« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 7372 times)

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #200 on: November 4, 2022, 08:26:17 pm »
.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #201 on: November 4, 2022, 11:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on November  4, 2022, 05:03:14 pm
If anyone was still in any doubt that Elon Musk is a megalomaniac with no concern for "humanity" at all but a great concern for exhibiting his own power, then this should have helped clarify things. He's a dangerously wealthy spoilt man-child with Martian fantasies and radically neo-liberal beliefs.

unless of course he feels that, for humanitys' sake, twitter must be destroyed.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #202 on: November 4, 2022, 11:18:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on November  4, 2022, 11:13:30 pm
unless of course he feels that, for humanitys' sake, twitter must be destroyed.

Appears to be heading that way.  Human rights team sacked too reportedly.  3700 employees sacked it appears.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,760
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #203 on: November 4, 2022, 11:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on November  4, 2022, 05:44:22 pm
Definitely popcorn time.

Elon is such a twat.

Mind you, seems to be well on his way to destroying 44 billion USD in value - when you look at who the other twats are who helped fund that I'd say it couldn't happen to a more deserving gang of arseholes.

It was never worth $44bn anyway, and the people running it knew that. They forced Elon to buy it knowing he would run it into the ground  and ruin it in short order. They will probably rehire the people he has fired as they set up a new version with the money he paid them.

Those left will quickly leave as they won't be interested in taking up the slack of the mass layoffs, and their skills will be in great demand elsewhere.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:07:27 am »
https://twitter.com/rothschildmd/status/1588564108848549888

Various anti-semitic outbursts from Kanye West getting waved through by the complaints department. It's a free for all, can't wait for the platform to die.

I doubt AOC got "bricked", whatever that means - Musk also took an axe to infrastructure support by reducing cloud and additional server space so, in addition to the layoffs, it's hardly surprising that some features aren't working correctly.
Logged

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 am »
Twitter is, always has been and always will be shit.

Hopefully it ceases to exist and the people that spend countless hours arguing about nothing can all go and find something more productive to do!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,962
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:33:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:07:27 am
https://twitter.com/rothschildmd/status/1588564108848549888

Various anti-semitic outbursts from Kanye West getting waved through by the complaints department. It's a free for all, can't wait for the platform to die.

I doubt AOC got "bricked", whatever that means - Musk also took an axe to infrastructure support by reducing cloud and additional server space so, in addition to the layoffs, it's hardly surprising that some features aren't working correctly.
Worth noting that the moderation rules have not yet changed.

Twitter has been letting this go for years.

Ban Trump? Ok but dont ban Khamenei in Iran. Bizarre

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:33:35 am
Worth noting that the moderation rules have not yet changed.

Twitter has been letting this go for years.

Ban Trump? Ok but dont ban Khamenei in Iran. Bizarre



On the (slightly) positive side, Trump et al wont be back on for at least another few weeks, unless Musk backtracks on that
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 am »
A platform who's main stars are Trump, Musk, and Peirs Morgan is nothing but a cesspool
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm »
He has sacked people in the UK via the same methods, it will be interesting to see how that works out legally.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 01:28:32 pm »
The most aptly named app.

Twitter - Halfway between your twat and your shitter.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,962
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
He has sacked people in the UK via the same methods, it will be interesting to see how that works out legally.
I think hes still paying them until February.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,789
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 04:45:30 pm »
Twitter is toast. It might take five to ten years until it's done, but it's on the road to extinction. Companies don't just dump 50% of their workforce with the expectation that things will improve through that scale of restructuring. There's a concept in information sciences called knowledge management that addresses how internal and collective knowledge can be transferred from one person or group to another. It's highly useful for when long-term employees retire.

How do you capture twenty plus years of specialized knowledge about the responsibilities of a specific job, let alone about how the corporate culture operates and how things have been done in the past. Just think about the amount of internal knowledge has now been lost at Twitter in one day. And that won't include those who decide to leave as a result of these firings. Long-term a company cannot survive with that amount of brain drain/turnover. Even more so when Musk has made terminations in key areas. No company can quickly replace that sort of talent.

