PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:27:57 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:29:43 am
My worry is Klopp. Not necessarily his decision making or tactics but whether at this juncture if he's wondering if he has the energy to regenerate it all. That is one thing we can pretty much all agree on in that the squad needs significant surgery and it can't or won't be an overnight fix. Jurgen has been here for 7 years now and forget about the new contract last year, that doesn't bind him to anything if things aren't working out or he feels it is time to call it a day.

Over the past 18 months or so big decisions taken within the club have the wrong ones and that is something to ponder. For years we nailed everything, and it seems as if now we are a shadow on and off the pitch (contract renewals for aging players, lack of investment in the market, slightly odd decisions for the players we have bought). Standing still takes you backwards and unfortunately we are no longer the force of old and this is not temporary.

I don't know where we go from here. Top 4 isn't gone but the season is just a shitshow now and the World Cup isn't necessarily going to help.

Loads saying this on the thread, but I can't see it happening. And the biggest reason is that he'll feel as responsible as anyone for getting ourselves into this hole. And to be honest, he is as responsible as anyone.

He spent the summer shouting at journalists when they asked about new midfield signings, only to absolutely 180 at the end of August when it was too late. He threw out a few quotes that weren't helpful earlier in the season - "there's a witch in the building", "preseason will be continuing into the season" - which just made excuses and let the players off te hook. He's changed our setup seemingly three or four times since early August, Rodgers-style, desperately looking for some kind of solution. His decisions on who to rest and when have been baffling. His decisions on subs have, at times, been baffling.

I love Klopp as much as anyone, but he's been bad at his job too since July. His communication has been irritable and unclear. His decisions have often been poor. His stubbornness in persisting with weird rotation and shapes that absolutely obviously don't work have been frustrating.

I want our manager to stay always, because he can still be brilliant and I know he'll eventually sort it out. But I'm getting a bit tired of people worrying "oh I hope Jurgen doesn't walk away". Two years ago, during covid, I was worried about that, because so many things (also off the field) were piling up and he couldn't control them. Now? We've been unlucky, but equally he and the club have behaved stupidly. If he demands FSG spend a few quid, then they will. They won't risk losing the golden goose who protects them. The fact that we haven't spent, along with a lot of the other shit that's gone down this season, can also be laid at Klopps door in my opinion.

He'll stay to sort it because that's the kind of man he is, but also because he knows he's partially culpable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:46:35 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:24:47 am
In the last week we've lost back to back games against the worst two sides in the league. Last night was the first time we have lost at home with a crowd in 5 years. We are in form that won't get top 4, and defensively our form is statistically relegation standard. If you're not pissed off now, fair play to you, but this is just about as bad as it gets. We are on the same.points as we were under Roy hodgson at this stage of the season.

And all of this with players and a manager who have given us so much and shown they can be so much better. Something is chronically wrong at present. It's absolutely fair to talk about it here.

I am not happy, but I have been a supporter since 98 so I have seen everything. I have seen far, far worse. I also know that we can fix this.

I am here for the ride, good or bad. That's how football works

Proclaiming the entire squad as shite on RAWK is not the way I do things.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:46:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:57:49 am
Horrid, horrid take on Thiago, though I agree with the VVD criticism though maybe to a lesser extent as most of the problem is the midfield. Thiago was one of the few to play relatively well yesterday, he closed down, harried and moved a lot more than the other midfielders. Its not his fault he had no options on nor the attack functioning structurally with a false nine and a striker shoehorned into an Ill-fitting front three.

Is it though re. Thiago?  He didn't play "relatively well", he just looked more stylish than others whilst losing or giving the ball away (probably more than Fabinho) and creating nothing.   He is an incredibly classy and talented footballer, no question, but he's flattering to deceive currently.  He's the nicest looking turd in a basket of shite.  It's easy to blame everyone else but from what I saw last night he's equally culpable.  That midfield is not working and he's as much of the problem as Fabinho, Hendo, Harvey, Jones, any of them who have played recently.  Other than Allison nobody walks away from that game yesterday with any credit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:48:24 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:46:35 am
I am not happy, but I have been a supporter since 98 so I have seen everything. I have seen far, far worse. I also know that we can fix this.

