Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89

Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:55:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:53:40 pm
We don't have the midfield for it.

I think that is harsh on FSG we have an imaginary Camavinga, an imaginary Tchouchemeni and next season we have an imaginary Bellingham to look forward to.   
Logged


Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:55:58 pm »
To an extent. It feels like theres a sense in this side that has realised no matter what they do, they just cant compete with City. Three 90+ point seasons giving 1 title.

Its like running a marathon against someone whos allowed a shit tonne of drugs, wears super shoes and gets a taxi. Eventually your body just wont push itself when you know it wont happen. Theyve stopped giving the extra 1%, theyre old and theyre fucked.

And somethings gone wrong somewhere behind the scenes. This is Mourinho 3rd season somewheee levels.
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm »
Holy shit, we need A LOT of new players, this lot are cooked.
Logged

Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:51:57 pm
We will easily get 4th at the very least this season, the bigger question is how no one saw us struggling. It was the same against Forest, same against Ajax but thankfully we had one guy Nunez, and same today. We are bringing on CMs to change a game because we have nothing left.

Absolutely deluded beyond belief if you think this side can get 4th. I don't know what else to say really.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Bring back 4-3-3 and pressing. This two man midfield doesnt work, we dont have the legs. If that means Elliott sits it out for now so be it.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:52:34 pm
Milner should step down

Pull your head in. A week ago he was making a crucial tackle against Villa and in this game he got 12 minutes of play.
Logged


Online na fir dearg

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 09:54:54 pm
Elliot cannot play in midfield.

Glad Trent got subbed - 2nd half he didnt look like he could be arsed.

at one point he just swung a leg at the ball and ballooned it off the side of his foot, didn't seem bothered at all
Logged

Online 12Kings

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:56:12 pm »
I've got to be honest -  and obviously don't take me seriously, but how the fuck does everyone now know the Liverpool playbook!!!!!!!!!!!!????
The 2 at the bottom!!!!!!?????????
Be we go and beat City twice!!!! (mimics pep - "TWICE!!!!!!!!") - -  (convincingly twice also)... right I'm off to rehab for 6 month whooohoooo! 😎
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 09:55:31 pm
Cant really blame him after how the season has gone, but Alisson should be saving that. Not that a draw would be good enough, anyway.

Leeds are nowhere near as bad as their record suggests.

they where fucking awful tonight.  Worked hard though, so at least they had that on us.
Logged


Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:55:00 pm
This formation needs binning.
Absolutely.
Logged


Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:55:35 pm
Some of their heads are in Qatar

Got holidays booked have they? None of them deserve to go.
Logged

Online Red_Irishman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:56:44 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:51:57 pm
We will easily get 4th at the very least this season, the bigger question is how no one saw us struggling. It was the same against Forest, same against Ajax but thankfully we had one guy Nunez, and same today. We are bringing on CMs to change a game because we have nothing left.

We are absolutely not getting top four mate. Im not sure what team youre looking at.
Logged


Online Jools

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #332 on: Today at 09:56:46 pm »
Come back Maine all is forgiven.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #333 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:53:48 pm
Long gone are the days when a footy result would ruin my weekend.

Why wouldn't it, shite results put you on a downer
Logged

Online PaddyPaned

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:55:32 pm
I throw the question back at you. You think 8 of those potential Quad players cannot get 4th place?

In theory, yes, but based on what we can all see it is massively unlikely.
Logged

Online Racer

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:57:13 pm »
Wow that was really really  bad. Our midfield looks completely lost and finished, we need a massive overhaul and FSG need to get their cheque book out pronto as this midfield is only going to get worse.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
This team is shot now. Needs a complete rebuild.

I said last week we need £200m-£250m to revamp the midfield and get top-talent young right-sided attacker and right-back to back-up, but we need more than that. Outside the top 4 and it gets even harder to bring in the kind of proven, on-cusp-of-prime midfielders we need.

Anyone think FSG will make that investment...?

Logged


Online MPowerYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #337 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm »
Oh well, at least Carragher can go to bed happy
Logged

Online SMASHerano

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm »
Interested to hear what Klopp has to say about this.
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:56:01 pm
Absolutely deluded beyond belief if you think this side can get 4th. I don't know what else to say really.
Not just get 4th but EASILY get 4th!!!!
Logged

Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #340 on: Today at 09:57:34 pm »
Nunez and Firmino should have buried their chances but that would have only papered over the cracks. Although we hammered Ajax, they were more comfortable on the ball and held onto it better than us. Tonight Leeds did the same. They had much less possession but they were sharper when they had it and they were quicker to the ball than us. They wanted the ball more than us. They defended much better than we did and got their blocks and tackles in. VVD tends to drop back away from the ball instead of getting a tackle in.

Im at a loss as to how to fix things. Diaz has been a big loss as has Jota. However we are far too slow to the loose ball.
Logged


Online Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #341 on: Today at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:56:05 pm
Bring back 4-3-3 and pressing. This two man midfield doesnt work, we dont have the legs. If that means Elliott sits it out for now so be it.

We haven't got enough midfield players to play 4-3-3. Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago simply cannot play 90 minutes week in week out. 
Logged


Offline WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #342 on: Today at 09:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:56:05 pm
Bring back 4-3-3 and pressing. This two man midfield doesnt work, we dont have the legs. If that means Elliott sits it out for now so be it.

