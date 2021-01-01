« previous next »
Author Topic: Crisis actors in the UK  (Read 764 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Crisis actors in the UK
« on: Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm »
Further proof that American inspired conspiracy theory nuts are now spreading their poison in the UK - that terrorist attacks are staged by actors.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63412651

And one of the supporters of these theories turns out to be a mental health worker who was shocked that the online abuse generated towards the survivors was harmful. You couldnt make up the how twisted some peoples thought processes have become.
Online thaddeus

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm »
From your link... "Nearly one in five people in the UK think terror survivors are not telling the truth about what happened to them, new research for the BBC suggests. A third say the pandemic has made them more suspicious of official explanations of UK terror attacks."

Even allowing for some margin of error in their research that is absolutely crazy.  If you'd have asked me I'd have guessed at less than one in 100 but even that would mean over half a million adults believing such nonsense.  One in five would equate to 10 million adults in the UK!

I don't know what the solution is.  Critical thinking lessons in school?  A government that don't gaslight the electorate constantly?
Offline rob1966

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:33:55 pm
Further proof that American inspired conspiracy theory nuts are now spreading their poison in the UK - that terrorist attacks are staged by actors.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63412651

And one of the supporters of these theories turns out to be a mental health worker who was shocked that the online abuse generated towards the survivors was harmful. You couldnt make up the how twisted some peoples thought processes have become.

I'll tell the parents of friends of friends, that their teenage daughter who died at the MEN isn't really dead and was just an actor

Fucking sick c*nts, fucking hate this country at times.
Offline Qston

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm »
What I am not sure about is whether these utterly nuts and often offensive conspiracy theories ever really existed to any great extent before the internet or has the internet just given more oxygen to the lunatics peddling this stuff ? 
Offline Chakan

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm
What I am not sure about is whether these utterly nuts and often offensive conspiracy theories ever really existed to any great extent before the internet or has the internet just given more oxygen to the lunatics peddling this stuff ? 

Ask the parents of Sandy Hook.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm
From your link... "Nearly one in five people in the UK think terror survivors are not telling the truth about what happened to them, new research for the BBC suggests. A third say the pandemic has made them more suspicious of official explanations of UK terror attacks."

Even allowing for some margin of error in their research that is absolutely crazy.  If you'd have asked me I'd have guessed at less than one in 100 but even that would mean over half a million adults believing such nonsense.  One in five would equate to 10 million adults in the UK!

I don't know what the solution is.  Critical thinking lessons in school?  A government that don't gaslight the electorate constantly?

Would be interested to know how the question was phrased, because I too cannot believe there is such a high percentage of people that believe this crap.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm »
If it suits peoples over-arching personal ideology (even if they dont know what that means) they will use any argument to justify themselves.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm
Would be interested to know how the question was phrased, because I too cannot believe there is such a high percentage of people that believe this crap.

These are the same english cretins who have repeatedly voted Tory, voted for Bunter and for Brexit.
 I'm surprised its only 1 in 5.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm
These are the same english cretins who have repeatedly voted Tory, voted for Bunter and for Brexit.
 I'm surprised its only 1 in 5.

Id be surprised they vote because the Poll Clerk at the voting station will attach micro bugs to them as they push their vote into the ballot box.
Offline Riquende

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm »
I've thought a few times that RAWK could do with a catch-all thread for all the people who just seem to be becoming detached from reality. People like this, anti-vaxxers, sovereign citizens (or 'freemen of the land' in the UK), Qanon and its various splinters like the Romulan Dildos - you see it cropping up in the more serious news threads from time to time, but more frequently. The recent Pelosi attack seems to have been perpetrated by a Qanon nutcase.

I think it's a real problem for a country when its population stops being able to agree on which basic facts are true, rather than just having a difference of opinion on what should be done about things.

Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm
What I am not sure about is whether these utterly nuts and often offensive conspiracy theories ever really existed to any great extent before the internet or has the internet just given more oxygen to the lunatics peddling this stuff ? 

I think they existed previously, but the modern internet gives everyone a platform and so they're amplified far more than they ever were before. Not to mention the fact that communities of these people are able to form and self-perpetuate.

Not to (further) mention troll accounts created in foreign countries with the express purpose of spreading this stuff. A lot easier now than when you had to drop leaflets from the air.
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm
From your link... "Nearly one in five people in the UK think terror survivors are not telling the truth about what happened to them, new research for the BBC suggests. A third say the pandemic has made them more suspicious of official explanations of UK terror attacks."

