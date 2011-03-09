Of course you are Steven, was obvious when you gave the old "garbage news sources" bullshit that every conspiracy nut throws out (not sure if that includes you but duck and all that), you think it's great when people like Trump & other con artists are free to bullshit their way through life & send stocks tumbling.



I'm happy that the EU will have a law come into effect in August & if the Saudis best mate ignores it twatter will get hammered with fines.



Traditional media are some of the most blatant misinformation spinsters going, owned by billionaires and in the UK have played a massive role in getting governments elected - this is hardly a conspiracy theory.I dont think its great trump and go are absolute fraudsters, but I think its great we can have a platform that contains thousands of independent journalists that can fight against disinformation, without fear of the government or a billionaire tapping them on their shoulder. Community notes is a pretty need tool as well to verify information.Like I said, its pretty scary people can be happy governments are cracking down and grabbing control of speech. As shown in the pandemic, science wasnt monolithic and changes when facts and data come through, but you had people saying this is disinformation only for it to be found it wasnt months later.Basically govements are very quick to say anything is disinformation these days if it goes against what they want us to think - and I dont think its a great idea to give theses people more power.