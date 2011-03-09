Musk can make an argument for expanding the BCM system and applying a change, but only so long as ID verification continues. I am not sure if I would agree with that, but it is not bonkers. Like you, I assumed that meaningful ID verification would continue. But it now seems that the large consensus is that it will not. The messaging around this has been appalling. It is a simple change - whatever the specifics - there is no good reason for there to be uncertainty. As someone else posted, this Liz Truss levels of ineptitude.
I guess someone pointed out to the genius of our times that the money raised by a monthly subscription of a few dollars across a few hundred thousand users wouldn't touch the sides. If you extend that offer to all the 200m users though then it could
start to generate some serious money with a high enough uptake.
It would, presumably, ultimately devalue the 'blue tick' and undermine it's purpose but they're likely not thinking that far ahead.
A two-tier Twitter (and internet for that matter) seems like something Musk would very much endorse.