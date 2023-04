I turned off lane assist in day one with my car when I bought it in 2018. Our roads are pretty poor for a first world country and tend to have loads of blacked-out lines and other markings that confuse the crap out of the system.



Same here, I turn it off every time I drive (because it always annoyingly defaults to being on). There has been occasions where it's tried to throw me across the road after picking up an old line marking and it's scary as shit having to fight the car not to veer me into a truck.I was also in a situation a few months ago where my car refused to reverse because there was a bin within half a metre of where I was trying to put it, even though the tracking showed that I wouldnt hit it. I assume it sensed it as a pedestrian. Only problem was it also refused to drive forward because I live on a building site and there was a cone close to where I'd manoeuvred the front. So that was awkward!