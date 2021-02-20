« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
We must have one of the slowest midfield in the league.
What a dross of a season.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:31:09 pm
Spurs will attack us on the counter, it's boring but it's how they setup, which if this season is anything to by, they will have success at it as we've been ripped up on counters time and time again, especially from our own corners.

If we don't prepare for it then we deserve all we get, Kane will drop deep, Son will run through our right/centre. It won't be difficult to stop them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
I have got to say that I couldn't take another season of having to be perfect, where every dropped point was like cold steel piercing the heart of me. That kind of pressure was intolerable, so this feels like a season off. In my more philosophical moments I'm glad for the rest. God only knows what it must be like for the players and the manager.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
Our Midfield gets carved open wider than Moses did with the Red Sea.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
If you were to pick this team from scratch based on actually having more than one of two half decent performances this year wed have a keeper and two left backs and thats about it
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
We need 19 wins from 26 games to match 4th place from last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
We need 19 wins from 26 games to match 4th place from last season.

Not happening
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm
Why is everyone talking about the spurs game when we have Napoli in 3 days time? There's potential for them to come to Anfield and absolutely batter us. If we give Napoli a x2.1 goals against they will take them, or most likely repeat the result in the reverse fixture.

Just got home from the game and i'm at a loss at where we go from here. I said last week in the post match thread that the result/performance against Forrest will continue to happen when you have a makeshift midfield and that was against shown tonight. When was the last time we lost 2 league games in a row with fans in the stadium??

I called Gomez 'garbage' last week and people were quick to jump on me for saying it how it is, but again tonight he re-affirmed what a complete liability he is.

But to be fair, you could have the best CB pairing in the world, but if they have TAA defending to the right of you and Fabinho and Thiago 'protecting' you in front, you'd ship goals like we are doing currently.

As I said, I have no idea how our inconsistent form changes until we're able to re-invest in the squad with some element of athleticism in the middle of the park & get some consistency in the fitness of the squad. Until that time this is going to keep happening as we have no answer for it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Bollox to the the gloom and doom. Quids in for a Champions League win. League's gone, injured players back in January and a bit of New Year optimism. Spew  Champions League qualification, we'll canter home about 8th. Hendo will lift big ears in the Attaturk and announce his retirement the same night. Thats how we qualify for the CL next year. But then again............
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Bollox to the the gloom and doom. Quids in for a Champions League win. League's gone, injured players back in January and a bit of New Year optimism. Spew  Champions League qualification, we'll canter home about 8th. Hendo will lift big ears in the Attaturk and announce his retirement the same night. Thats how we qualify for the CL next year. But then again............

Been drinking the good stuff tonight mate? Can't blame ya.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
The Napoli game doesn't matter that much since we are already qualified.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm
Why is everyone talking about the spurs game when we have Napoli in 3 days time? There's potential for them to come to Anfield and absolutely batter us. If we give Napoli a x2.1 goals against they will take them, or most likely repeat the result in the reverse fixture.

Just got home from the game and i'm at a loss at where we go from here. I said last week in the post match thread that the result/performance against Forrest will continue to happen when you have a makeshift midfield and that was against shown tonight. When was the last time we lost 2 league games in a row with fans in the stadium??

I called Gomez 'garbage' last week and people were quick to jump on me for saying it how it is, but again tonight he re-affirmed what a complete liability he is.

But to be fair, you could have the best CB pairing in the world, but if they have TAA defending to the right of you and Fabinho and Thiago 'protecting' you in front, you'd ship goals like we are doing currently.

As I said, I have no idea how our inconsistent form changes until we're able to re-invest in the squad with some element of athleticism in the middle of the park & get some consistency in the fitness of the squad. Until that time this is going to keep happening as we have no answer for it.

Fair point(s).

Been very impressed with Napoli this CL season and they're certainly one of Europe's form sides. If not THE form side.

