what we call smackheads .A friend of mine in Ohio has three son's one of which he never talked about turns out he was in prison and he'd basically washed his hands of him 'black tar heroin, been caught three times' ( He sounds like Arthur from RDR2 )I said " let me guess car crash, neck or back injury, prescribed Oxy " when he cut me off "How the fuck you know that "Truth is in the US Oxycon has f *cked millions of peoples lives up...for profit and that was the Sackler family business model.Back to Crisis Actors not sure it counts but it was a crisis and the news guy was definitely acting...I recently watched a news video reporting on a approaching hurricane The guy was struggling to remain upright whilst he battled fierce winds...Then you see two people in the background casually walking down the street behind him