Musk has massively overplayed his hand. He thinks he knows far more than he does and now the world is watching this slow motion car crash because his ego and Shakespearean level of hubris caused this. The next phase will be large corporations suspending or holding off advertising on Twitter. It will then extend into his other businesses, because Tesla and its offshoots won't be able to detach themselves from the toxicity of his personal brand.

Tesla received substantial government subsidies that allowed Musk to build up his wealth. Twitter is a whole different ball game and once the traditional automakers accelerate their EV manufacturing, they'll be able to deliver them cheaper and quicker than Tesla will.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:06:49 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,962
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 05:24:29 pm »
Not sure I agree.


Given that nearly all of its revenues come from advertising, no level of blue tick fee will fill that gap.

As such, twitter moderation will have to consider the views of advertisers and ensure moderation is effective.

Personally, I dont think that much will change
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 06:41:24 pm »
How I see it from a perspective of little knowledge of finance and investments. But with a keen interest in how social media operates.

Advertising has not worked very well for Twitter. Twitter has been way over-valued for the revenue/profits generated by the company. But, I guess, the stock valuation reflected perceived potential for future growth. And in the interim, it was a trusted corporation, somewhere safe to invest, and hopefully see a good RoI when Twitter eventually sorts out its business model.

It has been suggested that Twitter was ripe for a subscription model for blue check mark (BCM) holders (and free, as now, for everyone else). What I have seen suggested is that Twitter could be charging thousands of dollars (or more) per year from some of its BCM members. The likes of media corporations and large brands certainly benefit enormously from using the platform and could afford high fees. Small-time BCM holders would be charged a nominal fee (or free for the likes of charities). A subscription model along those lines would generate far, far more revenue than the $8/month Musk has introduced. There are some 400,000 BCM holders on the platform, and most of them benefit financially (reputationally) from participating there.

Twitter has very large operating costs. It has to generate income from somewhere. Advertising - by itself - is not cutting it. BCM subscription fees on top of advertising could make all the difference. But here's the rub. All of this could have be explained and rationalised in a calm and reasonable way. Although the old Twitter Board of Directors did toy with a subscription model, nothing ever came of it. But now that Twitter has been bought by Musk, a man who is untrusted and bereft of good will, charging for blue check marks has become an almost impossible sell.

Perhaps the old Board have played this brilliantly. They decided (for whatever reason) that the subscription model was not going to work and the platform would massively decrease in value over time as investors failed to realise high returns. Rather, the opposite would occur, where the value of the stock would gradually decline over the next few years. Then, in comes Musk. The Board, who must operate in the best interests of their share holders, decide that the offer was too good an opportunity to pass.

Of course it is impossible to know - in alternate reality - how Twitter would have fared if it had not been sold to Musk. But if it does now crash and burn, there will be a good argument for stating that the Board played an absolute blinder.

Because Musk is at the helm, and if there is no way for other investors to remove him, I think Twitter is now fucked. rafathegaffa83 suggested a decline over 5-10 years. If this was a brick and mortar business, that might be correct in many instances. But history of the platforms on the Net strongly indicates that the end could come very quickly. I suppose what might happen is that the platform is sold again before its value has completely crashed. But it surely will be for fraction of the price paid by Musk. Or, that would be the sensible thing to do in such a situation. But when there is a megalomaniac running the company, who knows.

The problem for Twitter is now Musk. Except for other uber c*nts, no one likes him.

https://velocitize.com/2020/12/10/scott-galloway-twitter-should-adopt-subscription-model/
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:41:24 pm
How I see it from a perspective of little knowledge of finance and investments. But with a keen interest in how social media operates.

Advertising has not worked very well for Twitter. Twitter has been way over-valued for the revenue/profits generated by the company. But, I guess, the stock valuation reflected perceived potential for future growth. And in the interim, it was a trusted corporation, somewhere safe to invest, and hopefully see a good RoI when Twitter eventually sorts out its business model.

