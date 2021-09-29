« previous next »
Elon Musk

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
He looks fucking deranged in that photo. I'd be willing to bet he's holding a whip in his right hand.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
Everyone has been posting his plane movements on Facebook :)
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
Everyone has been posting his plane movements on Facebook :)

wtf did he expect?  :lmao

Hey, Elon! Word of advice - it's a bad idea to pick a fight with the entire Internet!  They might not be richer than you, but collectively they are much smarter, and know a million different ways to troll your ass for the next several lifetimes.

Your tantrums are nothing but entertainment for the vast majority of people now. The best you can do is go quiet.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm

Quote
Dash Dobrofsky
@DashDobrofsky
Elon Musk was at the World Cup with Jared Kushner  the son-in-law of Donald Trump who received a $2 Billion investment from a Saudi Arabian fund led by Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Twitters second largest shareholder is a Saudi Arabian Prince. A lot of coincidences here.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm

Illegal under European law,so he either walks that back,has another stupid fucking twatter poll or starts to pay increasingly huge fines.
I believe it is illegal under US law too. Though, I am less confident that US antitrust law will be applied by the US authorities.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:24:45 pm
And now this little beauty. It's fun that it's slowly taking the form of its new owner - insecurity is slowly being baked in.
https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1604531261791522817
This is pathetic. Does RAWK disallow links or discussion of other Liverpool-related social media sites? I don't believe so. I run a forum - I surely do not disallow discussion or links to related sites, even when they are in direct competition. Indeed, on occasion, I have even suggested alternative sites to members who have expressed dissatisfaction with our forum. Musk is a very small man.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
Its glorious. Simultaneously destroying Twitter, Tesla and himself. Long may it continue. A war with the eu would be great - he wont win that.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
It’s glorious. Simultaneously destroying Twitter, Tesla and himself. Long may it continue. A war with the eu would be great - he won’t win that.
It is glorious. But I also suspect that he's having some kind of breakdown (or some other kind of mental break), and this is making my voyeurism less enjoyable for me. He's unhinged and seems intent on destroying himself.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:47:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
It is glorious. But I also suspect that he's having some kind of breakdown (or some other kind of mental break), and this is making my voyeurism less enjoyable for me. He's unhinged and seems intent on destroying himself.

Why are people quick to jump on the hes having a mental breakdown shtick? Same happened with Kanye, why cant they both just be absolute c*nts?
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:47:25 pm
Why are people quick to jump on the hes having a mental breakdown shtick? Same happened with Kanye, why cant they both just be absolute c*nts?
I think, with Kanye, it is well-understood that he has mental health issues.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
I think, with Kanye, it is well-understood that he has mental health issues.

Has it been diagnosed?
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
If it makes you feel any better about enjoying Elon Musk's disintegration, it does help to publicly expose the giant pitfalls of the whole Sovereign Individual ethos (you can tell I just finished the Coming Storm podcast, eh?), whereby nation states are replaced by "empowered individuals unshackled by the restraints of the elite" (read: fiefdoms where the world's power is concentrated in a few untouchable individuals and the rest of us become their serfs, fired from jobs and banned from communication channels on a whim). For all the legitimate complaints we have about abuse of power by nations and governments, we must be careful not to leap upon an even worse alternative... a warning that us boring establishment cucks have been trying to make for decades, to no avail. Let everyone have a painful glimpse at where this awful philosophy inexorably ends.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:06:32 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
If it makes you feel any better about enjoying Elon Musk's disintegration, it does help to publicly expose the giant pitfalls of the whole Sovereign Individual ethos (you can tell I just finished the Coming Storm podcast, eh?), whereby nation states are replaced by "empowered individuals unshackled by the restraints of the elite" (read: fiefdoms where the world's power is concentrated in a few untouchable individuals and the rest of us become their serfs, fired from jobs and banned from communication channels on a whim). For all the legitimate complaints we have about abuse of power by nations and governments, we must be careful not to leap upon an even worse alternative... a warning that us boring establishment cucks have been trying to make for decades, to no avail. Let everyone have a painful glimpse at where this awful philosophy inexorably ends.
I've been meaning to listen to The Coming Storm. I have heard of the Sovereign Individual book from Rees-Mogg - undoubtedly, weirdo nonsense. I should listen to the podcasts I guess.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:08:55 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Has it been diagnosed?
From Wikipedia:
Quote
Mental health

On November 19, 2016, West abruptly ended a concert[371] before being committed at the recommendation of authorities to the UCLA Medical Center with hallucinations and paranoia.[372] While the episode was first described as one of "temporary psychosis" caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation, West's mental state was abnormal enough for his 21 cancelled concerts to be covered by his insurance policy.[373] He was reportedly paranoid and depressed throughout the hospitalization,[374] but remained formally undiagnosed.[375] Some have speculated that the Paris robbery of his wife may have triggered the paranoia.[376] On November 30, West was released from the hospital.[377]

In his song "FML" and his featured verse on Vic Mensa's song "U Mad", he refers to using the antidepressant medication Lexapro, and in his unreleased song "I Feel Like That", he mentions feeling many common symptoms of depression and anxiety.[378] In a 2018 interview, West said that he had become addicted to opioids when they were prescribed to him after liposuction. The addiction may have contributed to his nervous breakdown in 2016.[379] West said that he often has suicidal ideation.[380] West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016,[381] though his diagnosis was not made public until his 2018 album Ye.[382] He told President Donald Trump that it was a misdiagnosis.[383] He had reportedly accepted the diagnosis again by 2019,[384][385] but again suggested that it had been a misdiagnosis in 2022.[386] In December 2022, he suggested that he may be autistic.[387]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kanye_West#Mental_health
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:10:03 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:08:55 am
From Wikipedia:

Fair enough. Still a c*nt though.

Same with Musk.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:11:18 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:10:03 am
Fair enough. Still a c*nt though.

Same with Musk.
I expect that it is not an either/or situation for either of them.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:21:38 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:06:32 am
I've been meaning to listen to The Coming Storm. I have heard of the Sovereign Individual book from Rees-Mogg - undoubtedly, weirdo nonsense. I should listen to the podcasts I guess.

The main reason the Coming Storm author keeps referring to The Sovereign Individual is because of its prescient nature: back in the 1990s they correctly predicted that the internet would spawn alternate realities and cryptocurrency and other means of circumventing traditional nation states. Then the book no doubt went on to describe how Dear Reader could leverage the chaos, but the podcast was less concerned with that.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:47:10 am
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:47:25 pm
Why are people quick to jump on the hes having a mental breakdown shtick? Same happened with Kanye, why cant they both just be absolute c*nts?

Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:59:04 am
Quote
Elon Musk
@elonmusk
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.

I'm waiting for him to start polls on whether certain countries should be invaded or if people should overthrow a government.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 01:54:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm

Was also photographed talking to Erdogan - can only assume, as a 'free speech absolutist', the mlm scam artist gave Erdogan what for
