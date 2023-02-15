« previous next »
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1160 on: February 15, 2023, 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 15, 2023, 07:31:37 pm
Its down .yet again

Seriously, nothing works

It doesnt tell me when people reply to my tweets or like them even.

It constantly goes wrong



Maybe nobody likes or replies to 'em, Teps...  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1161 on: February 15, 2023, 07:46:10 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 15, 2023, 07:45:03 pm
Maybe nobody likes or replies to 'em, Teps...  ;D
Tepid tweets!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1162 on: February 15, 2023, 07:46:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 15, 2023, 07:45:03 pm
Maybe nobody likes or replies to 'em, Teps...  ;D
;D I mean fair enough.

But when I click on them I can see that people have replied, it just never tells me.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1163 on: February 15, 2023, 07:47:12 pm »
He apparently sat with Rupert Murdoch at the Superbowl, what a pair of cunting shysters.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1164 on: February 15, 2023, 07:48:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 15, 2023, 07:47:12 pm
He apparently sat with Rupert Murdoch at the Superbowl, what a pair of cunting shysters.
Yep. And I'm still hoping. :)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 14, 2023, 06:54:33 pm
I understand that Musk was sat with Rupert Murdock at the Superbowl. I just want Musk to buy News Corp and work his magic there.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1165 on: February 15, 2023, 07:49:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 15, 2023, 07:47:12 pm
He apparently sat with Rupert Murdoch at the Superbowl, what a pair of cunting shysters.

So it was a conspiracy to subvert Tepid's digitalia?

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1166 on: February 15, 2023, 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February 15, 2023, 07:49:10 pm
So it was a conspiracy to subvert Tepid's digitalia?


I wasnt  there before you ask.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1167 on: February 15, 2023, 08:58:45 pm »
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1168 on: February 15, 2023, 10:29:02 pm »
He'd sign Usain Bolt.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1169 on: February 16, 2023, 12:43:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on February  8, 2023, 09:23:56 pm
The delivery cost, if not included, only adds maybe £500 at most in the UK. Generally its already included in the on the road figure.

The performance 3 is comparable to the I4 on price. I think the i4 m50 and 3 performance are about £2k apart in the UK, which is negligible at their respective price points.

And when its £2k difference, the BMW is hands down the better car. It feels £20k more expensive, not £2k. The interior is gorgeous and the driving position is perfect. It has buttons and switches and knobs - big, glorious, tactile knobs! Yes, the Tesla goes further between charges. Yes, the Tesla does 0-60 around half a second faster, but the i4 just feels better in every way, to me.

The supercharger network is currently a big plus, as I said before, but increasingly less so over time as range improves across the board.
Fair enough pal but Ive never been in any car that was worth paying a huge amount extra for when comparing interior. Ive not been in an i4 but have been in a lot of BMWs. Id give them the edge in a lot of parts but I prefer the seating position, comfort and how much you can see out of the vehicle in the model 3 over a 3 series which is the comparable option.

You also mention the performance model when Ive been more looking at the base versions in all options. Honestly I dont think there is anything better than a base model y or 3. This will show in sales figures over the next year because they are a bargain compared to anything.

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1170 on: February 28, 2023, 07:30:35 pm »
Still richest man in the world, how?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1171 on: March 1, 2023, 12:45:03 am »
Quote from: Sambo25 on February 28, 2023, 07:30:35 pm
Still richest man in the world, how?

It should be quite clear by now that the world is fucked.

Tesla stock picked up because of a new factory in Mexico and rumours of an impending small/cheap model thats soon to be announced. Given that the roadster and cybertruck are way behind schedule, this thing wont hit the road for a long, long time. But, fanbois will fanboi.

I see BMW now have a £50k 300mile i4 coming out. More pressure on Tesla in the uk.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1172 on: March 1, 2023, 11:52:46 am »
He's fucked twitter again by laying off so many engineers.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1173 on: March 7, 2023, 09:55:59 pm »
what a piece of shite he is .....

