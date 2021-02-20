Why is everyone talking about the spurs game when we have Napoli in 3 days time? There's potential for them to come to Anfield and absolutely batter us. If we give Napoli a x2.1 goals against they will take them, or most likely repeat the result in the reverse fixture.



Just got home from the game and i'm at a loss at where we go from here. I said last week in the post match thread that the result/performance against Forrest will continue to happen when you have a makeshift midfield and that was against shown tonight. When was the last time we lost 2 league games in a row with fans in the stadium??



I called Gomez 'garbage' last week and people were quick to jump on me for saying it how it is, but again tonight he re-affirmed what a complete liability he is.



But to be fair, you could have the best CB pairing in the world, but if they have TAA defending to the right of you and Fabinho and Thiago 'protecting' you in front, you'd ship goals like we are doing currently.



As I said, I have no idea how our inconsistent form changes until we're able to re-invest in the squad with some element of athleticism in the middle of the park & get some consistency in the fitness of the squad. Until that time this is going to keep happening as we have no answer for it.