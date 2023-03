The delivery cost, if not included, only adds maybe £500 at most in the UK. Generally it’s already included in the ‘on the road’ figure.



The performance 3 is comparable to the I4 on price. I think the i4 m50 and 3 performance are about £2k apart in the UK, which is negligible at their respective price points.



And when it’s £2k difference, the BMW is hands down the better car. It feels £20k more expensive, not £2k. The interior is gorgeous and the driving position is perfect. It has buttons and switches and knobs - big, glorious, tactile knobs! Yes, the Tesla goes further between charges. Yes, the Tesla does 0-60 around half a second faster, but the i4 just feels better in every way, to me.



The supercharger network is currently a big plus, as I said before, but increasingly less so over time as range improves across the board.



Fair enough pal but I’ve never been in any car that was worth paying a huge amount extra for when comparing interior. I’ve not been in an i4 but have been in a lot of BMW’s. I’d give them the edge in a lot of parts but I prefer the seating position, comfort and how much you can see out of the vehicle in the model 3 over a 3 series which is the comparable option.You also mention the performance model when I’ve been more looking at the base versions in all options. Honestly I don’t think there is anything better than a base model y or 3. This will show in sales figures over the next year because they are a bargain compared to anything.