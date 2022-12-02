Well, it looks like Musk is totally incapable of learning a lesson. His release of the 'Twitter Files', as BarryCrocker above suggested, is a total damp squib. But, reading the reaction of Musk followers and other malcontent 'freedom' warriors at Twitter, Musk is a hero and the release is a vindication of claims of 'governmental censorship'. Never mind that this occurred under the Trump presidency, or the reports were made using Twitter's own reporting functions by the non-governmental Biden campaign, or that the primary reason for Twitter's actions were that the 'story' around the Hunter Biden laptop violated Twitter's policy on disallowing (apparently) hacked information. I also note the release of Twitter employee names involved in the email discussion (after the decision had already been made to disallow the 'laptop' story.



Musk is turning Twitter into what TruthSocial (TS) is trying to be. And, if this goes on, it will end up in the same narrow membership and precarious position as TS. Musk is a fucking moron.