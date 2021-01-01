Our "Watford game" did arrive, metaphorically and literally, on February 29, 2020:
Watford 3 Liverpool 0
Ended the unbeaten season and signaled the beginning of the end for this team.
Some suggested at the time that we should bring in new players, from a position of strength. Some of us even pointed out the players who were in decline. These suggestions were generally ridiculed.
You can understand that from fans, but surprisingly, the club itself then embarked on a long campaign to "tie people down" and "renew contracts". That campaign continues to this day, apparently.