I am here for the ride, good or bad. That's how football works

Proclaiming the entire squad as shite on RAWK is not the way I do things.

If you can find me a post where someone says the entire squad is shite then fair enough. The vast majority of posts reflect concern about the squad, yes. That doesn't make the site toxic, it means many are aware how bad this is at present.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:50:33 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 06:19:24 am
Harvey is like Suso for me. Delightful technique and clearly there is ability there. Unfortunately he doesn't possess the athleticism, physicality and tactical nous to play as a CM, and unfortunately he doesn't quite have the pace or directness to play as a wide forward. Maybe he will develop more of the attributes as he gets more experience and develops more, but right now he doesn't look good enough.

We are really struggling for injuries and freshness. Unfortunately there is no respite with a game every few days. The likes of Ox, Naby and Curtis need to get fit and firing fast which will allow us to get Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho some measure of fitness and condition and then we might see some better performances.

We are really light for goal threat without Diaz or Jota. Firmino has scored goals and is playing well, but his all round play is a bit too inconsistent. The physicality and intensity higher up the pitch has left his game. Nunez and Salah are clearly trying but they need some good service, and for us to create goalscoring opportunities where we can utilise their finishing.

Our defenders are woeful. I think a lot of it is to do with instructions and lack of protection in midfield.

Can we stop playing Milner already. He's a club legend and a Premier League legend, and a wonderful bloke, but he's nowhere near good enough to play consistently at this level - well not for a club that wants to win anything.

Very good post.

I agree totally on Elliott. I've been down on him since early in the season, but not because of a lack of ability or application at all - he's clearly technically gifted and definitely intelligent. It's not like he doesn't try either. The problem is, he doesn't quite fit how we play. I see him far more as an attacker than a midfielder. Last night he simply provided nothing with or without the ball. The only place where I think he works is on the right of a 4-2-3-1, but then if Salah doesn't play up front on his own, then where does he play? The Suso comparison is valid in my opinion, because technical quality isn't enough alone, especially for a team who's identity is mostly founded on physical and athletic dominance in midfield.

Klopps hands are tied to an extent, both with injuries and the fact that seemingly none of our senior midfielders are able to play more than 70 minutes per week. But there does seem to be a stubborn determination to have Harvey play as much as possible and almost build it around him. That's fine if everyone else is fit and firing, but when we're sacrificing shape and having bad result after bad result to try to do it, then surely it's not a great idea for now?

Also agree that Diaz and Jota's injuries have killed us. They're the two players who, between them, would've replaced most of what Mane did, both on the wing and through the middle. They're two who physically are still in their prime and can press like crazy from the front, in a way that Bobby no longer can. They're also the only two who can naturally play off the left. Watching us last night was ridiculous because we basically seemed to abandon the idea of having a left side apart from Robbo. It's infuriating that we seem to have developed a knack of having the only players who can play a certain position be out at the same time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:54:50 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:46:39 am
Is it though re. Thiago?  He didn't play "relatively well", he just looked more stylish than others whilst losing or giving the ball away (probably more than Fabinho) and creating nothing.   He is an incredibly classy and talented footballer, no question, but he's flattering to deceive currently.  He's the nicest looking turd in a basket of shite.  It's easy to blame everyone else but from what I saw last night he's equally culpable.  That midfield is not working and he's as much of the problem as Fabinho, Hendo, Harvey, Jones, any of them who have played recently.  Other than Allison nobody walks away from that game yesterday with any credit.

Agree with this. Have found it mad how many on here have been saying Thiago was one of the few bright spots last night. To be fair, he always showed for the ball and took responsibility, but his passing was pretty atrocious by his standards. He was poorer than Fabinho and far poorer than Henderson (who made a massive difference) last night in my opinion.

