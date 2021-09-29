If it makes you feel any better about enjoying Elon Musk's disintegration, it does help to publicly expose the giant pitfalls of the whole Sovereign Individual ethos (you can tell I just finished the Coming Storm podcast, eh?), whereby nation states are replaced by "empowered individuals unshackled by the restraints of the elite" (read: fiefdoms where the world's power is concentrated in a few untouchable individuals and the rest of us become their serfs, fired from jobs and banned from communication channels on a whim). For all the legitimate complaints we have about abuse of power by nations and governments, we must be careful not to leap upon an even worse alternative... a warning that us boring establishment cucks have been trying to make for decades, to no avail. Let everyone have a painful glimpse at where this awful philosophy inexorably ends.