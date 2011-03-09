« previous next »
Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 15098 times)

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #400 on: November 16, 2022, 04:17:29 pm »
What a plonker. Shamelessly promoting burnout company culture. Hell be left with mostly junior developers and designers before long - most senior and high quality staff will simply go and work for another less toxic company.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #401 on: November 16, 2022, 04:37:51 pm »
The thing is, he's taken on a workforce that is extremely bright and agile and has the capability to creating an alternative to his product. He's then asked them to increase their workload so that he can become richer.


Anyone remember Myspace, Twitter is heading that way, it can be replaced in the blink of any eye. It is, after all, a fashion trend in itself.


If anyone deserves to be launched into space with a one way ticket it's this dickhead
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #402 on: November 16, 2022, 04:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 16, 2022, 04:37:51 pm
The thing is, he's taken on a workforce that is extremely bright and agile and has the capability to creating an alternative to his product. He's then asked them to increase their workload so that he can become richer.


Anyone remember Myspace, Twitter is heading that way, it can be replaced in the blink of any eye. It is, after all, a fashion trend in itself.


If anyone deserves to be launched into space with a one way ticket it's this dickhead
Twitter is not really a business in the traditional sense of the word. It has mostly made losses over the years. But, it was trusted, and had potential to make profits. So, although I expect dividends were low (or non-existent), there was trust in the product and board, and an expectation that Twitter would become properly profitable in the future. For this reason, share prices continued to grow when its profit levels would normally suggest otherwise. Now, the company has gone private. But, it has ruined trust with advertisers, staff, and consumers. So, although it no longer has shareholders to keep happy, the estimates are that Twitter must now service debt to the tune of 1-2bn per year. I can't imagine the other partners in the company are very happy about the way things are going. :)

Clearly, Twitter is a hugely better product than MySpace. Nevertheless, the comparison seems apt.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #403 on: November 16, 2022, 08:14:16 pm »
There's absolutely no incentive to work there anymore. He will run this company into the ground, which is a shame because I actually like Twitter. He said himself he is always working and rarely has a day off, he now wants his workers to be weirdos like him who have no life outside of work.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #404 on: November 16, 2022, 09:15:21 pm »

Musk: Everyone just 'consent to unpaid overtime or you're fired'...  The beatings will continue until moral improves...


He seems to have doubled-down after being shown up by his own software engineers schooling him on what certain IT issues were...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #405 on: November 16, 2022, 10:10:38 pm »
I've always said Twitter would ride this out and come through mostly unscathed but I'm starting to doubt it now.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #406 on: November 16, 2022, 10:23:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 16, 2022, 10:10:38 pm
I've always said Twitter would ride this out and come through mostly unscathed but I'm starting to doubt it now.

Once the ad spend dries up fully hes done.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 12:43:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on November 16, 2022, 09:15:21 pm
Musk: Everyone just 'consent to unpaid overtime or you're fired'...  The beatings will continue until moral improves...


He seems to have doubled-down after being shown up by his own software engineers schooling him on what certain IT issues were...


All because he wanted to swing his dick,he could've set up a rival for less than a billion,maybe even less with his contacts.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:20:17 am »
Twitter on the verge of collapse. Apparently  its' being run on autopilot till it stops because Musk has fired the teams or they've quit.


https://twitter.com/alexeheath/status/1593399683086327808

Quote
Am hearing that several critical infra engineering teams at Twitter have completely resigned. You cannot run Twitter without this team, one current engineer tells me of one such group. Also, Twitter has shut off badge access to its offices.



https://twitter.com/nitashatiku/status/1593399704636620800

Quote
I know of six critical systems (like serving tweets levels of critical) which no longer have any engineers," "There is no longer even a skeleton crew manning the system. It will continue to coast until it runs into something, and then it will stop.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:50:00 am »
Rumour is that 75% of the remaining staff refused to adhere to his "hardcore" deadline, the 25% that did is largely made up with people on visas who have no other option.