The one and only starter who played well throughout was Robbo.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:54:55 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:06:48 am
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Dont cry when it gets reversed

How is it being reversed? Are Leeds now equivalent to Liverpool at their prime? Are Brighton?

Things are so bad at the moment that we need to go back to footballing basics. First and foremost this means being harder to beat which means conceding fewer goals, especially early goals. If this means playing a back three with wing backs to compensate for a static midfield and prevent chasms opening up that any PL attack worth their salt can exploit, then so be it. Would it blunt our attack? Maybe, but (with a couple of notable exceptions) our attacking play has hardly been scintillating has it?

Other teams are currently licking their lips at the prospect of playing us, as were defensively calamitous with brittle confidence. Confidence will only return with results, which will only come consistently if we avoid conceding as many stupid early goals. Changing formation and/or adopting a deeper defensive line are the two options that appear to me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:56:58 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 07:48:24 am
If you can find me a post where someone says the entire squad is shite then fair enough. The vast majority of posts reflect concern about the squad, yes. That doesn't make the site toxic, it means many are aware how bad this is at present.

That is exactly my point. It is nowhere near as bad as the invective directed agajmst 'some' of our players.

This is far from a hopeless situation.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #728 on: Today at 07:57:43 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:56:58 am
That is exactly my point. It is nowhere near as bad as the invective directed agajmst 'some' of our players.

This is far from a hopeless situation.
FIT CIP?



(Form is temporary etc. etc.)
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #729 on: Today at 07:58:28 am
There are any number of reasons to be frustrated after yesterday and indeed many of this seasons performances.

But theres a fair amount of revisionism going on in here. Now we should have kept Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino, Gini?

Leading up to and at the time these players left, most on here were happy to acknowledge what theyd done for us but we were equally happy they were being moved on as none (possibly Gini aside) were deemed good enough to keep us at the top and certainly not to contribute to the first 11 as regulars.

Also many are quite right in suggesting more needed (and needs) to be done to revamp this squad, but if so it doesnt seem right to be arguing we should have kept players like these - that is the opposite of the revamping and the evolution being suggested.

Im probably someone who looks at all things Liverpool through rose-tinted specs most of the time, I hadnt even given up on the League until yesterday! Im also perhaps more guilty than most in not seeing this coming. I know things havent been quite right all season, but clung onto the fact there have still been good performances and good periods of play, so thought wed eventually click and turn it round.

I can see now thats not going to happen, at least not in a way that will make us competitive in the way weve become accustomed to the last 4-5 years.

But we need to look forward not back.

Also its not just about the players, but as has been pointed out the tactics, the formation, the training. All these things seem to be combining to make previously excellent players look average.

Last Edit: Today at 08:07:29 am by duvva
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:59:28 am
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 07:46:39 am
Is it though re. Thiago?  He didn't play "relatively well", he just looked more stylish than others whilst losing or giving the ball away (probably more than Fabinho) and creating nothing.   He is an incredibly classy and talented footballer, no question, but he's flattering to deceive currently.  He's the nicest looking turd in a basket of shite.  It's easy to blame everyone else but from what I saw last night he's equally culpable.  That midfield is not working and he's as much of the problem as Fabinho, Hendo, Harvey, Jones, any of them who have played recently.  Other than Allison nobody walks away from that game yesterday with any credit.

When the team is playing poorly, Thiago has a tendency to give away a lot of needless free kicks which just amplifies the pressure on us. He also struggles to control games as effectively, but this is not his fault alone. He is not a fair weather player as such, but like all his outfield teammates, struggles to shine when the collective effort is so poor. It really is difficult to pinpoint individual culpability (beyond obvious individual errors), but it is certainly the case that Alisson is the early outstanding candidate for our player of the season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #731 on: Today at 08:05:34 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 07:59:28 am
When the team is playing poorly, Thiago has a tendency to give away a lot of needless free kicks which just amplifies the pressure on us. He also struggles to control games as effectively, but this is not his fault alone. He is not a fair weather player as such, but like all his outfield teammates, struggles to shine when the collective effort is so poor. It really is difficult to pinpoint individual culpability (beyond obvious individual errors), but it is certainly the case that Alisson is the early outstanding candidate for our player of the season.

