Alisson and Robbo were decent tonight, Salah and Thiago not far behind. It is so sad to say it but the others were nowhere near the level needed. Just no intensity, and for some of our lads who have been world class for the past few years, I dont think its coming back. Heartbreaking really. Others like Trent and Nunez need to get their mojo back and be cornerstones in our team for the next few years.



Thankfully we have Klopp, him and Pep will know what needs to be done. Not so sure about FSG though and even if they do step up this will take a couple of windows and some smart decisions before we are competing with the very best again.