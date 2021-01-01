My worry is Klopp. Not necessarily his decision making or tactics but whether at this juncture if he's wondering if he has the energy to regenerate it all. That is one thing we can pretty much all agree on in that the squad needs significant surgery and it can't or won't be an overnight fix. Jurgen has been here for 7 years now and forget about the new contract last year, that doesn't bind him to anything if things aren't working out or he feels it is time to call it a day.
Over the past 18 months or so big decisions taken within the club have the wrong ones and that is something to ponder. For years we nailed everything, and it seems as if now we are a shadow on and off the pitch (contract renewals for aging players, lack of investment in the market, slightly odd decisions for the players we have bought). Standing still takes you backwards and unfortunately we are no longer the force of old and this is not temporary.
I don't know where we go from here. Top 4 isn't gone but the season is just a shitshow now and the World Cup isn't necessarily going to help.
Loads saying this on the thread, but I can't see it happening. And the biggest reason is that he'll feel as responsible as anyone for getting ourselves into this hole. And to be honest, he is
as responsible as anyone.
He spent the summer shouting at journalists when they asked about new midfield signings, only to absolutely 180 at the end of August when it was too late. He threw out a few quotes that weren't helpful earlier in the season - "there's a witch in the building", "preseason will be continuing into the season" - which just made excuses and let the players off te hook. He's changed our setup seemingly three or four times since early August, Rodgers-style, desperately looking for some kind of solution. His decisions on who to rest and when have been baffling. His decisions on subs have, at times, been baffling.
I love Klopp as much as anyone, but he's been bad at his job too since July. His communication has been irritable and unclear. His decisions have often been poor. His stubbornness in persisting with weird rotation and shapes that absolutely obviously don't work have been frustrating.
I want our manager to stay always, because he can still be brilliant and I know he'll eventually sort it out. But I'm getting a bit tired of people worrying "oh I hope Jurgen doesn't walk away". Two years ago, during covid, I was worried about that, because so many things (also off the field) were piling up and he couldn't control them. Now? We've been unlucky, but equally he and the club have behaved stupidly. If he demands FSG spend a few quid, then they will. They won't risk losing the golden goose who protects them. The fact that we haven't spent, along with a lot of the other shit that's gone down this season, can also be laid at Klopps door in my opinion.
He'll stay to sort it because that's the kind of man he is, but also because he knows he's partially culpable.