Ali is the only candidate for POTS. We'd genuinely be in the relegation spots without him
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #732 on: Today at 08:08:03 am
Mad performance again.

Did some alright things but half the Team dont look arsed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #733 on: Today at 08:46:26 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:27:57 am
But I'm getting a bit tired of people worrying "oh I hope Jurgen doesn't walk away".

If he demands FSG spend a few quid, then they will.

The fact that we haven't spent, along with a lot of the other shit that's gone down this season, can also be laid at Klopps door in my opinion.

He'll stay to sort it because that's the kind of man he is, but also because he knows he's partially culpable.



People need to understand a simple fact, if Klopp speaks out against the owners there is only one winner - and it wont be klopp.

Owners have money and power, they dont like to be told what to do, they wont want a manager who isnt on their side.

Why did Fergie defend the Glazers when he was manager despite all the protests from the fans? Because he knew that himself- you fight against the money men and its typically game over.

Use your brain folks, what Klopp says externally isnt what he is always thinking internally.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #734 on: Today at 08:55:09 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 08:46:26 am


People need to understand a simple fact, if Klopp speaks out against the owners there is only one winner - and it wont be klopp.

Owners have money and power, they dont like to be told what to do, they wont want a manager who isnt on their side.

Why did Fergie defend the Glazers when he was manager despite all the protests from the fans? Because he knew that himself- you fight against the money men and its typically game over.

Use your brain folks, what Klopp says externally isnt what he is always thinking internally.


Totally get that - calling out FSG publicly just gets press talking about crisis etc
BUT - if Jurgen wasnt aligned with the budget he wouldn't have signed the extension - so I dont buy into fact that he is locked into this hellish situation where his hands are tied and he has no way out
He had a way out - he choose to extend, because he is in agreement with the plan
We just dont know what the plan is yet !!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #735 on: Today at 09:08:16 am
Leeds didn't give us a minute and we couldn't cope; they pressed like we used to do but our legs have gone. Klopp has been favourably compared to Shanks but has fell into the same trap of keeping players passed their best. Every team in this league can now give us a game but we are always better against the so-called top teams, a few years in the wilderness looks on the cards and Klopp as manager must take some of the blame as much as I love him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #736 on: Today at 09:10:31 am
I like how so many of you are forgetting the fact that having amassed 99 points in 2020, we then hit a major dip in form which resulted in a 30 point drop-off the following season. Just to refresh your memories, we drew 9 and lost 9 en route to finishing 5 points behind United in 2021. We essentially only managed to win half of our games that year. IIRC the majority of the discussion on these boards during that period was essentially the same discussion that some of you are having now

Yet the following season we regrouped, stormed to 92 points in the league, won both domestic cups, and reached the CL final. Some of you also seem to be forgetting, that in challenging for the quad, we played every single game that any club can play in a single season - which for those of you who don't know, is 63 games (some of which included extra time and penalties). And so here we are. Similar to 2020/2021, we're a team that's clearly mentally and physically exhausted from expending insane levels of energy the season previous.

The thing that fucks me off is - why can't we just accept that? Why the need to overcomplicate and over-analyse everything? Why the need to question the manager, the players & the coaching staff after every dropped point? Why the need to invent so many talking points and ask so many redundant questions? Especially when so many of the answers are so blatantly fucking obvious? Why? Why do we do it? God how I hate modern football. I really really do
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #737 on: Today at 09:12:02 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:10:31 am
I like how so many of you are forgetting the fact that having amassed 99 points in 2020, we then hit a major dip in form which resulted in a 30 point drop-off the following season. Just to refresh your memories, we drew 9 and lost 9 en route to finishing 5 points behind United in 2021. We essentially only managed to win half of our games that year. IIRC the majority of the discussion on these boards during that period was essentially the same discussion that some of you are having now


This isn't anything like that season, just not a good comparison.
