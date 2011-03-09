« previous next »
Offline stevensr123

  bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1280 on: May 28, 2023, 10:12:12 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 28, 2023, 09:54:01 am
You make Musk seem like some kind of altruist; he's a self-absorbed, self-promoting, selfish c*nt. And Teslar and SpaceX both existed before he became involved with them. And in the case of both of those companies (Teslar in particular), his continued leadership might be the ruination of them.I'm no fan of 'cancel culture'. But if you are against censorship, you then surely support the ability (or 'right') for people to call on companies to disassociate themselves with arseholes and various c*nts - yes? And this is a particularly peculiar argument to make in relation to Musk's Twitter, which he uses as his personal global platform to both silence critics (through new algorithms to downgrade voices of critics/media); and to attack his personal targets by unfairly using his elevated voice on the platform by virtue of him being the CEO, and by (again) altering algorithms to elevate his feed so that everyone must take notice of boring drivel.

I understand your general point about cancel culture, but it is nobbled by your poor example.
if people dont like twitter or musk, dont use the service is my point.

What what society is heading towards though is a revenge culture, on both the right and left

If twitter and musk is a cess pool, fuck them and ignore them. But we are constantly giving governments an excuse to just create more bull shit under guise of protection. Look at the internet bill as a justification.
Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1281 on: May 28, 2023, 11:05:06 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 09:20:12 am
The guy is a dickhead, but the amount of social media and mainstream media hate is getting a bit fucking ridiculous. Guy has done more positive to the world than the shills in the media and governments  who are slamming him. Omg he might have said something that is a bit controversial. Lets cancel the bloke.

Meanwhile has has changed the landscape of the EV world, changed the space world, and in reality made twitter more accountable.

This rush for censorship is getting a bit of out of hand. We are asking for companies to censor more stuff than china and Russia, or at least going down that path way.

He doesn't have an altruistic bone in his body.  He doesn't do "positive" things, he does things that he thinks are profitable.  Then when it doesn't work he goes cap in hand to the public purse to bail him out - which happens because of the industries he's involved himself in.  I don't necessarily  buy the genius stuff but there is an unbelievable amount of cunning at work that's for sure - maybe that's where the genius actually lays.

Twitter was a cesspool of performative outrage, bigotry, narcissism, and spam.  Musk inserted himself and made it worse.  Not happy with being a billionaire manipulating fortunes greater than some nations he wanted to play out his fuckwit teen boy edge-lord meme fantasies as publicly as possible. 

More accountable. You think Twitter is more accountable now?  Wow.  Twitter is the least of his "crimes" to be honest but fuck me that's an amazing thought.
Offline stevensr123

  bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1282 on: May 28, 2023, 11:18:40 am
Quote from: leroy on May 28, 2023, 11:05:06 am
He doesn't have an altruistic bone in his body.  He doesn't do "positive" things, he does things that he thinks are profitable.  Then when it doesn't work he goes cap in hand to the public purse to bail him out - which happens because of the industries he's involved himself in.  I don't necessarily  buy the genius stuff but there is an unbelievable amount of cunning at work that's for sure - maybe that's where the genius actually lays.

Twitter was a cesspool of performative outrage, bigotry, narcissism, and spam.  Musk inserted himself and made it worse.  Not happy with being a billionaire manipulating fortunes greater than some nations he wanted to play out his fuckwit teen boy edge-lord meme fantasies as publicly as possible. 

More accountable. You think Twitter is more accountable now?  Wow.  Twitter is the least of his "crimes" to be honest but fuck me that's an amazing thought.

Bull shit, space x was not profitable for years and years, now it is dominating the market, Telstra is the best selling EV and is growing, including their battery technology.


twitter is more accountable, you actually have community notes, sponsors have put the thumb down and conducted their own research, bots are basically impossible to create just because of the value per bot

. You are acting like twitter before musk was some utopia. When In reality he has made it more difficult for state actors to manipulate elections, made it easier for comments to be fact checked. Read into the actual policies  and technology that they have implemented, instead of the garbage news sources you are clearly reading.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1283 on: May 28, 2023, 11:40:35 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 11:18:40 am
Bull shit, space x was not profitable for years and years, now it is dominating the market, Telstra is the best selling EV and is growing, including their battery technology.

I didn't dispute that. I said both only survived because of government assistance - which is absolutely indisputable - and that his motivation is wealth rather than any form of altruism. 

Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 11:18:40 am
You are acting like twitter before musk was some utopia.

