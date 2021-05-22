« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

oldman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #600 on: Today at 10:57:19 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:56:04 pm
Fell good signing for the fans in January. Gerrard player-coach.

Probably as mobile as the current trio to be fair


And at lest Gerrard can f**ckin shoot
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #601 on: Today at 10:58:56 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:52:26 pm

Thats such a lazy response we were outspent by 15 premier league clubs this season and Nottingham forest spent more net this season than we have in our previous 4 Despite champions league finals and record revenue the rubbish that only state owned clubs spend is boring and lazy, arsenal have spent roughly £300mil more than us in the last 3-4 seasons despite no champions league football but we still get only state owned teams spend absolutely rubbish.

It isnt a lazy response its exactly right

And as I said in response elsewhere a team finishing with 94pts should spend £300m fir the next season ?

You think the owners would see that as right? You mention forest spending as if they didnt have to I mean come on

We lost one player and bought another after finishing 2nd with 94pts with Jurgen Klopp as manager

We arent forest finishing 6th in the championship
stevieG786

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #602 on: Today at 10:59:49 pm
Losing these two back to back games against the two worst sides in the league feels like losing to wolves and Blackpool under Hodge
Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #603 on: Today at 11:00:54 pm
Virgil honestly looked like he was cruising not to get injured before the world cup, compare that to Andy who as per went in full blooded to every tackle and ran himself into the ground despite also going to the world cup.
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #604 on: Today at 11:01:20 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:56:57 pm
We've had plenty of them.

Results yes but this feels different

Leeds are shit. But it wasnt like they just sat in and broke on us there

Theyve gone toe to toe and won that

The only mitigating circumstance I foresee is players thinking about the World Cup

Lets see what Jan-may brings
ciarasanfield

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #605 on: Today at 11:01:41 pm
extremely worried for us, i know we will get better but it's the fact that i can't see us getting better anywhere near in the future.
i mean, how can we beat ajax and city and lose to leeds and forest, we need consistency, i can't even pinpoint what is wrong with us anymore, is it the injuries? is it confidence? is it squad depth? i pray for better days for us :-[
Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #606 on: Today at 11:03:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:47:12 pm
I know not everyone is into the 'stats' side of football but this gives context to our level at the moment.
It's terrifying we can be this bad defensively :


@InfogolApp
#LFC have conceded 1.7+ xGA in five of their last six league games, allowing an average of 2.10 xGA pg over that stretch - that's a relegation worthy process.

For context, last season's bottom side Norwich allowed 2.14 xGA pg

You could have Maldini, Baresi, Beckenbaur and Lahm as a back four and you would still concede with the state of our midfield. Teams just waltz through the middle of the park and straight on to our back four.
Redric1970

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #607 on: Today at 11:03:33 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:54:51 pm
Arsenal are a slightly warped comparison.

One of the reasons Arsenal can spunk money everywhere is that theyve paid off the Emirates, or most of it. They didnt spend for a decade (and like us - lost their supremacy) through off pitch investment. To an extent our Anfield redevelopment is doing to us what the Emirates build did to them maybe? And like Wenger did miracles for a decade so has Klopp for a while.

What about the other 15 teams including spurs with a billion pound ground, fulham with there new main stand and Fulham, West Ham, Bournemouth, chelsea, wolves, Aston Villa, brentford, Man Utd, Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace. There is 0 excuses for Spending as little as we have. In the 2018 champions league final Real Madrid only have benzema and kroos the other 9 are new younger players and they are joint top of there league with a game in hand, yet nearly 5 years after that final we had 7 players play tonight who featured in that game, this is firmly at the feet of FSG Im sick of hearing our fans make excuses for them.
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #608 on: Today at 11:04:00 pm
Quote from: ciarasanfield on Today at 11:01:41 pm
extremely worried for us, i know we will get better but it's the fact that i can't see us getting better anywhere near in the future.
i mean, how can we beat ajax and city and lose to leeds and forest, we need consistency, i can't even pinpoint what is wrong with us anymore, is it the injuries? is it confidence? is it squad depth? i pray for better days for us :-[

Its tragic that thats your first post

I mean at least go in the Jurgen Klopp thread and say what you think of the team hes built first etc

Just my opinion of course, but Im an old fart I guess
El Lobo

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #609 on: Today at 11:05:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:03:03 pm
You could have Maldini, Baresi, Beckenbaur and Lahm as a back four and you would still concede with the state of our midfield. Teams just waltz through the middle of the park and straight on to our back four.

Who did Rodrigo waltz past for his goal? Lothar Matthaus? And was it Alan Hansen just staring at their lad score the winner?
Red1976

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #610 on: Today at 11:05:45 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:50:31 pm
Whilst I agree with you, unfortunately things that were possible 40-50 years ago just aren't possible now.

Even if Klopp does demand a massive refresh over the next two windows, do you really think FSG are going to give him more than 2 or 3 players funded by sales?