Be interesting to see if the 75% just resign if they aren't fired.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:52:59 am »
He didn't buy it just to run it into the ground right?

I mean that's what he's doing but, why? He's not an idiot.

You don't build a company like Tesla by being an idiot.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #411 on: Today at 02:39:46 am »
Going from no WFH to locking employees out of physical offices is one hell of a shift. Not sure what his thinking is, but I do think this will now bleed into his other businesses. As I said previously, Twitter is now on the road to extinction. I thought it would take up to ten years, it might take less than 10 months
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:47:32 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:39:46 am
Going from no WFH to locking employees out of physical offices is one hell of a shift. Not sure what his thinking is, but I do think this will now bleed into his other businesses. As I said previously, Twitter is now on the road to extinction. I thought it would take up to ten years, it might take less than 10 months

Sounds like he's paranoid that employees will sabotage Twitter on their way out and they can't lock everyone who's leaving out, possibly because the people responsible for locking accounts have also left, so they're just shutting up shop.

Destroying your own company to avoid someone else destroying it is a bold move.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:34:38 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:52:59 am
He didn't buy it just to run it into the ground right?

I mean that's what he's doing but, why? He's not an idiot.

You don't build a company like Tesla by being an idiot.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBxzvC6nV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QzBxzvC6nV0</a>
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #414 on: Today at 07:08:44 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:39:46 am
Going from no WFH to locking employees out of physical offices is one hell of a shift. Not sure what his thinking is, but I do think this will now bleed into his other businesses. As I said previously, Twitter is now on the road to extinction. I thought it would take up to ten years, it might take less than 10 months

He did much of the same at Tesla, sacking lots of people without warning (he continued to pay them for 60 days to get out of the law case), and increasing work load of the rest. The difference is, Tesla build physical things, so being on site/in the office isn't that much of a change. I think IT workers are also a lot more mobile, there are a lot of places they could work, so they don't have to put up with shit like that.

Twitter is already dead, there'll be something new popping up soon.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #415 on: Today at 07:11:20 am »
The weird thing is, while Musk seems to understand how things work fairly well, he doesn't seem to understand at all how people work.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #416 on: Today at 07:26:44 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:52:59 am
He didn't buy it just to run it into the ground right?

I mean that's what he's doing but, why? He's not an idiot.

You don't build a company like Tesla by being an idiot.

That's the myth of the billionaire genius. He's not an idiot in the sense of lacking knowledge and talent but he's not infallible.

With Tesla he took a gamble and won initially because the major car companies hedged their bets on electric vehicles. He didn't create anything new but there was a gap in the market and he was there to occupy it. Personally I think Tesla will be a footnote in history in a few years time because more businesses that aren't run by a massive twat with a god complex will do EVs better and more reliably. They will use robots designed to build cars instead of anthropomorphic robots. And the totally autonomous car capable of driving everywhere without human control is not going to happen any time soon.

SpaceX was another gap in the market that uses existing technology. But his Mars mission is a pile of shite.

HyperLoop is a load of bollocks. NeuraLink - bollocks. When you look at Musk's world view it's essentially the view of a Sci-Fi fan who prefers Heinlein to LeGuin. He wants to be the saviour of the world and his arrogance simply happened to fit into a couple of areas of technology at the right time.

He didn't buy Twitter to run it into the ground. He's so fucking arrogant he thought he could just shape it to his own ends by force of will and his 'genius'. Cars and rockets are great because you can make them go fast and make them look cool. The problem is that Twitter isn't about technology, it's about the behaviour of millions of people who aren't Elon Musk fanboys. And most people who aren;t fanboys recognise Musk for what he is - an insufferable c*nt.
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #417 on: Today at 07:52:08 am »
A genius apparently.

Couldn't have fucked up more if he tried. Liz Truss will send him a thank you message for no longer being the biggest fuck up of the year.