Yes very clearly I thought Twitter was a utopia before Musk.  That's exactly what I said here:

Quote from: leroy on May 28, 2023, 11:05:06 am
Twitter was a cesspool of performative outrage, bigotry, narcissism, and spam.  Musk inserted himself and made it worse.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1284 on: May 28, 2023, 11:46:37 am
Quote from: leroy on May 28, 2023, 11:05:06 am
Twitter was a cesspool of performative outrage, bigotry, narcissism, and spam.  Musk inserted himself and made it worse.
In a nutshell.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1285 on: May 28, 2023, 03:07:34 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 11:18:40 am
Bull shit, space x was not profitable for years and years, now it is dominating the market, Telstra is the best selling EV and is growing, including their battery technology.


twitter is more accountable, you actually have community notes, sponsors have put the thumb down and conducted their own research, bots are basically impossible to create just because of the value per bot

. You are acting like twitter before musk was some utopia. When In reality he has made it more difficult for state actors to manipulate elections, made it easier for comments to be fact checked. Read into the actual policies  and technology that they have implemented, instead of the garbage news sources you are clearly reading.


Bullshit, you need to withdraw yourself from his back passage. Just yesterday they removed themselves from the EU disinformation code, he thinks that will get around his mates being allowed to post lies and scams but the EU are just going to introduce a law.

As for SpaceX & Tesla, he hasn't invented shit & wouldn't be a player at all if it weren't for Gov funds, Gov funds and those from his mates in Saudi Arabia.


As for this.

Quote
You are acting like twitter before musk was some utopia. When In reality he has made it more difficult for state actors to manipulate elections, made it easier for comments to be fact checked. Read into the actual policies  and technology that they have implemented, instead of the garbage news sources you are clearly reading.
Quote

 :wanker
Offline stevensr123

  bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1286 on: May 28, 2023, 10:34:42 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 28, 2023, 03:07:34 pm

Bullshit, you need to withdraw yourself from his back passage. Just yesterday they removed themselves from the EU disinformation code, he thinks that will get around his mates being allowed to post lies and scams but the EU are just going to introduce a law.

As for SpaceX & Tesla, he hasn't invented shit & wouldn't be a player at all if it weren't for Gov funds, Gov funds and those from his mates in Saudi Arabia.


As for this.




im glad he pulled out of the EU disinformation code: As shown in the past few years, one days disinformation can become the truth the next day.

The fact you are happy governments are cracking down more and more on freedom of speech and becoming more and more like China and Russia, and think that is a good thing is pretty scary.

I suppose you are also in support of the Tories online safety bill as well.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1287 on: May 28, 2023, 10:41:19 pm
Of course you are Steven, was obvious when you gave the old "garbage news sources" bullshit that every conspiracy nut throws out (not sure if that includes you but duck and all that), you think it's great when people like Trump & other con artists are free to bullshit their way through life & send stocks tumbling.

I'm happy that the EU will have a law come into effect in August & if the Saudis best mate ignores it twatter will get hammered with fines.
Offline stevensr123

  bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1288 on: May 28, 2023, 11:04:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 28, 2023, 10:41:19 pm
Of course you are Steven, was obvious when you gave the old "garbage news sources" bullshit that every conspiracy nut throws out (not sure if that includes you but duck and all that), you think it's great when people like Trump & other con artists are free to bullshit their way through life & send stocks tumbling.

I'm happy that the EU will have a law come into effect in August & if the Saudis best mate ignores it twatter will get hammered with fines.
Traditional media are some of the most blatant misinformation spinsters going, owned by billionaires and in the UK have played a massive role in getting governments elected - this is hardly a conspiracy theory.

I dont think its great trump and go are absolute fraudsters, but I think its great we can have a platform that contains thousands of independent journalists that can fight against disinformation, without fear of the government or a billionaire tapping them on their shoulder. Community notes is a pretty need tool as well to verify information.

Like I said, its pretty scary people can be happy governments are cracking down and grabbing control of speech. As shown in the pandemic, science wasnt monolithic and changes when facts and data come through, but you had people saying this is disinformation only for it to be found it wasnt months later.

Basically govements are very quick to say anything is disinformation these days if it goes against what they want us to think - and I dont think its a great idea to give theses people more power.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1289 on: May 28, 2023, 11:14:00 pm
You should be happy that there are safeguards in place to fight against misinformation & question why Musk is against them. Fact is you'd go with whatever that racist, right wing fraud pointed you towards. Freedom of speech isn't freedom to bullshit and manipulate markets, world politics & Musks favourite pastime slander other people without comeback.

And don't be trying to explain about the media lying on an LFC forum ffs.
Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1290 on: May 29, 2023, 12:58:58 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 11:04:28 pm
Traditional media are some of the most blatant misinformation spinsters going, owned by billionaires and in the UK have played a massive role in getting governments elected - this is hardly a conspiracy theory.

I dont think its great trump and go are absolute fraudsters, but I think its great we can have a platform that contains thousands of independent journalists that can fight against disinformation, without fear of the government or a billionaire tapping them on their shoulder. Community notes is a pretty need tool as well to verify information.