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/tech/elon-musk-twitter-employee-disability/index.html

Elon Musk publicly mocks Twitter worker with disability who is unsure whether hes been laid off

Elon Musk publicly scoffed at a Twitter employees uncertainty about whether he had been laid off in a recent round of cuts and spoke dismissively of the employees disability in a series of tweets Monday night. Its the latest example of the billionaire openly antagonizing his companys current and former staffers.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, an Iceland-based Twitter senior director, tweeted at Musk that access to his computer had been cut off nine days earlier, when Twitter reportedly laid off some 200 employees. But, Thorleifsson said in his tweet, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not.

Musk responded in a tweet asking, what work have you been doing? When Thorleifsson provided a list of his tasks in response, Musk appeared to cast doubt on several points. Pics or it didnt happen, he tweeted. In a separate tweet, the billionaire said Thorleifsson did no actual work, claimed as an excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing.

Thorleifsson clarified in a tweet that he has muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease that he says put him in a wheelchair more than 20 years ago. Thorleifsson, who founded a digital branding company acquired by Twitter in 2021, has been recognized by the United Nations and the president of Iceland for spearheading a charitable effort to build 1,000 wheelchair ramps around Reykjavik to increase the citys accessibility.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1174 on: March 7, 2023, 10:13:55 pm »
Well you say that, but this is exceptionally funny

Because this guy sold his company to twitter a few years again for $100m and agreed to work for them and to have the buy price paid to him as a yearly wage over a period.  His reckoning was that he would then pay income tax on it rather than capital gains tax and therefore pay more back to Iceland who got him where he is now.

The catch is, that if fired, twitter were obliged to pay the rest of the $100m in one go to him.

Oooops .
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1175 on: March 7, 2023, 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  7, 2023, 10:13:55 pm
Well you say that, but this is exceptionally funny

Because this guy sold his company to twitter a few years again for $100m and agreed to work for them and to have the buy price paid to him as a yearly wage over a period.  His reckoning was that he would then pay income tax on it rather than capital gains tax and therefore pay more back to Iceland who got him where he is now.

The catch is, that if fired, twitter were obliged to pay the rest of the $100m in one go to him.

Oooops .

LOL love it !!  :)
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1176 on: March 7, 2023, 10:56:43 pm »
Sincerely hope Thorleifsson properly sues him for divulging private health information on the internet. What a colossal prick Musk is. And, from reading a little about him, what an inspiring person Thorleifsson is.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1177 on: March 7, 2023, 11:24:54 pm »
https://twitter.com/courtneymilan/status/1633141759063605251

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1178 on: March 8, 2023, 08:24:48 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March  7, 2023, 09:55:59 pm
what a piece of shite he is .....

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/tech/elon-musk-twitter-employee-disability/index.html

Elon Musk publicly mocks Twitter worker with disability who is unsure whether hes been laid off

Elon Musk publicly scoffed at a Twitter employees uncertainty about whether he had been laid off in a recent round of cuts and spoke dismissively of the employees disability in a series of tweets Monday night. Its the latest example of the billionaire openly antagonizing his companys current and former staffers.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, an Iceland-based Twitter senior director, tweeted at Musk that access to his computer had been cut off nine days earlier, when Twitter reportedly laid off some 200 employees. But, Thorleifsson said in his tweet, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not.

Musk responded in a tweet asking, what work have you been doing? When Thorleifsson provided a list of his tasks in response, Musk appeared to cast doubt on several points. Pics or it didnt happen, he tweeted. In a separate tweet, the billionaire said Thorleifsson did no actual work, claimed as an excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing.

Thorleifsson clarified in a tweet that he has muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease that he says put him in a wheelchair more than 20 years ago. Thorleifsson, who founded a digital branding company acquired by Twitter in 2021, has been recognized by the United Nations and the president of Iceland for spearheading a charitable effort to build 1,000 wheelchair ramps around Reykjavik to increase the citys accessibility.



I read that original twitter thread without knowing the background, and I thought it was weird at first that the guy engaged with Musk's questions, instead of sticking to his original straightforward query of whether he was still employed.

