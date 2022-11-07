Trump is contractually bound to post "truths" as he himself is the main draw for TS. The platform is on the verge of tanking: it's not configured to host advertisers yet, and only has enough money to keep going for less than six months.

I don't think there's anything that prevents Trump from using other platforms. However, the company set up with the intention of taking it over, Digital Media Acquisitions, is likely pleading with Trump to stay off twitter; as you say, it will kill TS if Trump returns, even if he doesn't leave Truth Social.

Investors who bought into the platform at first launch paid around $100 a share. Compensation should Truth Social fold would be around nine bucks a share.

I had forgotten that detail. Fits with my speculation about Trump being contractually barred from using Twitter if his account there is reinstated.We would need to see the contract to know for sure. But I would be quite surprised if this was not covered, especially as Trump promoting TS by posting 'Truths' was considered important enough to be included in the contract. And now that his account has been reinstated at Twitter, and Trump has turned down the opportunity to 'Tweet', it seem all but certain that there is clause in the contract to prevent this.If Trump was not contractually obligated to not use Twitter, I doubt he could resist the impulse, even though it would be a boost to Twitter and very detrimental to TS.Irrespective of what happens to Twitter, I cannot see TS surviving. It was supposed to be some kind of broad church platform, with minimal moderation; but all reasonable analysis is that it is far more restrictive, censoring, and narrow in outlook than Twitter. A fucking ridiculous product.