Concerned myself but I guess as we've already qualified folk might be a bit "who cares"?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm
Because they didnt finish with 94pts last season

This wasnt foreseeable

Amd if you say you saw it coming you are lying
I saw it coming two years ago, said so in the transfer thread and people went to town on me. Salah, Van Dijk and Mane can play into their mid-30s. The other teams in the league who are spending are putting their future in danger, etc, etc

Doesn't matter if you have a decade on top like Leeds in the 70s, or longer like us in '91 and the Mancs in 2013, if you let everyone outspend you while the spine of your team ages out, you fall off. No exceptions. And it's not a gradual process, it happens suddenly. And some people still can't admit the truth.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #653 on: Today at 12:02:15 am
That going 1 behind after 5 minutes ploy needs binning. Knew wed get found out sooner or later.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #654 on: Today at 12:02:52 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm
The Napoli game doesn't matter that much since we are already qualified.

Yes it does, we want to top the group so we go for this as unlikely as a four goal win is.  We have done it before and if we do it might just bevthe boost we need.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #655 on: Today at 12:03:58 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:02:52 am
Yes it does, we want to top the group so we go for this as unlikely as a four goal win is.  We have done it before and if we do it might just bevthe boost we need.

You are mad.

The players are physically fucked, Klopp as admitted as much, and you want us to go all out for that game?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #656 on: Today at 12:04:06 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:02:52 am
Yes it does, we want to top the group so we go for this as unlikely as a four goal win is.  We have done it before and if we do it might just bevthe boost we need.

Then again, a good kicking might force FSG to whip out the cheque book.

Either way, its completely unrealistic to think we can beat Napoli by 4. They are a fantastic side right now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #657 on: Today at 12:04:12 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:02:52 am
Yes it does, we want to top the group so we go for this as unlikely as a four goal win is.  We have done it before and if we do it might just bevthe boost we need.

Would be a complete waste of energy
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #658 on: Today at 12:05:01 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:02:52 am
Yes it does, we want to top the group so we go for this as unlikely as a four goal win is.  We have done it before and if we do it might just bevthe boost we need.

Napoli are arguably the best team in Europe currently. No way we're winning by 4.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #659 on: Today at 12:05:27 am
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
Fair point(s).

Been very impressed with Napoli this CL season and they're certainly one of Europe's form sides. If not THE form side.

Concerned myself but I guess as we've already qualified folk might be a bit "who cares"?

I care - I've spent £50 on a ticket and don't enjoy the idea of us losing our 3rd game in 4, no matter if we've already qualified or not. It would be the worst possible prep for Spurs (not that a 3-0 away win against Ajax did us any good tonight to be fair!).
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #660 on: Today at 12:07:04 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:01 am
Napoli are arguably the best team in Europe currently. No way we're winning by 4.  ;D

Reckon Napoli have a shot at winning the CL this year? Might put a cheeky tenner on it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #661 on: Today at 12:09:29 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:07:04 am
Reckon Napoli have a shot at winning the CL this year? Might put a cheeky tenner on it.

If they carry this form till after the World Cup break they might have a chance you know.  :o

Champions League Knockouts begins in late February though. So who knows what the landscape will be like by then.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #662 on: Today at 12:11:03 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
I saw it coming two years ago, said so in the transfer thread and people went to town on me. Salah, Van Dijk and Mane can play into their mid-30s. The other teams in the league who are spending are putting their future in danger, etc, etc

Doesn't matter if you have a decade on top like Leeds in the 70s, or longer like us in '91 and the Mancs in 2013, if you let everyone outspend you while the spine of your team ages out, you fall off. No exceptions. And it's not a gradual process, it happens suddenly. And some people still can't admit the truth.

