Elon Musk

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 12:27:09 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:07:18 pm
I'm still under the assumption that you will need to verify yourself to obtain the BCM, they've just opened it up to the masses to do so and added a fee. Those who currently have the BCM will get the addition of another tag under their name a bit like Politicians get now, which will further verify them beyond the BCM.
Musk can make an argument for expanding the BCM system and applying a change, but only so long as ID verification continues. I am not sure if I would agree with that, but it is not bonkers. Like you, I assumed that meaningful ID verification would continue. But it now seems that the large consensus is that it will not. The messaging around this has been appalling. It is a simple change - whatever the specifics - there is no good reason for there to be uncertainty. As someone else posted, this Liz Truss levels of ineptitude.
thaddeus

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 12:34:39 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:27:09 pm
Musk can make an argument for expanding the BCM system and applying a change, but only so long as ID verification continues. I am not sure if I would agree with that, but it is not bonkers. Like you, I assumed that meaningful ID verification would continue. But it now seems that the large consensus is that it will not. The messaging around this has been appalling. It is a simple change - whatever the specifics - there is no good reason for there to be uncertainty. As someone else posted, this Liz Truss levels of ineptitude.
I guess someone pointed out to the genius of our times that the money raised by a monthly subscription of a few dollars across a few hundred thousand users wouldn't touch the sides.  If you extend that offer to all the 200m users though then it could start to generate some serious money with a high enough uptake.

It would, presumably, ultimately devalue the 'blue tick' and undermine it's purpose but they're likely not thinking that far ahead.

A two-tier Twitter (and internet for that matter) seems like something Musk would very much endorse.
darragh85

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 01:38:53 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:49:46 am
Why?

Because this planet will inevitably become inhospitable in a couple billion years now assuming we don't ruin it ourselves far sooner

As I said, I'm uncertain of his intentions.

BTW, my post was designed to play devil's advocate. I am genuinely interested in counter arguments E. G I don't see why anyone would want to get into space travel for financial reasons. Maybe I'm wrong though but I'm just not sure how profitable it is.
redbyrdz

Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 03:51:22 pm
I can't get over Musk's plans to ban parody accounts :lmao

The bird is fried. :lmao
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:51:22 pm
I can't get over Musk's plans to ban parody accounts :lmao

The bird is fried. :lmao
As long as the account is clearly labelled as a parody then it's OK.

He's definitely made a rod for his own back with that bold statement though as it's going to be almost impossible to police in full.  Even now it's only been used to justify suspending all the Elon Musk parody accounts, plenty of others are around.  Unless he makes it much harder to create a Twitter account then people will just churn through parody accounts to annoy him.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:27:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:12:40 pm
As long as the account is clearly labelled as a parody then it's OK.

He's definitely made a rod for his own back with that bold statement though as it's going to be almost impossible to police in full.  Even now it's only been used to justify suspending all the Elon Musk parody accounts, plenty of others are around.  Unless he makes it much harder to create a Twitter account then people will just churn through parody accounts to annoy him.

Funny version of free speech, where you have to announce first that you're going to make a joke.

Agree that people will just make parody accounts to annoy Musk, and as a game.


I also think parody accounts are shite and annoying, but in what world is banning them an act supporting free speech?!
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:34:50 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:27:54 pm
Funny version of free speech, where you have to announce first that you're going to make a joke.

Agree that people will just make parody accounts to annoy Musk, and as a game.

I also think parody accounts are shite and annoying, but in what world is banning them an act supporting free speech?!
Unless I am thinking of another platform, there has been no change in policy regarding parody accounts. I think a requirement to label parody accounts is pretty standard across the different social networks.

But, of course, this does feed in and reinforce Musk's reputation for having a very thin skin. :)
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Further: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-63539617

It seems that a warning were issued in the past, but now there will be none and the account permanently suspended. He's a thin-skinned toss-pot.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:34:50 pm
Unless I am thinking of another platform, there has been no change in policy regarding parody accounts. I think a requirement to label parody accounts is pretty standard across the different social networks.

