Harvey is like Suso for me. Delightful technique and clearly there is ability there. Unfortunately he doesn't possess the athleticism, physicality and tactical nous to play as a CM, and unfortunately he doesn't quite have the pace or directness to play as a wide forward. Maybe he will develop more of the attributes as he gets more experience and develops more, but right now he doesn't look good enough.



We are really struggling for injuries and freshness. Unfortunately there is no respite with a game every few days. The likes of Ox, Naby and Curtis need to get fit and firing fast which will allow us to get Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho some measure of fitness and condition and then we might see some better performances.



We are really light for goal threat without Diaz or Jota. Firmino has scored goals and is playing well, but his all round play is a bit too inconsistent. The physicality and intensity higher up the pitch has left his game. Nunez and Salah are clearly trying but they need some good service, and for us to create goalscoring opportunities where we can utilise their finishing.



Our defenders are woeful. I think a lot of it is to do with instructions and lack of protection in midfield.



Can we stop playing Milner already. He's a club legend and a Premier League legend, and a wonderful bloke, but he's nowhere near good enough to play consistently at this level - well not for a club that wants to win anything.



Very good post.I agree totally on Elliott. I've been down on him since early in the season, but not because of a lack of ability or application at all - he's clearly technically gifted and definitely intelligent. It's not like he doesn't try either. The problem is, he doesn't quite fit how we play. I see him far more as an attacker than a midfielder. Last night he simply provided nothing with or without the ball. The only place where I think he works is on the right of a 4-2-3-1, but then if Salah doesn't play up front on his own, then where does he play? The Suso comparison is valid in my opinion, because technical quality isn't enough alone, especially for a team who's identity is mostly founded on physical and athletic dominance in midfield.Klopps hands are tied to an extent, both with injuries and the fact that seemingly none of our senior midfielders are able to play more than 70 minutes per week. But there does seem to be a stubborn determination to have Harvey play as much as possible and almost build it around him. That's fine if everyone else is fit and firing, but when we're sacrificing shape and having bad result after bad result to try to do it, then surely it's not a great idea for now?Also agree that Diaz and Jota's injuries have killed us. They're the two players who, between them, would've replaced most of what Mane did, both on the wing and through the middle. They're two who physically are still in their prime and can press like crazy from the front, in a way that Bobby no longer can. They're also the only two who can naturally play off the left. Watching us last night was ridiculous because we basically seemed to abandon the idea of having a left side apart from Robbo. It's infuriating that we seem to have developed a knack of having the only players who can play a certain position be out at the same time.