It looks like he had a good idea of how the conversation would go, and just gave Musk enough rope.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1179 on: March 8, 2023, 08:38:29 am »
Quote from: RJH on March  8, 2023, 08:24:48 am



I read that original twitter thread without knowing the background, and I thought it was weird at first that the guy engaged with Musk's questions, instead of sticking to his original straightforward query of whether he was still employed.

It looks like he had a good idea of how the conversation would go, and just gave Musk enough rope.

Quote from: Machae on March  7, 2023, 11:24:54 pm
https://twitter.com/courtneymilan/status/1633141759063605251



Have a read through this, seems like he baited Musk and being the thin skinned guy he is, he took it

Musk has now 'apologised' or made up with the employee
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1180 on: March 8, 2023, 08:41:56 am »
Theres no defence for musk here. Baited or not is immaterial - he publicly challenged him to write what jobs he does then disclosed private medical information online before calling him the worst. His it was other peoples fault unapologetic apology is just typical of the thin-skinned narcissist.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1181 on: March 8, 2023, 08:53:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March  8, 2023, 08:41:56 am
Theres no defence for musk here. Baited or not is immaterial - he publicly challenged him to write what jobs he does then disclosed private medical information online before calling him the worst. His it was other peoples fault unapologetic apology is just typical of the thin-skinned narcissist.

Yeah, Musk is a twat and the other guy will undoubtedly be in a stronger position to get some money out of him as a result of this baiting
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1182 on: March 8, 2023, 09:02:43 am »
Musk always came across as a colossal prick, so insecure that he wanted to turn everything into an argument on Twitter where his following, orders of magnitude over everyone else, could try and drown out any responses. That clearly wasn't enough, so he bought the entire platform and now sets the rules for all of his confrontations too.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1183 on: March 26, 2023, 03:08:45 pm »
His investors are going to be made up today after the prick wrote $20b off twatters value.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1184 on: April 4, 2023, 04:00:06 pm »
Why is that stupid fucking 'doge' meme showing up all over mine and everyone else's (presumably) Twitter? Aside from the 'following' timeline being all out of whack with tweets from days ago sitting right next on ones posted just now and the semi-regular outages when nothing works.

Feels like everything just exists to be bought up by billionaires and run into the ground for their own amusement these days. I know twitter isn't some vital essential, and is often toxic and shit but still, you'd think 'keeping the site functional' might be useful when purchasing a popular social media site.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1185 on: April 4, 2023, 04:12:58 pm »
Because Elon is a twat.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1186 on: April 4, 2023, 04:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on April  4, 2023, 04:00:06 pm
Why is that stupid fucking 'doge' meme showing up all over mine and everyone else's (presumably) Twitter? Aside from the 'following' timeline being all out of whack with tweets from days ago sitting right next on ones posted just now and the semi-regular outages when nothing works.
looks likely to be an attempt to game the google algorithms so searching 'elon doge' shows copy paste crap articles about this happening to twitter rather than his efforts to have a lawsuit against him thrown out of court last week

https://www.reuters.com/legal/elon-musk-seeks-end-258-billion-dogecoin-lawsuit-2023-04-01/

bit like when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson made those stupid comments about a miniature bus, to distance the search results from the bus with £350 million on the side of it

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1187 on: April 4, 2023, 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  4, 2023, 04:32:25 pm
looks likely to be an attempt to game the google algorithms so searching 'elon doge' shows copy paste crap articles about this happening to twitter rather than his efforts to have a lawsuit against him thrown out of court last week

https://www.reuters.com/legal/elon-musk-seeks-end-258-billion-dogecoin-lawsuit-2023-04-01/

bit like when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson made those stupid comments about a miniature bus, to distance the search results from the bus with £350 million on the side of it

edit: and WhereAngelsPlay's point too


 :o

Thanks for that. Fascinating stuff  :thumbup
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1188 on: April 4, 2023, 06:02:10 pm »
I've seen it suggested that it was supposed to be an April Fools, but they haven't got the staff to even roll out joke updates on schedule
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1189 on: April 5, 2023, 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:02:10 pm
I've seen it suggested that it was supposed to be an April Fools, but they haven't got the staff to even roll out joke updates on schedule

Nah, defo what classycara says. Hes gaming the algorithms.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1190 on: April 14, 2023, 03:11:03 pm »
Boring old Ford getting the jump on Tesla (and the rest) for approval to have hands free driving on UK motorways.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65272929
Ford launches hands-free driving on UK motorways

Ford drivers will legally be able to take their hands off the wheel on the move after its BlueCruise technology has been approved in the UK.