But, of course, this does feed in and reinforce Musk's reputation for having a very thin skin. :)
It's changed from being a two strikes policy (first a warning and then a suspension) to being an instant permanent suspension.

I'm not sure how it works if somebody changes their name by deed poll to "Elon Musk" and then creates an account on Twitter (like Joe Lycett changing his name to Hugo Boss).  Presumably as owner of the company he'd just ban them anyway.  He's fortunate that his name is so unique that there's almost certainly not another Elon Musk walking the planet.

Edit: You beat me to it.  He's certainly thin-skinned and certainly a toss-pot  ;D
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm »
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.
Do you think his endorsement will make much difference?  I've always assumed his worshippers would have voted that way anyway but maybe that was too simplistic a view.

I remember when the Remain campaign proudly unveiled David Beckham but it felt like an own goal to have a character that divided opinion so much (not to mention that he'd long since left the UK).
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.

Are people gonna change vote because Musk told them? I mean he is a c*nt anyway.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 04:58:42 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:47:07 pm
Are people gonna change vote because Musk told them? I mean he is a c*nt anyway.
It's another death knell for the platform. It is advertising/exclaiming that Twitter is for right-wingers. As CEO, he would be wise to keep his mouth shut when it comes to overtly party-political views and recommendations. For much smaller publicly traded corporations, the CEO likely would be removed for this behaviour.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm
Do you think his endorsement will make much difference?  I've always assumed his worshippers would have voted that way anyway but maybe that was too simplistic a view.

I remember when the Remain campaign proudly unveiled David Beckham but it felt like an own goal to have a character that divided opinion so much (not to mention that he'd long since left the UK).

It doesn't matter. The fact he said is bad enough.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 05:12:24 pm
The Trump/Musk 2024 ticket will be fun!
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:43:32 pm
He's just come out and recommended people vote Republican. Absolute c*nt.

Another Russian asset.

He'll run for president next.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
He really is a c*nt isn't he.




The same bloke who constantly lies using twatter.
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 07:11:06 pm
his version of "truth" where public transport issues are solved by digging death tunnels underground for your automated cars that may or may not drive into children or spontaneously burst into flames
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Every single user should change their picture and name to him and say "I'm Elon and I'm a fucking nonce" or something. If he wants to destroy his site and bankrupt himself through his ego we should all help...
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 08:38:15 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
Another Russian asset.

He'll run for president next.

Born in South Africa so unless they change the rules?
Elon you can't....
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Every single user should change their picture and name to him and say "I'm Elon and I'm a fucking nonce" or something. If he wants to destroy his site and bankrupt himself through his ego we should all help...

Well in his world paedo is harmless so why not?
Re: Elon Musk
Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Every single user should change their picture and name to him and say "I'm Elon and I'm a fucking nonce" or something. If he wants to destroy his site and bankrupt himself through his ego we should all help...

Maybe they should change their name to Noel Skum.
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 12:34:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm
Maybe they should change their name to Noel Skum.

Or Hi Risk Anus...
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 05:23:30 am
Musk considering putting the whole thing behind a paywall according to Platformer.

Quote
If Friday brought massive layoffs to Twitter, Monday brought fresh evidence that the company will never be the same. Musk has discussed putting the entire site behind a paywall, Platformer has learned. Meanwhile, the company is scrambling to lure back employees who it laid off mere hours ago, and some workers say the economics behind its soon-to-relaunch Twitter Blue subscription could actually lose the company money.

https://www.platformer.news/p/musk-discusses-putting-all-of-twitter

Re: Elon Musk
Today at 05:29:58 am
I hope he does
Re: Elon Musk
Today at 07:36:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:23:30 am
Musk considering putting the whole thing behind a paywall according to Platformer.



It gets better and better! To think that he claims to have bought it in the name of free speech :lmao
