PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,177
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #680 on: Today at 01:58:00 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
If you were to pick this team from scratch based on actually having more than one of two half decent performances this year wed have a keeper and two left backs and thats about it

Bobby
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,624
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #681 on: Today at 01:04:13 am
Is it too early for our version of the green and gold protests until the owners buy some players?
#JFT97

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,177
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #682 on: Today at 01:05:14 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:04:13 am
Is it too early for our version of the green and gold protests until the owners buy some players?

Shall we wave Evertons eviction notice about ?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

KloppCorn

  Main Stander
  Posts: 117
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #683 on: Today at 01:05:18 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:50:28 am
Need a midfielder eh?  :D  :D What I was thinking during the game. Haha!!


what a player him and Origi never got a fair shot. Used to piss me off. His Newcastle performance? And the infamous Barca one was elite level.
KloppCorn

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 117
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4' Salah 14' Sommerville 89'
Reply #684 on: Today at 01:06:48 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 12:30:45 am
Can we please stop shooting ourselves in the face within the first five minutes?
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Don’t cry when it gets reversed
johnathank

  Kemlynite
  Posts: 23
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #685 on: Today at 01:07:15 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:02:35 am
Never imagined that Fulham will be above us at any time in the season!
Must have missed the first game of the season, when they were well on top of us for much of it.
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,177
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #686 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 01:06:48 am
In our prime we used do to it to everyone. Dont cry when it gets reversed

What point id that making ?

I dont care about other teams ?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

William Regal

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 424
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #687 on: Today at 01:09:42 am
No matter what anyone says, being outran by 11km in a 90 minute game of football is a joke, this is a team that was built on intensity and endurance.

1 km per player, that's 33 30 metre sprints less per player which is astonishing.
NarutoReds

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,749
  Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #688 on: Today at 01:09:52 am
You don't simply beat Ajax Amsterdam (away game) in the middle of Johan Cruijff Arena and qualify into the Champions League last-16 then lose to fucking bottom Leeds United a few days later at Anfield.

I just can't believe this. It's almost impossible.  :butt  :butt  :mindblown :mindblown
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

wah00ey

  Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,948
  Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #689 on: Today at 01:12:37 am
We've totally lost our way.  Saw us in the flesh for the first time this season and its even more stark how utterly broken this team is. Gomez rightly getting a lot of stick but VVD is just strolling around casually and aimlessly at times.  And I know some won't like this but thiago is all beauty but no substance.   He's hoodwinked a good few with his silky style but he created nothing.  What good is a delicious pass when 99% of the time it's backwards, sideways or into a player surrounded by 3 opponents.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,177
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #690 on: Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

NarutoReds

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,749
  Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #691 on: Today at 01:16:39 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason
Do you think our players are gassed, tired or lack of fitness?

Salah alone has been played almost every - single - game... Bloody hell.

They can't be that shit or lack of motivation, mate...  :'(  :'(
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,948
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #692 on: Today at 01:20:17 am
Apart from our shitiness- leave it to Meslier - one of the worst keepers in the league to play a blinder.

Because of course he did.
Simplexity

  Do we need the xity?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,249
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #693 on: Today at 01:21:01 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:17 am
Apart from our shitiness- leave it to Meslier - one of the worst keepers in the league to play a blinder.

Because of course he did.

Did not think he did much out of the ordinary, our finishing was absolute piss.
richmiller1

  No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,562
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #694 on: Today at 01:26:06 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason

Today was extreme but being outrun has been the norm for a good while now. Was evident last season too
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 85,513
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #695 on: Today at 01:49:02 am
Just finished watching the game.

I have no words for us at the moment. Missed chances, missed places passes, and Gomes is just an accident waiting to happen every single game.

Theres only so much Allison can do.

The second goal from them was just comedy from us, so stupid in so many positions.

I dont even know where we go from here.
clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,591
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #696 on: Today at 01:51:07 am
We are finished. Unless we have some big changes from FSG and Klopp's mentality
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Lee0-3Liv

  Daddy Discord
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,489
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #697 on: Today at 01:53:56 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:01 am
My final thought for the night is the season starts after World Cup

Because I think its pretty clear whats going on

You dont get out run by so big a distance for no reason

Yes, because we are the only team with players going to the world cup.
The_Nomad

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 447
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #698 on: Today at 02:14:31 am
Theres a collective loss of self confidence and belief in each other. Nobody really trusts each other at the moment. Hence the panic that sets in when Gomez has the ball or when Salah goes for goal when a pass would have been wiser. We used to pass into spaces where we knew wed find a player but now there isnt that expectation anymore. Fabinho drop off has been so steep that its almost like were a man light in midfield. Coupled with Elliotts preferred forward position means were so easy to play through the middle. Klopp is the supreme man motivator but whatever hes trying hasnt started working consistently. Its infecting all of us too.
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

