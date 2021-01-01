We've totally lost our way. Saw us in the flesh for the first time this season and its even more stark how utterly broken this team is. Gomez rightly getting a lot of stick but VVD is just strolling around casually and aimlessly at times. And I know some won't like this but thiago is all beauty but no substance. He's hoodwinked a good few with his silky style but he created nothing. What good is a delicious pass when 99% of the time it's backwards, sideways or into a player surrounded by 3 opponents.



Horrid, horrid take on Thiago, though I agree with the VVD criticism though maybe to a lesser extent as most of the problem is the midfield. Thiago was one of the few to play relatively well yesterday, he closed down, harried and moved a lot more than the other midfielders. Its not his fault he had no options on nor the attack functioning structurally with a false nine and a striker shoehorned into an Ill-fitting front three.Bobby has had a good season so far amidst an awful, awful showing from the rest of the team, but in order to play him you have to make structural sacrifices or make him your centre point. Id say he either needs to be used as an impact sub or we transition to a 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot and Bobby as the 10.Harvey Elliott too - what a talent but at what stage do we open our eyes and see he cant play as a central midfielder. He isnt that player and that isnt his game, for all his hard work and endeavour which I do appreciate. When hes playing, there is chasms of space for others to run into. Its not solely a Harvey issue but his lack of experience in how to plug gaps, how to position himself in transition is hurting the team.Horrible lack of form, confidence and luck right now. If it teaches you anything, its that after successive long, draining, successful and near-miss seasons, you need to keep your squad fresh. Theres virtually never an excuse for not bringing in 2-3 players each summer as you transition to a younger make up. The fact now is that we look like we need 5-6 and thats FSGs fault. Great owners overall but weve seen their reticence to spend essentially write off 2 of Klopps 7 seasons. That to me is not palatable and barely tolerable. The lines they trot out are tiresome and transparent. The fact of the matter is they dont want to spend the money needed to keep us at the sharp edge. Theyre in danger of rewriting their own history here. If Klopps last few seasons are ignominious, hell be painted (rightfully to an extent) as a genius who kept us competitive and made sensational signings in spite of myopic owners, when the truth is that theyve done a lot of good but dont seem to want to put the finance in place to push that but further.