Like I said, its pretty scary people can be happy governments are cracking down and grabbing control of speech. As shown in the pandemic, science wasnt monolithic and changes when facts and data come through, but you had people saying this is disinformation only for it to be found it wasnt months later.

Basically govements are very quick to say anything is disinformation these days if it goes against what they want us to think - and I dont think its a great idea to give theses people more power.

Cant trust those media billionaires I guess.  However the media billionaire who seems to enjoy poking at white supremacist & antisemitic conspiracy theories and  is a "free speech absolutist" except when people are criticism him or when repressive governments ask him not to be, now theres a media billionaire working for the good of the people.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1291 on: May 29, 2023, 12:59:29 am
Quote from: leroy on May 29, 2023, 12:58:58 am
Cant trust those media billionaires I guess.  However the media billionaire who seems to love white supremacist & antisemitic conspiracy theories and  is a "free speech absolutist" except when people are criticism him or when repressive governments ask him not to be, now theres a media billionaire working for the good of the people.

 ;D
Offline stevensr123

  bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,782
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1292 on: May 29, 2023, 01:23:31 am
Quote from: leroy on May 29, 2023, 12:58:58 am
Cant trust those media billionaires I guess.  However the media billionaire who seems to enjoy poking at white supremacist & antisemitic conspiracy theories and  is a "free speech absolutist" except when people are criticism him or when repressive governments ask him not to be, now theres a media billionaire working for the good of the people.
when did I say I trust musk? I dont.

But a dislike for musk shouldnt be the reason why you might be supportive of extra government censorship under the guise of protecting us.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1293 on: May 29, 2023, 09:39:16 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 10:34:42 pm


im glad he pulled out of the EU disinformation code: As shown in the past few years, one days disinformation can become the truth the next day.

The fact you are happy governments are cracking down more and more on freedom of speech and becoming more and more like China and Russia, and think that is a good thing is pretty scary.

I suppose you are also in support of the Tories online safety bill as well.

This is very, very rarely the case. Usually, todays disinformation becomes tomorrows dangerous conspiracy theory.

No checks or accountability mean that experts and proper journalists are indistinguishable from charlatans, liars and nutcases. You can talk about the mainstream media all you like, but there is at least checks and accountability. And now, anybody can amplify their voice for a monthly fee.

You dont trust governments but you think its fine for news to be policed by a billionaire whos backed by the Saudis? Musk already has shown that he doesnt mind censorship on his terms while touring that hes a free-speech absolutist. Hes openly politically partisan too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1294 on: May 29, 2023, 02:20:57 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 29, 2023, 01:23:31 am
when did I say I trust musk? I dont.

But a dislike for musk shouldnt be the reason why you might be supportive of extra government censorship under the guise of protecting us.

I'd be calling out facebook and the others if they pulled out as well. You on the other hand are happy for a Saudi loving racist megalomaniac to be the arbiter of what is and isn't the truth.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,377
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1295 on: May 29, 2023, 03:28:49 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 28, 2023, 11:18:40 am
twitter is more accountable ......  bots are basically impossible to create just because of the value per bot
I'm sorry to be blunt, but this reads like you've fallen for some misinformation

I am a casual twitter user, I have an account I've never tweeted from, and it's stark how many more bots I encounter now than I did prior to Musk's takeover. I can't escape them now, even in low-read threads.

If you are convinced of your claims, please can you make a tweet that features the words "crypto" "cryptocurrency" "bitcoin" "weed" "mushrooms" "edibles" and share the link with us. my bet is that you'll spot a handful of inhuman responses in there

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1296 on: May 29, 2023, 03:31:53 pm
Quote from: leroy on May 29, 2023, 12:58:58 am
Cant trust those media billionaires I guess.  However the media billionaire who seems to enjoy poking at white supremacist & antisemitic conspiracy theories and  is a "free speech absolutist" except when people are criticism him or when repressive governments ask him not to be, now theres a media billionaire working for the good of the people.
Always find it baffling that people complain about billionaire owned mainstream media and yet somehow count a platform with 350m users owned by the world's richest man as some kind of maverick outsider.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,377
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1297 on: May 29, 2023, 03:36:34 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May 29, 2023, 03:31:53 pm
Always find it baffling that people complain about billionaire owned mainstream media and yet somehow count a platform with 350m users owned by the world's richest man as some kind of maverick outsider.
not to mention complaining about draconian or authoritarian governments, when its owner by the world's richest man and funded by saudi arabia
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1298 on: May 29, 2023, 03:47:55 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May 29, 2023, 03:31:53 pm
Always find it baffling that people complain about billionaire owned mainstream media and yet somehow count a platform with 350m users owned by the world's richest man as some kind of maverick outsider.