Ministers have approved the "hands-off, eyes-on" technology for use on certain motorways.

It can control steering, acceleration and braking but a camera will monitor a driver's eyes so they stay alert.
If I still have to watch the road then I'm not that interested.  Once they're fully trusted and I can stare at my phone for the duration of each journey I'll be first in the queue to buy one  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1191 on: April 14, 2023, 03:17:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 14, 2023, 03:11:03 pm
Boring old Ford getting the jump on Tesla (and the rest) for approval to have hands free driving on UK motorways.
If I still have to watch the road then I'm not that interested.  Once they're fully trusted and I can stare at my phone for the duration of each journey I'll be first in the queue to buy one  ;D

 ;D


(It will actually be the rest of us that will have to watch the road more carefully once the automatons are fully 'trusted').

:)
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1192 on: April 14, 2023, 03:20:22 pm »
What are people going to do with their free hands now?

I foresee lots more for the traffic police to do.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1193 on: April 14, 2023, 03:21:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 14, 2023, 03:11:03 pm
Boring old Ford getting the jump on Tesla (and the rest) for approval to have hands free driving on UK motorways.
If I still have to watch the road then I'm not that interested.  Once they're fully trusted and I can stare at my phone for the duration of each journey I'll be first in the queue to buy one  ;D

Joking aside, I own a Mustang (petrol) that has 'lane control' that will keep you in lane on the motorway and makes it a real effort for you to change lanes (you really have to want to change lanes) and 'distance control' that applies both engine-braking and the brakes if you get too close to the car in front (you can set what sort of distances/space you want to leave).

I find it really weird to use - and don't use it. I really didn't feel in control.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1194 on: April 14, 2023, 03:22:04 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on April 14, 2023, 03:20:22 pm
What are people going to do with their free hands now?

I foresee lots more for the traffic police to do.

 ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1195 on: April 14, 2023, 05:59:18 pm »
The state funded Ford company  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1196 on: April 14, 2023, 11:00:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April 14, 2023, 03:11:03 pm
Boring old Ford getting the jump on Tesla (and the rest) for approval to have hands free driving on UK motorways.
Quote
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-65272929
Ford launches hands-free driving on UK motorways

Ford drivers will legally be able to take their hands off the wheel on the move after its BlueCruise technology has been approved in the UK.

Ministers have approved the "hands-off, eyes-on" technology for use on certain motorways.

It can control steering, acceleration and braking but a camera will monitor a driver's eyes so they stay alert.

If I still have to watch the road then I'm not that interested.  Once they're fully trusted and I can stare at my phone for the duration of each journey I'll be first in the queue to buy one  ;D

Apparently this is what Klopp is getting instead of a Ferrari.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1197 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April 14, 2023, 03:21:44 pm
Joking aside, I own a Mustang (petrol) that has 'lane control' that will keep you in lane on the motorway and makes it a real effort for you to change lanes (you really have to want to change lanes) and 'distance control' that applies both engine-braking and the brakes if you get too close to the car in front (you can set what sort of distances/space you want to leave).

I find it really weird to use - and don't use it. I really didn't feel in control.

Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 12:55:39 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
Have those things on my q3 and think theyre great, to be honest. Adaptive cruise control is a gift on motorways. And the reason you find it hard to change lanes is because youre not using your indicators!

Yes, I know that. I phrased it badly - I meant it won't let you change lanes if you don't mean to (using indicators etc.) - it's sh!t hot at following the lanes.

I still don't like the feeling of 'being driven' though.

:)
