« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 21861 times)

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #560 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm
Yeah, my q3 still has physical climate control buttons but its big touchscreen is a distraction. But at least the etron hasnt got the climate control buried away in a menu. I get why companies are going for touchscreens - its cheaper than physical buttons - but its distracting.


The climate control on the model3 isn't buried in a menu, its on the main screen.  I'm trying to recall if its been that way since i've had the car (18 months)  The 'over the air' updates to constantly improve the layout etc.

Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:57:51 am
I've only been half-following Musk's calamitous involvement with Twitter but feel like I've missed something there.  What 'policy decision' (in the loosest sense of the term) does the emboldened part relate to?  Thanks

I think Roy is referring to just the general spread of misinformation, that would influence elections, stoke fears/tensions/unrest and so on. It was proved that Cambridge Analytica (remember those guys) were influencing elections in Africa and S. Asia with Whatsapp misinformation campaigns. Elon's creating (ok, improving) twitter as a breeding ground for that kind of thing
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #562 on: Today at 09:20:03 pm »
Ron De Bellend Santis wants to get Congress involved if Apple remove Twitter from their ecosystem.

They're such snowflakes and don't like free market capitalism when it affects them
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 