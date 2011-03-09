He didn't buy it just to run it into the ground right?



I mean that's what he's doing but, why? He's not an idiot.



You don't build a company like Tesla by being an idiot.



That's the myth of the billionaire genius. He's not an idiot in the sense of lacking knowledge and talent but he's not infallible.With Tesla he took a gamble and won initially because the major car companies hedged their bets on electric vehicles. He didn't create anything new but there was a gap in the market and he was there to occupy it. Personally I think Tesla will be a footnote in history in a few years time because more businesses that aren't run by a massive twat with a god complex will do EVs better and more reliably. They will use robots designed to build cars instead of anthropomorphic robots. And the totally autonomous car capable of driving everywhere without human control is not going to happen any time soon.SpaceX was another gap in the market that uses existing technology. But his Mars mission is a pile of shite.HyperLoop is a load of bollocks. NeuraLink - bollocks. When you look at Musk's world view it's essentially the view of a Sci-Fi fan who prefers Heinlein to LeGuin. He wants to be the saviour of the world and his arrogance simply happened to fit into a couple of areas of technology at the right time.He didn't buy Twitter to run it into the ground. He's so fucking arrogant he thought he could just shape it to his own ends by force of will and his 'genius'. Cars and rockets are great because you can make them go fast and make them look cool. The problem is that Twitter isn't about technology, it's about the behaviour of millions of people who aren't Elon Musk fanboys. And most people who aren;t fanboys recognise Musk for what he is - an insufferable c*nt.