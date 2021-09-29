« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 35474 times)

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,420
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #880 on: Today at 11:53:18 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:30:11 am
Oh, I am not 'worried'. I probably should have picked my words more carefully: 'conflicted', or maybe even better, 'I'm on the fence'.

Yeah, I get you.

Also, I mistyped. I was supposed to say I'm not very invested  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,324
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #881 on: Today at 11:58:37 am »
He lost the poll to continue to run Twitter

Wonder if he'll go?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #882 on: Today at 12:03:10 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:58:37 am
He lost the poll to continue to run Twitter

Wonder if he'll go?
I think he will go. But not because he lost the poll (I suspect that was a ploy/vehicle) - I think other investors probably told he steps down or 'else'. Let's face it, some of them are scary characters.

On the subject of the character of the Twitter investors, maybe the platform should be allowed to fail for that reason alone.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,594
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #883 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:51:50 am
Yeah. This is the problem I see with fragmented dissemination of news across multiple, similar platforms.
I think you could easily solve the problem with an aggregator app to be fair.  Used to be all the rage back in the day when you had to combine things like ICQ, MSN, Usenet etc.
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,577
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #884 on: Today at 12:19:04 pm »
At this point I think I would rather Musk stays on and completes the destruction of Twitter and something else replaces it, as opposed to Musk leaving and Twitter surviving but still owned by that bunch of twats.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #885 on: Today at 12:21:18 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:58:37 am
He lost the poll to continue to run Twitter

Wonder if he'll go?

He was already decided to go I guess, and as someone said above, used it as a vehicle so it doesn't look like he is giving up after a few weeks.

He was always losing that poll, even if he was doing a good job, because trolls etc... And he knows that.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,420
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #886 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Ironic, given the number of right wingers urging him to stay. Or maybe they were just liberals trolling him ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #887 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 12:19:04 pm
At this point I think I would rather Musk stays on and completes the destruction of Twitter and something else replaces it, as opposed to Musk leaving and Twitter surviving but still owned by that bunch of twats.
I think this is where I am too.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:44 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,751
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #888 on: Today at 01:03:46 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:37:43 am
One of the tech journos that's moved to Mastodon was observing that it's maybe better for platforms to stay diversified and fragmented and I'd agree with that. It's been interesting to see Mastodon become suddenly more interesting over the last couple of days - it does seem like momentum is building on it (and probably on other platforms in much the same way). 

I think it's good to have many and diverse platforms where they have quite distinct purposes (twitter, facebook, inst, tiktok etc), even when these will be overlapping in parts of course.

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:49:30 am
The problem I'm finding with Mastodon is that all the serious people I follow for work reasons have migrated over there, but it doesn't have any of the stupid stuff that makes Twitter fun.  So it's just very boring at the moment, and I'm just less likely to open it up as a result.

The other issue is that people are cross posting a lot so I end up reading everything twice.  It would be alright if it was consistent because you could just unfollow on one of the sites.

But agree with this - if you have multiple platforms doing essentially the same thing (as Twitter and Mastodon seem to), and users are fragmented between them, it becomes a nightmare to use. I signed up to Mastodon a few weeks back but haven't done anything to mirror followers etc yet. Hopefully won't need to.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Musk has to step down now (surely to God - though it'd be hilarious if he didn't :) )

then in a couple of days he'll say he only stepped down coz ppl were live-doxxing his jet.  which is total BS of course, they weren't.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #890 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Musk has to step down now (surely to God - though it'd be hilarious if he didn't :) )

then in a couple of days he'll say he only stepped down coz ppl were live-doxxing his jet.  which is total BS of course, they weren't.

Reckon he'll just change his job title.

Even if he makes someone else the head of twitter, he's sacked everybody who had a clue how to run it. He  can bring in someone new, but he'll be the worst puppet ever.


Or maybe he'll just ignore it, saying the poll was stolen like his Trump mate.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,803
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #891 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Give it Giggsy I mean, Snoop Dogg
Logged

Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,185
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #892 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:58:59 pm
Give it Giggsy I mean, Snoop Dogg

Honestly, both of those seem to have more sense than Musk.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #893 on: Today at 03:52:06 pm »
The documentaries on this whole fiasco should be a fascinating watch when they inevitably come out in the next year or two.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #894 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:58:59 pm
Give it Giggsy I mean, Snoop Dogg

Jared Kushner seems to be favourite to take over,  Frying pan to Fire.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,573
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #895 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
Giggseh, you say?

E is for Egomaniac
L is for Loser
O is for Overrated as an innovator
N is for Not there for his kids

M is for MAGA loving fuckwit
U is for Ugly, on the outside but especially the inside
S is for Should be put in one of his shuttles and fired into the sun
K is for Kanye't wait for him to fuck off permanently
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,573
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #896 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 08:01:25 pm
Jared Kushner seems to be favourite to take over,  Frying pan to Fire.

Well he did fix the Middle East so this should be a walk in the park.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,420
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #897 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 08:01:25 pm
Jared Kushner seems to be favourite to take over,  Frying pan to Fire.

We'll see how long that idea stands depending on any potential criminal indictments. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 