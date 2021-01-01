The whole strategy of conspiracy theorists has changed over the past few years - the approach now is to immediately flood all available channels with disinformation until an alternative truth worms its way into the common psyche.



Take the Pelosi attack, for example. I was unable to resist the temptation to visit some of the forums I belong to where right wing thoughts are more prevalent. Mainly just to laugh at how they would rationalise and whatabout their way past it. But that's not really the game now. Instead, mere hours after initial reports, they were already writing lengthy posts about all the stuff that "doesn't add up". Very few definitive claims of course, "just asking questions". It's all about sowing doubt. Of course, when they go all CSI on the case, they leave holes you can attack - for instance, this guy said the broken glass was outside the home, proving there was no break in. No idea if the glass placement is even true, but the claim that glass false in the direction of breaking force is demonstrably false, as a few minutes' online research will show. But there's no value in dissecting these falsehoods, they just move on to the next thing. All about flooding the end zone with shit.



I actually find it strains my mental health when I get too close to it. And I think I'm pretty resilient in that respect - the last 5 years of my life have been extraordinarily stressful and traumatic, but I've managed to stay healthy... so if I struggle with this shit, it's hardly surprising that more vulnerable people are cracking. The only solution is to turn off, but these channels are more addictive than heroin.

