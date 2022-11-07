« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 18333 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,034
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:22:21 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:01 am
I imagine that there are contractual arrangements between Trump and Truth Social which might open up Trump to lawsuits if he actively promoted other social network platforms, or otherwise engages in actions which drive TS customers to another platform (Twitter). I'm guessing, but there surely is a risk of this. Besides, it is also in Trump's own financial interests to not support Twitter. If twitter folds, some of its traffic would go to TS, as there is not a single obvious alternative to Twitter.

Trump is contractually bound to post "truths" as he himself is the main draw for TS. The platform is on the verge of tanking: it's not configured to host advertisers yet, and only has enough money to keep going for less than six months.

I don't think there's anything that prevents Trump from using other platforms. However, the company set up with the intention of  taking it over, Digital Media Acquisitions, is likely pleading with Trump to stay off twitter; as you say, it will kill TS if Trump returns, even if he doesn't leave Truth Social.

Investors who bought into the platform at first launch paid around $100 a share. Compensation should Truth Social fold would be around nine bucks a share.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,034
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:29:03 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:47:24 am
CBS News has suspended its Twitter posting activity over concerns about the platform. Will be interesting to see if NBC and ABC follow suit

If big media outlets and other companies remove themselves from twitter in protest at Trump being reinstated, then Elon's stunt has backfired massively.

It won't see out the year at this rate. And if it does, it will be the Internet equivalent of an open latrine.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:22:21 am
Trump is contractually bound to post "truths" as he himself is the main draw for TS. The platform is on the verge of tanking: it's not configured to host advertisers yet, and only has enough money to keep going for less than six months.
I had forgotten that detail. Fits with my speculation about Trump being contractually barred from using Twitter if his account there is reinstated.
Quote
I don't think there's anything that prevents Trump from using other platforms. However, the company set up with the intention of  taking it over, Digital Media Acquisitions, is likely pleading with Trump to stay off twitter; as you say, it will kill TS if Trump returns, even if he doesn't leave Truth Social.
We would need to see the contract to know for sure. But I would be quite surprised if this was not covered, especially as Trump promoting TS by posting 'Truths' was considered important enough to be included in the contract. And now that his account has been reinstated at Twitter, and Trump has turned down the opportunity to 'Tweet', it seem all but certain that there is clause in the contract to prevent this.

If Trump was not contractually obligated to not use Twitter, I doubt he could resist the impulse, even though it would be a boost to Twitter and very detrimental to TS.
Quote
Investors who bought into the platform at first launch paid around $100 a share. Compensation should Truth Social fold would be around nine bucks a share.
Irrespective of what happens to Twitter, I cannot see TS surviving. It was supposed to be some kind of broad church platform, with minimal moderation; but all reasonable analysis is that it is far more restrictive, censoring, and narrow in outlook than Twitter. A fucking ridiculous product.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:31 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,034
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #483 on: Today at 11:37:32 am »
The fatal flaw of Truth Social, Frank Speech etc, is that right wingers don't actually want an echo chamber where everyone just reinforces each others' beliefs. They want Liberal snowflakes to mock and piss on. They've got reddit and other places to bitch on when they need an echo chamber.

I'm open minded on whether Trump is contractually barred from using twitter in favour of Truth Social. At the time TS was established I doubt they envisioned he could be let back on, Twitter because almost everyone Trump associates with is an idiot. We shall see!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,292
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #484 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:01 am
I imagine that there are contractual arrangements between Trump and Truth Social which might open up Trump to lawsuits if he actively promoted other social network platforms, or otherwise engages in actions which drive TS customers to another platform (Twitter). I'm guessing, but there surely is a risk of this. Besides, it is also in Trump's own financial interests to not support Twitter. If twitter folds, some of its traffic would go to TS, as there is not a single obvious alternative to Twitter.

They'd be joining the back of a long queue wouldn't they?

Its not like he doesn't have a long history of activities (both business and personal) that have led to him being sued.
Whatever his reasons for not jumping back on to Twitter, I feel like legal considerations wouldn't be a factor to him.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:07:09 pm »
So basically this type of social media platform relies on Donald trump. What a world we live in.

What amazes me about trump is that noone has blown his wig off, that in itself tells you all you need to know about Alot of historical Assassinations and who was behind them. I guess it makes sense when you consider human psychology.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:28:45 pm »
So apparently trump signed a non compete agreement with truth social, so I think hell get sued to fuck if he goes back onto twitter.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:28:45 pm
So apparently trump signed a non compete clause with Twitter, while hes on truth social, so I think hell get sued to fuck if he goes back onto twitter.
It seemed likely.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #488 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:28:45 pm
So apparently trump signed a non compete agreement with truth social, so I think hell get sued to fuck if he goes back onto twitter.

got a link or anything mate, I like to piss off my Trump supporting mate
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #489 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:46:10 pm
Bugger, that would have been beautiful

Ill see if I can source something else, but yeah it would be glorious.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #492 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
I read Truth Social gets a 6 hour exclusive on anything he posts on social, by which point itll have probably broken and been screenshot onto Twitter. Not sure how true that is though.

Youd imagine hes trying to find a way out of it and back onto twitter merely for the reach.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,062
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:04:30 pm
I read Truth Social gets a 6 hour exclusive on anything he posts on social, by which point itll have probably broken and been screenshot onto Twitter. Not sure how true that is though.

Youd imagine hes trying to find a way out of it and back onto twitter merely for the reach.

I don't think Trump can remember what he posted 6 hours ago.

Also think he doesn't know what platform he's posting on, he'll.use whatever app someone left open on his phone.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:00:27 pm »
Kanye West back on Twitter.  :duh
 
Quote
ye
@kanyewest
Testing   Testing      Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked
4:43 am · 21 Nov 2022
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:02:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:00:27 pm
Kanye West back on Twitter.  :duh
 

Well once trump was reinstated it's pretty much a free for all.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:02:02 pm
Well once trump was reinstated it's pretty much a free for all.

Only for celebs, I just tried and Im still banned
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:19:51 pm
Only for celebs, I just tried and Im still banned

You can use my account ;)
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #498 on: Today at 09:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:21:54 pm
You can use my account ;)

Id give myself a week before the next ban.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,689
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #499 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm »
Katie Hopkins will be next. What a lovely place Musk has turned it into. Hope the c*nt loses all his money somewhere down the line, needs taking down a peg or two.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #500 on: Today at 10:24:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 09:51:14 pm
Katie Hopkins will be next. What a lovely place Musk has turned it into. Hope the c*nt loses all his money somewhere down the line, needs taking down a peg or two.

Andy Tate and Jordan Petersen as well.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 