There's no legs to press.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #343 on: Today at 09:57:39 pm »
Just want to see them look like they're trying at least
Logged


Online StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #344 on: Today at 09:57:41 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:55:32 pm
I throw the question back at you. You think 8 of those potential Quad players cannot get 4th place?

We didn't win "the quad" btw. Continuously referring to it is getting slightly embarrassing.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #345 on: Today at 09:57:57 pm »
God, I wish the old Road Enders were still with us to slap shit out of those sheep shagging c*nts.
Logged


Online KloppCorn

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4
« Reply #346 on: Today at 09:57:57 pm »
Salah is acting weird lately. That one that he squared to Darwin and he hit it straight at the keeper. He was throwing his arms around basically calling Darwin shit. Then he tries do a trivela when he could use his fuckin right foot and he crosses it out of the pitch. Darwin claps for him but Bobby goes ballistic. His attitude stinks and I don’t like it. Atleast Mane used to give him slack now he’s not even being challenged by the other strikers. He has been piss poor all year. Everyone thought mane was finished after his rut but at least I could see Mane being a number 9. Salahs rut has been just as long and I don’t think he can play striker his technique isn’t good enough.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
  • The only club that matters
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 09:47:05 pm
It's astonishing really, how can we keep repeating the same mistakes and expect a different outcome? There's been no response at all to any of these performances, what's the answer?
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:47:10 pm
It's really not surprising. When a system is at its most efficient it can make players look world class. We don't have a clue how to defend our area but why would we, we played so high we never had to worry about it. We outran and outfought our opponents, now they are doing the same and we are what we've always been closest too which is average.
The thing is we *have* seen this before - six home defeats in a row and the response was more of the same until it started working again.

Thats the deal with the devil that weve made - you get an amazing system that last time actually did revive into last seasons side, but because it puts all its efforts into plan A its so fragile that one part malfunctions and it just collapses.

Youd think there would be some kind of compromise where we could have a plan B for a bit.  Every top team in the past could dig in for a bit when things got tough.  What we have instead is just infuriating.
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #348 on: Today at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:52:34 pm
Milner should step down
He actually did alright when he came on.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,114
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #349 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 09:57:57 pm
God, I wish the old Road Enders were still with us to slap shit out of those sheep shagging c*nts.

Sheep shaggers?
Logged

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #350 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm »
Once upon a time our assistant manager said 'intensity is our identity '. He was right too, then.

We are almost unrecognisable now. Outrun and out fought in almost every game we play. No one could justifiable describe us as 'intense' anymore.

We are devoid of an identity.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,405
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #351 on: Today at 09:59:03 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:56:56 pm
Why wouldn't it, shite results put you on a downer

Been there done that, no longer let a game of football dictate my life.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:57:57 pm
Salah is acting weird lately. That one that he squared to Darwin and he hit it straight at the keeper. He was throwing his arms around basically calling Darwin shit. Then he tries do a trivela when he could use his fuckin right foot and he crosses it out of the pitch. Darwin claps for him but Bobby goes ballistic. His attitude stinks and I dont like it. Atleast Mane used to give him slack now hes not even being challenged by the other strikers. He has been piss poor all year.

Scored though didn't he
Logged

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #353 on: Today at 09:59:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:50:41 pm
It genuinely feels like that little run we had under Rodgers playing 5 at the back where results improved slightlyand thats about it. I have no idea who this formation is actually getting the best out of. The right side of defence still feels dodgy, the midfield is still too easy to play through, theres no urgency, no energy, lack of width on the left, exposed defence. Its not the formation thats the problemits the players.

Well... yeh. Exactly.

Had a word with myself during the game and said "Look mate - Like all great managers Jurgen is looking at what he has available and trying to find a formation/tactic that gets the best from as many as possible".

Also - didn't Jurgen say many many times that folk were too focused on formations/positions?

Injuries have hit us hard too but yeh... some of these players... I mean... WTF?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,416
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #354 on: Today at 09:59:22 pm »
That Summerville seems genuinely delighted which is nice to see.
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #355 on: Today at 09:59:31 pm »
As much as I'd like to blame FSG, those players we had tonight should be beating Leeds, and using the world cup is not an excuse, all the top sides have players going to the world cup but it seems to only affect our players. There is something seriously wrong with the squad at the moment.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,716
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #356 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:57:16 pm
This team is shot now. Needs a complete rebuild.

I said last week we need £200m-£250m to revamp the midfield and get top-talent young right-sided attacker and right-back to back-up, but we need more than that. Outside the top 4 and it gets even harder to bring in the kind of proven, on-cusp-of-prime midfielders we need.

Anyone think FSG will make that investment...?



I can't believe people are blaming FSG for this. They brought in Ben Davies and paid loan fees for Kabak and Melo what more do people expect?
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #357 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:54:29 pm
None of them even want to compete for a tackle, let alone win one. Absolutely fucking awful that

we do seem to lose a lot of tackles - as you say when we can be bothered to make them
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,672
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #358 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Be sound once Bellingham signs
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online MPowerYNWA

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 2 Leeds Rodrigo 4 Salah 14 Sommerville 89
« Reply #359 on: Today at 10:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:59:39 pm
Be sound once Bellingham signs

I cant wait to seen him pair up with mbappe with us
Logged