Spot on if you spend fuck all and let the team age this is inevitable, the biggest surprise for me is the amount of fans on here that still stick up for FSG. To be in this position so quickly after being one of the top 3 teams in the world is nothing short of mismanagement by them, and if anyone shows me a graph of wages to income ratios or some shit like that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #663 on: Today at 12:25:51 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
I saw it coming two years ago, said so in the transfer thread and people went to town on me. Salah, Van Dijk and Mane can play into their mid-30s. The other teams in the league who are spending are putting their future in danger, etc, etc

Doesn't matter if you have a decade on top like Leeds in the 70s, or longer like us in '91 and the Mancs in 2013, if you let everyone outspend you while the spine of your team ages out, you fall off. No exceptions. And it's not a gradual process, it happens suddenly. And some people still can't admit the truth.

Well if youre going into that then of course yes we all saw it coming

to be honest Ive been quietly fearing the descent. I knew it was coming because we do not have the owners that will spend whats needed. They are not Middle East oil, I know its boring but thats it

I knew it about them all along. They got us away from H&G and sorted the stand. I was busy being happy about that for a long time

Now? I dont know, as I said I knew it was coming. Weve been tortured Club fir 30 years with this league title etc I was just happily enjoying the last few years, I didnt expect the fall to come like a stone

Lets see how they act next. Its not like the d tire team need binning. We need midfielders and we need them to get them to improve the team. Theyll soon see that when the top 4 fades over the hill
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #664 on: Today at 12:30:45 am
Can we please stop shooting ourselves in the face within the first five minutes?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #665 on: Today at 12:42:13 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 12:30:45 am
Can we please stop shooting ourselves in the face within the first five minutes?

Its spoken about like its this supernatural thing.

The goal tonight for example

Gomez wins it off the winger he then has 3 available options to pass to but goes back towards his own goal

Doesnt look once where Ali is

The unlucky part is Virgil looks away and Ali slips at exactly the same time. Rodrigo doesnt look away

Its lazy play all round. Way too casual and its punished
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #666 on: Today at 12:49:52 am
Its bad.

Its so, so bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #667 on: Today at 12:52:02 am
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm
Bollox to the the gloom and doom. Quids in for a Champions League win. League's gone, injured players back in January and a bit of New Year optimism. Spew  Champions League qualification, we'll canter home about 8th. Hendo will lift big ears in the Attaturk and announce his retirement the same night. Thats how we qualify for the CL next year. But then again............

Just PM me what youre drinking, whatever it is I need it
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #668 on: Today at 12:55:22 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm
people went to town on me... Salah, Van Dijk and Mane can play into their mid-30s.
I think I remember that. Yes, one of them probably will do. Problem is, you have no idea in advance which one; and chances are, it'll only be one of them. People remember the great players with longevity, precisely because they're memorable. They forget the majority who declined badly and went to play MLS (or in the old days, Bolton).
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #669 on: Today at 12:59:10 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:55:22 am
I think I remember that. Yes, one of them probably will do. Problem is, you have no idea in advance which one; and chances are, it'll only be one of them. People remember the great players with longevity, precisely because they're memorable. They forget the majority who declined badly and went to play MLS (or in the old days, Bolton).

I think Salah is playing fine but the one thing i found quite odd was why people used the pictures of Salah showing off his six pack as evidence that he will be fine until he is 35. I found that behaviour quite weird and a bit odd, do people think the other 99% of Premier League players walk around with a paunch?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #670 on: Today at 12:59:53 am
Was there a reason given why Milner was brought on with the game tied and 10 to go?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #671 on: Today at 01:01:19 am
Next 2 transfer windows will 'tell a tale' we need to be spending £200 - £300 million in my opinion
Kieta, Bobby, Milner, ox all gone on top of question marks over hendo, Thiago , gomez and matip due to being injury prone. Let's face it a lot of those players should be nowhere near a liverpool first team at this point in time bar perhaps Thiago and maybe matip when fully fit.
How the management let themselves get into a situation like that is unbelievable really.
Trent has fallen off a cliff, VVD looks 70% of previous seasons along with Fabinho
Elliott and carvalho are currently cup quality players
We have basically no midfield and A defence which is all over the place
At least Allison is having a good season
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #672 on: Today at 01:02:35 am
Never imagined that Fulham will be above us at any time in the season! 
