Crisis actors in the UK

No, I don't think you grasp the scale of it. Not 'influenced by money', but "secret treaties that place the US as a property owned outright by the British royal family, the Pope and Jewish bankers", with the population themselves assets.

And not 'sitting on cures', but wonderous technology (that uses words like quantum and tesla) that can magically heal anything you or your loved ones might be suffering from (including THE VAX!)

I searched for something about the first part and found someone asking about it on Quora. This is one of the responses:

It's a total detachment from reality, but how do you pull people back from this? Historically, this level of mass delusion was only seen in smaller communities (such as cults), which usually ended in tragedies such as mass suicides.

Fuck me, that is insane
But the thinking that someone is sitting on a cure for cancer which would be worth fortunes so they can make money is of course absurd.  Of course in conspiracy world its always something already available for buttons. Like the ivermectin nonsense with covid.
The conspiracy theorist in work tried to tell one of the guys that there's a cure for autism.  He has a 19 year old son who's pretty far on the spectrum.  He just walked away and said " I'm not going to fall out with you".

She was radicalised on the Internet during covid. Doesn't even believe the weather forecast is real now.

Admittedly they are absolutely shite these days  ;D
There's also the CT that the big pharma's create diseases so they can make money from treating them rather than finding cures.

Well if you see addiction as a disease then yes because big pharma have been turning millions of people in the US into what we call smackheads .
A friend of mine in Ohio has three son's one of which he never talked about turns out he was in prison and he'd basically washed his hands of him 'black tar heroin, been caught three times' ( He sounds like Arthur from RDR2 ) 
I said " let me guess car crash, neck or back injury, prescribed Oxy "  when he cut me off  "How the fuck you know that "

Truth is in the US Oxycon has f *cked millions of peoples lives up...for profit and that was the Sackler family business model.   

Back to Crisis Actors not sure it counts but it was a crisis and the news guy was definitely acting...I recently watched a news video reporting on a approaching hurricane  The guy was struggling to remain upright whilst he battled fierce winds...
Then you see two people in the background casually walking down the street behind him   ;D