That's because MSM have reprogrammed your brain.
Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1299 on: May 29, 2023, 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on May 29, 2023, 01:23:31 am
when did I say I trust musk? I dont.

But a dislike for musk shouldnt be the reason why you might be supportive of extra government censorship under the guise of protecting us.

Well, censorship and moderation are all around you in an online world. An online space without it looks probably similar to 4chan or worse. The question becomes how these things should be moderated and run.

Are online entities like Twitter exempt from laws such as hate speech laws that exist in various countries? Or should they be asked to put in some effort moderating and dealing with that?

These things do have real-life consequences you know. We have seen a dramatic rise in the number of terrorist attacks from individuals radicalized on these platforms. In fact, at this point, they probably far outnumber any terrorist attacks by Islamic extremists in US and the West. And for most part the biggest promoters of the violence are still doing well on there.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1300 on: May 29, 2023, 10:55:51 pm
Musk hates bots, but Tesla have allegedly been found to use a bot army to tweet out positives about the brand and boost share prices.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1301 on: May 30, 2023, 09:01:28 pm
He's such a fucking tosser.


Quote
A fake account impersonating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (R-NY) and releasing false policy statement has paid to be verified by Twitter  and the social media's CEO has been engaging with it, the congresswoman said Tuesday.

 In the past, Twitter would shut down impersonation accounts that didn't indicate that they were a parody.

The account has shared messages including that its operator has a crush on Twitter CEO Elon Musk  who replied which ultimately brought more attention to it, Ocasio-Cortes said.

"FYI theres a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral," said the congresswoman on Twitter. "The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see."

Noah Dahl, who highlights extremism and white supremacy, said the incident makes things awkward for the CEO.

"Either [he] replied unaware that the account was fake, making him easily duped by disinformation, or he replied knowingly, making him a deliberate spreader of disinformation. No good takeaways here," said Dahl.

After complaints, the account added (parody) to its name, which allows it to continue to operate under Twitter's terms of service. But the (parody) isn't actually visible until users click into the account because the name is so long.

That's likely the reason that Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) couldn't tell the difference between the accounts, interacting with it using his once-hidden account.

The account appears to be using tweets from the actual AOC account and rewording them slightly, creating confusion. It is one of the main problems that tech experts predicted with Musk's new buy-and-verify process  if someone can only be verified via purchase, then anyone could be "verified" with a purchase.

Reporter Aaron Rupar called it "disgusting even for Elon (in case it's not clear, the 'verified' account is not actually AOC)."

And SiriusXMProgress radio host Dean Obeidallah said, "Elon Musk is a cancer on American democracy."

Some Republicans are using the ordeal to mock AOC, saying she can't take a joke.


And yet fanboys like Steven think he can do no wrong & should be free from regulations.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1302 on: May 30, 2023, 09:54:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 30, 2023, 09:01:28 pm
He's such a fucking tosser.



And yet fanboys like Steven think he can do no wrong & should be free from regulations.
He was tweeting quotes from Adolf Hitler this week so this is nothing really.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1303 on: May 30, 2023, 10:09:06 pm
Quote from: Lusty on May 30, 2023, 09:54:11 pm
He was tweeting quotes from Adolf Hitler this week so this is nothing really.

Oh he'd have definitely attended Hitlers wedding.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,856
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1304 on: May 30, 2023, 10:40:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 30, 2023, 10:09:06 pm
Oh he'd have definitely attended Hitlers wedding.

The one in the bunker? :o
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1305 on: May 30, 2023, 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 30, 2023, 10:40:54 pm
The one in the bunker? :o

The one in Peaky Blinders  ;D
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,686
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 10:31:32 am
Quote from: thejbs on May 29, 2023, 10:55:51 pm
Musk hates bots, but Tesla have allegedly been found to use a bot army to tweet out positives about the brand and boost share prices.
theres been an absolute explosion of bits since he took over, its got way way worse
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm
Financial services giant Fidelity estimated in a monthly disclosure that the Twitter is currently worth about 33 percent of what Musk initially paid for it.

Genius, though.
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,975
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
Musk helped Ron De Santis launch his Presidential Primary campaign on Twitter.

De Santis is a disgusting homophobic, misogynistic, racist, authoritarian c*nt. The fact that Musk chose a fascist to support should say everything anyone needs to know about him. Fuck his cars, fuck his rockets and fuck him.
Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
Reply #1309 on: Today at 06:58:36 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
Musk helped Ron De Santis launch his Presidential Primary campaign on Twitter.

De Santis is a disgusting homophobic, misogynistic, racist, authoritarian c*nt. The fact that Musk chose a fascist to support should say everything anyone needs to know about him. Fuck his cars, fuck his rockets and fuck him.

The mask off moment happened long before this, really since Thai Cave rescuegate in public consciousness
