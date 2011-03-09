I'm still under the assumption that you will need to verify yourself to obtain the BCM, they've just opened it up to the masses to do so and added a fee. Those who currently have the BCM will get the addition of another tag under their name a bit like Politicians get now, which will further verify them beyond the BCM.



Musk can make an argument for expanding the BCM system and applying a change, but only so long as ID verification continues. I am not sure if I would agree with that, but it is not bonkers. Like you, I assumed that meaningful ID verification would continue. But it now seems that the large consensus is that it will not. The messaging around this has been appalling. It is a simple change - whatever the specifics - there is no good reason for there to be uncertainty. As someone else posted, this Liz Truss levels of ineptitude.