 Actually, Paisley never spent a lot of money in refreshing the team nor did Shankly.  But what both of them did was know that their team had reached its sell by date and need refreshing.  They dropped or got rid of players who they felt were no longer contributing to the team.  Klopp has been too loyal IMO 

We do not need the massive investment many on this thread have demanded - Far from it. But when players know they are going to play or be in the team no matter how they play, then there will also be a drop off at some time.


 


damomad

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #611 on: Today at 11:06:19 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:00:54 pm
Virgil honestly looked like he was cruising not to get injured before the world cup, compare that to Andy who as per went in full blooded to every tackle and ran himself into the ground despite also going to the world cup.

Wales are going not Scotland.
PaddyPaned

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #612 on: Today at 11:06:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:03:03 pm
You could have Maldini, Baresi, Beckenbaur and Lahm as a back four and you would still concede with the state of our midfield. Teams just waltz through the middle of the park and straight on to our back four.

Still wouldn't concede as many with that back four - the Italians in particular wouldn't leave the kind of gaps we're leaving. But agree with the gist, as do the majority of posts on here tonight I think. Our midfield is shot to shit.
Higgins79

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #613 on: Today at 11:07:01 pm
Until we can buy midfield some legs to get back to a 4-3-3 I think we should try a 3 at the back. We need to learn from Real Madrid of the last few years. When you no longer have the legs, you have to sure things up and play in bursts.

              Alison
     Gomez VVD Konate
Trent Fabinho Thiago Robbo
               Bobby
          Salah Nunez
PaddyPaned

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #614 on: Today at 11:08:07 pm
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 11:07:01 pm
Until we can buy midfield some legs to get back to a 4-3-3 I think we should try a 3 at the back. We need to learn from Real Madrid of the last few years. When you no longer have the legs, you have to sure things up and play in bursts.

              Alison
     Gomez VVD Konate
Trent Fabinho Thiago Robbo
               Bobby
          Salah Nunez

Probably worth a shot!
jarode

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #615 on: Today at 11:08:37 pm
 FSG can you go buy Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham ...,its only money!!!
18 yard line

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #616 on: Today at 11:09:22 pm
Alisson and Robbo were decent tonight, Salah and Thiago not far behind. It is so sad to say it but the others were nowhere near the level needed. Just no intensity, and for some of our lads who have been world class for the past few years, I dont think its coming back. Heartbreaking really. Others like Trent and Nunez need to get their mojo back and be cornerstones in our team for the next few years.

Thankfully we have Klopp, him and Pep will know what needs to be done. Not so sure about FSG though and even if they do step up this will take a couple of windows and some smart decisions before we are competing with the very best again.
Caps4444

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #617 on: Today at 11:10:33 pm
The only game this season where we didnt have wave after wave of attack was the City game (forget Bournemouth).

Maybe we need to play deeper.

If we play with a high line, Spurs will have a field,day next week.
Circa1892

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #618 on: Today at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 11:07:01 pm
Until we can buy midfield some legs to get back to a 4-3-3 I think we should try a 3 at the back. We need to learn from Real Madrid of the last few years. When you no longer have the legs, you have to sure things up and play in bursts.

              Alison
     Gomez VVD Konate
Trent Fabinho Thiago Robbo
               Bobby
          Salah Nunez

Fabinho, Thiago and Bobby as a midfield three isnt exactly screaming athleticism

Im not asking for us to have 09 Xabi, Stevie and Masch together again - but we may aswell have the 2022 versions of them and theyd be about as mobile
Sharado

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #619 on: Today at 11:12:55 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:10:33 pm
The only game this season where we didnt have wave after wave of attack was the City game (forget Bournemouth).

Maybe we need to play deeper.

If we play with a high line, Spurs will have a field,day next week.

Spurs are arguably the worst team for this shambles to face at the minute. I'm absolutely dreading it.
LiverBirdKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #620 on: Today at 11:14:38 pm
Brutal. Can it get any worse? /rhetorical

Red1976

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #621 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm
Quote from: jarode on Today at 11:08:37 pm
FSG can you go buy Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham ...,its only money!!!

 The problem is that neither wants to join us  :(
stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #622 on: Today at 11:15:58 pm
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 10:56:56 pm
Thats kind of what I mean though - the first bit at least. To me it seems as though teams are getting at us more than in previous seasons (20/21 aside) whereas previously theyd sit off. Now they know that we can be pressured as our intensity, which was one of our big assets, is no longer there. We seem to be trying to play like 19/20 when the players arent capable of it. Some of it could be down to form, some of it to age and some of it because the players simply arent capable of it.

I think its down to age. Most of us remember the day when we realised that the young guys had a yard of pace on us which meant that our day had come.

In the past, our forwards pressed in 2s and 3s and we frequently won the ball high up on the pitch. Now we have single players pressing and this allows the defender an easy pass. Our midfield used to win tackles and pick up the loose ball. Now our midfield are left yards behind by inferior but younger players. Our defence often drops a yard or two off the ball rather than getting a tackle or block in. For the 2nd goal tonight, VVD made no effort to get to the ball quickly.
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #623 on: Today at 11:18:30 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:10:33 pm
The only game this season where we didnt have wave after wave of attack was the City game (forget Bournemouth).