It has been suggested that Twitter was ripe for a subscription model for blue check mark (BCM) holders (and free, as now, for everyone else). What I have seen suggested is that Twitter could be charging thousands of dollars (or more) per year from some of its BCM members. The likes of media corporations and large brands certainly benefit enormously from using the platform and could afford high fees. Small-time BCM holders would be charged a nominal fee (or free for the likes of charities). A subscription model along those lines would generate far, far more revenue than the $8/month Musk has introduced. There are some 400,000 BCM holders on the platform, and most of them benefit financially (reputationally) from participating there.

Twitter has very large operating costs. It has to generate income from somewhere. Advertising - by itself - is not cutting it. BCM subscription fees on top of advertising could make all the difference. But here's the rub. All of this could have be explained and rationalised in a calm and reasonable way. Although the old Twitter Board of Directors did toy with a subscription model, nothing ever came of it. But now that Twitter has been bought by Musk, a man who is untrusted and bereft of good will, charging for blue check marks has become an almost impossible sell.

Perhaps the old Board have played this brilliantly. They decided (for whatever reason) that the subscription model was not going to work and the platform would massively decrease in value over time as investors failed to realise high returns. Rather, the opposite would occur, where the value of the stock would gradually decline over the next few years. Then, in comes Musk. The Board, who must operate in the best interests of their share holders, decide that the offer was too good an opportunity to pass.

Of course it is impossible to know - in alternate reality - how Twitter would have fared if it had not been sold to Musk. But if it does now crash and burn, there will be a good argument for stating that the Board played an absolute blinder.

Because Musk is at the helm, and if there is no way for other investors to remove him, I think Twitter is now fucked. rafathegaffa83 suggested a decline over 5-10 years. If this was a brick and mortar business, that might be correct in many instances. But history of the platforms on the Net strongly indicates that the end could come very quickly. I suppose what might happen is that the platform is sold again before its value has completely crashed. But it surely will be for fraction of the price paid by Musk. Or, that would be the sensible thing to do in such a situation. But when there is a megalomaniac running the company, who knows.

The problem for Twitter is now Musk. Except for other uber c*nts, no one likes him.

https://velocitize.com/2020/12/10/scott-galloway-twitter-should-adopt-subscription-model/

Wouldn't going to bigger fees for BCM and basic subscriptions for ordinary users result in a higher level of posts being related to paid partnerships about products? This would result in the advertising being in the tweets rather then around the app.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Wouldn't going to bigger fees for BCM and basic subscriptions for ordinary users result in a higher level of posts being related to paid partnerships about products? This would result in the advertising being in the tweets rather then around the app.
I don't really follow you. Brands, celebrities, media outlets, etc., use Twitter to engage their customers. Everything they do at Twitter is, at its core, advertising their brand and products. But, it usually vital (or advantageous, at least) that the advertising not be obvious - it is about making people like the brand more. Brands might well continue with direct advertising at Twitter too. All that changing a subscription does is allow Twitter to be paid for part of the benefit it brings to brands. I see no reason why charging a subscription fee would change how a brand would operate at Twitter.

And in case we are at cross purposes, I did not suggest that ordinary users would pay any sort of subscription fee. Indeed, some BCM holders would be exempt too. It has been suggested that the charge should lick in at above a certain number of followers for BCM holders. That would seem reasonable.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,760
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvQwCKtVhks&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvQwCKtVhks&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,789
  • Dutch Class
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:55:28 pm »
What a fucking shitshow. Imagine firing some people by mistake and firing others without realizing they needed their skills and experience.

Quote
Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musks $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, according to two people familiar with the moves. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.
https://fortune.com/2022/11/06/twitter-trying-to-rehire-workers-elon-musk-fired-days-ago-sources-say/
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:10:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:55:28 pm
What a fucking shitshow. Imagine firing some people by mistake and firing others without realizing they needed their skills and experience.
I'm loving this new Twitter Musk has created. Top notch entertainment and so much better than before! :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 