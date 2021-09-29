One of the tech journos that's moved to Mastodon was observing that it's maybe better for platforms to stay diversified and fragmented and I'd agree with that. It's been interesting to see Mastodon become suddenly more interesting over the last couple of days - it does seem like momentum is building on it (and probably on other platforms in much the same way).



The problem I'm finding with Mastodon is that all the serious people I follow for work reasons have migrated over there, but it doesn't have any of the stupid stuff that makes Twitter fun. So it's just very boring at the moment, and I'm just less likely to open it up as a result.



The other issue is that people are cross posting a lot so I end up reading everything twice. It would be alright if it was consistent because you could just unfollow on one of the sites.



I think it's good to have many and diverse platforms where they have quite distinct purposes (twitter, facebook, inst, tiktok etc), even when these will be overlapping in parts of course.But agree with this - if you have multiple platforms doing essentially the same thing (as Twitter and Mastodon seem to), and users are fragmented between them, it becomes a nightmare to use. I signed up to Mastodon a few weeks back but haven't done anything to mirror followers etc yet. Hopefully won't need to.