KloppCorn

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 117
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #699 on: Today at 02:25:37 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 01:53:56 am
Yes, because we are the only team with players going to the world cup.
Luckily a lot are not going haha. If I was turn coat I would leave Hendo & TAA at home. Salah/Konate/Robertson/Kostas even Fabinho all probably not going.
GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,464
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #700 on: Today at 03:05:30 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Some people say Mane left cause he wanted a new challenge, some said is because we refused to pay him 350k+ a week. If the latter is true then we should've paid whatever Mane asked and kept him.

Good to be reminded things could be worse, thanks, I needed that.
Number 7

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,226
  "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:05:59 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
We need 19 wins from 26 games to match 4th place from last season.

And that isnt happening. Unless a major turnaround happens and we buy a couple of decent players in January. What will eventually kill us is the stark regression of many players this season. Fabinho, VVD, Gomez, TAA, Salah. Honestly, Salah was embarrassing today. Scored but lets face it that was a gift and was an easier save for Meslier compared to some others he did save. His shooting today was diabolical. Theres only so much others in the team can do and step up for to balance out the regression of others around them. It becomes and uphill task. Also, you have to remember wed need a downturn in the form of other teams like Newcastle and I cant see that happening either. The team just isnt strong enough or deep enough to put some sort of long decent run together.
YWNA

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:13:26 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:05:59 am
And that isnt happening. Unless a major turnaround happens and we buy a couple of decent players in January. What will eventually kill us is the stark regression of many players this season. Fabinho, VVD, Gomez, TAA, Salah. Honestly, Salah was embarrassing today. Scored but lets face it that was a gift and was an easier save for Meslier compared to some others he did save.
Embarrassing? With the full of respect, mate... One, he did score, as you have said yourself.

Second, he laid a chance for Nunez on a silver / gold plate one-to-one against the keeper, mate...

I believe you have watched that too.

p/s: Pardon me, it's not like I am trying to be a superfan or something.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:14:45 am »
Our "Watford game" did arrive, metaphorically and literally, on February 29, 2020:

Watford 3 Liverpool 0

Ended the unbeaten season and signaled the beginning of the end for this team.

Some suggested at the time that we should bring in new players, from a position of strength. Some of us even pointed out the players who were in decline. These suggestions were generally ridiculed.

You can understand that from fans, but surprisingly, the club itself then embarked on a long campaign to "tie people down" and "renew contracts". That campaign continues to this day, apparently.








Offline KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:23:17 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:13:26 am
Embarrassing? With the full of respect, mate... One, he did score, as you have said yourself.

Second, he laid a chance for Nunez on a silver / gold plate one-to-one against the keeper, mate...

I believe you have watched that too.

p/s: Pardon me, it's not like I am trying to be a superfan or something.
Salah did a outside of the boot cross when he could have used his right foot which couldnt have been worse surely. He was also shooting from random positions. Ignored Nunez mainly and Bobby too. He hasnt been electric since last season before AFCON. Assists are all good but his general play has fallen off a cliff.
Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:25:31 am »
Pathetic. Deservedly lost at home to one of the worst teams in the league. This needs to be sorted out and quickly because its not acceptable.
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,113
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:29:43 am »
My worry is Klopp. Not necessarily his decision making or tactics but whether at this juncture if he's wondering if he has the energy to regenerate it all. That is one thing we can pretty much all agree on in that the squad needs significant surgery and it can't or won't be an overnight fix. Jurgen has been here for 7 years now and forget about the new contract last year, that doesn't bind him to anything if things aren't working out or he feels it is time to call it a day.

Over the past 18 months or so big decisions taken within the club have the wrong ones and that is something to ponder. For years we nailed everything, and it seems as if now we are a shadow on and off the pitch (contract renewals for aging players, lack of investment in the market, slightly odd decisions for the players we have bought). Standing still takes you backwards and unfortunately we are no longer the force of old and this is not temporary.

I don't know where we go from here. Top 4 isn't gone but the season is just a shitshow now and the World Cup isn't necessarily going to help.
Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,419
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:40:31 am »
I've bypassed being a doubter again and gone straight to being a disbeliever.

Every level of the club has massively failed in the pre-season; the owners, recruitment, coaching staff, players, they've all played a role in where we're at atm. We've seen what it's like when every one gets rights, and the heights that gets us to, and now we're seeing what happens when it all goes wrong. And we thought missing a few CBs was a low point. Ha!

Don't see it getting any better either. Utter shambles.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.