Even allowing for some margin of error in their research that is absolutely crazy.  If you'd have asked me I'd have guessed at less than one in 100 but even that would mean over half a million adults believing such nonsense.  One in five would equate to 10 million adults in the UK!

I don't know what the solution is.  Critical thinking lessons in school?  A government that don't gaslight the electorate constantly?
The potential margin of error is huge...
67.3 million people in UK and the poll claims to of asked 4,000 people... 1 person asked out of every 16,832 people.   
Offline Elmo!

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:25:27 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 08:24:28 pm
The potential margin of error is huge...
67.3 million people in UK and the poll claims to of asked 4,000 people... 1 person asked out of every 16,832 people.

For a poll, a sample size of 4000 is pretty big, with a margin of error well below 3%.
Offline reddebs

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
What are 'sovereign citizens'?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
What are 'sovereign citizens'?

People who think they're exempt from the laws of the land.
Offline reddebs

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:12:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
People who think they're exempt from the laws of the land.

Thank you 👍
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm
Would be interested to know how the question was phrased, because I too cannot believe there is such a high percentage of people that believe this crap.

Think some of those might confuse "I don't understand / can't remember" with "it's all fabricated lies". For example, when asked about terror attacks in the UK, they can't think of one, but rather than to admit that, they claim that terror attacks didn't happen or were just made up. "I can't remember that, so it hasn't happened, and anybody who claims it did is lying."
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:25:27 pm
For a poll, a sample size of 4000 is pretty big, with a margin of error well below 3%.
I've read a similar stat in the past in regards to accuracy of polls relating to voting in elections and it's come from a sample of tens of thousands of opinion polls over many years  (then you look at Trump or Mother Theresa expected landslide in 2017   )  This however is a different kind of question and I doubt theres been enough polls of this nature to establish an accurate margin of error.

In all the years since it happened I've never heard or read of anyone saying it didn't happen, untill yesterday when I read the story. ( Yes I'm sure I could of gone swimming in the darker waters of the Internet and found something )

I'm thinking if 1 in 5 people believed it never happened I'd of heard at least one person saying it over the years. And given I've heard  some outlandish CT's from some acquaintances of mine  ;D I'm genuinely shocked 1 in 5 people believe that. 

Ps
On the nature of CT's... Now that this story has had some mainstream coverage I'm sure they'll be more people today believing  it didn't happen, than there was two days ago.   ::)
Online GreatEx

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm »
The whole strategy of conspiracy theorists has changed over the past few years - the approach now is to immediately flood all available channels with disinformation until an alternative truth worms its way into the common psyche.

Take the Pelosi attack, for example. I was unable to resist the temptation to visit some of the forums I belong to where right wing thoughts are more prevalent. Mainly just to laugh at how they would rationalise and whatabout their way past it. But that's not really the game now. Instead, mere hours after initial reports, they were already writing lengthy posts about all the stuff that "doesn't add up". Very few definitive claims of course, "just asking questions". It's all about sowing doubt. Of course, when they go all CSI on the case, they leave holes you can attack - for instance, this guy said the broken glass was outside the home, proving there was no break in. No idea if the glass placement is even true, but the claim that glass false in the direction of breaking force is demonstrably false, as a few minutes' online research will show. But there's no value in dissecting these falsehoods, they just move on to the next thing. All about flooding the end zone with shit.

I actually find it strains my mental health when I get too close to it. And I think I'm pretty resilient in that respect - the last 5 years of my life have been extraordinarily stressful and traumatic, but I've managed to stay healthy... so if I struggle with this shit, it's hardly surprising that more vulnerable people are cracking. The only solution is to turn off, but these channels are more addictive than heroin.
Offline Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:16:57 pm
Id be surprised they vote because the Poll Clerk at the voting station will attach micro bugs to them as they push their vote into the ballot box.

I remember tweets doing the rounds in one of the recent GEs telling people to bring their own pen/pencil as the one provided by the voting station could be erased and the vote changed  :butt.
Offline thejbs

Re: Crisis actors in the UK
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:46:06 am »
The main problem is a fall in standards of education. I imagine there is a correlation between education and the belief in such nonsense.