Maybe we need to play deeper.

If we play with a high line, Spurs will have a field,day next week.

Weve been outrun in 85% of our games

Tells its own tale
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #624 on: Today at 11:19:19 pm
Didn't see it as have been out, glad I didn't having seen the result
Butter Keks

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #625 on: Today at 11:21:42 pm
Bunch of game raising twats.

Us, not them.
Solomon Grundy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #626 on: Today at 11:22:14 pm
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 11:21:42 pm
Bunch of game raising twats.

Us, not them.

Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.
rushyman

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #627 on: Today at 11:23:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.

I fully expect us to
DelTrotter

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #628 on: Today at 11:24:26 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.

I'd be astonished, we are absolutely horrendous away from home.
Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #629 on: Today at 11:24:38 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.

We certainly could but it would probably be more down to the ball bouncing our way that day unlike today than a real change in form.
stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #630 on: Today at 11:24:52 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.

I have no idea what type of performance well see but I do fear that one of these days we will get thumped.
Keith Lard

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #631 on: Today at 11:26:08 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:22:14 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if we beat Spurs.

Will be an interesting one. Both Conte and Klopp need something from the game.
Can see it being a stalemate.
Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #632 on: Today at 11:29:10 pm
Lucky I was out and missed this. This season is an absolute car crash. Was hopeful for CL but dont think well qualify for Europe at this rate.
RideTheWalrus

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #633 on: Today at 11:31:09 pm
Spurs will attack us on the counter, it's boring but it's how they setup, which if this season is anything to by, they will have success at it as we've been ripped up on counters time and time again, especially from our own corners.
Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #634 on: Today at 11:31:17 pm
Were just not good. The only player this season whos been worth his wages is Alisson. Without him, who knows where we would be
Redric1970

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #635 on: Today at 11:31:29 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:58:56 pm
It isnt a lazy response its exactly right

And as I said in response elsewhere a team finishing with 94pts should spend £300m fir the next season ?

You think the owners would see that as right? You mention forest spending as if they didnt have to I mean come on

We lost one player and bought another after finishing 2nd with 94pts with Jurgen Klopp as manager

We arent forest finishing 6th in the championship

The difference is forest spent to survive, they have a Aldis budget, we are trying or
Should I say were trying to compete with Man City for the league and the likes of real for the champions league, in the 2018 final real only have kroos and benzema left, every other player has been replaced
Yet we had 7 players play tonight who featured in that game. Weve spent £92mil net since then thats an absolute joke to basically expect the same players to be the same and run as much as they did 5 years ago yet some fans are surprised that Leeds players ran an average of a kilometre more per
Player tonight, this sits firmly at the door of FSG.
decisivemoment

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #636 on: Today at 11:32:27 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 11:05:45 pm
Actually, Paisley never spent a lot of money in refreshing the team nor did Shankly.  But what both of them did was know that their team had reached its sell by date and need refreshing.  They dropped or got rid of players who they felt were no longer contributing to the team.  Klopp has been too loyal IMO 

We do not need the massive investment many on this thread have demanded - Far from it. But when players know they are going to play or be in the team no matter how they play, then there will also be a drop off at some time.


This was central to the Shankly and especially Paisley model -- no sentimentality about cutting older players when they'd gone off the boil slightly, not waiting for them to hit the wall. It wasn't necessarily to a formula, which is how Ian Callaghan lasted as long as he did, but it was applied swiftly at the first serious sign of trouble. They'd even be lining up replacements -- Alan Hansen arrived from Partick two years before Emlyn Hughes was transferred out, for example, and Hughes was still playing for England after he'd dropped down to Wolves.

Most Liverpool managers since have been too sentimental in that department.
medley

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
Reply #637 on: Today at 11:32:42 pm
I don't have confidence in this team like I used to in years gone by. There used to be an inevitability about our play but not anymore. We look vulnerable and toothless which is the worst combination. We still have an occasional sting to our play but we have dropped to a mediocre level.
CS111

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah
« Reply #638 on: Today at 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:26:08 pm
Will be an interesting one. Both Conte and Klopp need something from the game.
Can see it being a stalemate.

Just like it wouldn't surprise me if we finish 10th , 14th or 4th
This season is a total shit show, don't be on other fan forums but I'd guess we are a complete laughing stock
Too many players prancing about like that have done it all, are un droppable
They want extra time on the ball like other teams should just roll over because we are liverpool, nearly won the lot last season
Utter Joke 
Online lolowalsh

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #639 on: Today at 11:34:29 pm »
We had 4 weeks off when the Queen died and nothing has changed, so I don't understand how people are expecting the world cup to turns thing around for us. The only way to fix this mess is to treat the January winter transfer window as a proper summer window and buy bunch of players.
