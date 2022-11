are those tweets done via a fake tweet generator? or are they actual tweets from mock accounts that have paid to be verified?



Mock accounts (or accounts who have changed their name) that paid the $8 to be verfied. The tweets are real.Musk hadn't a clue what he was doing when he introduced it. He doesn't seem to know the ins and outs of his new $44b business - or the consequences of his actions.Thisreal...^ Musk corrected again for making a rather disingenuous reply (at best) to Bernie. No apology or retraction from Musk that I can see... instead Musk has instead just simply deleted the 'fact check' correction from twitter (as he seemingly has on his other disproven claims in his tweets)...People are now asking Musk why he has been deleting some of his disproven claims / deleting the twitter 'fact check' corrections...