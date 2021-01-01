« previous next »
Elon Musk

Machae

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
darragh85

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm
If anyone was still in any doubt that Elon Musk is a megalomaniac with no concern for "humanity" at all but a great concern for exhibiting his own power, then this should have helped clarify things. He's a dangerously wealthy spoilt man-child with Martian fantasies and radically neo-liberal beliefs.

unless of course he feels that, for humanitys' sake, twitter must be destroyed.
TSC

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:18:04 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:13:30 pm
unless of course he feels that, for humanitys' sake, twitter must be destroyed.

Appears to be heading that way.  Human rights team sacked too reportedly.  3700 employees sacked it appears.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 05:44:22 pm
Definitely popcorn time.

Elon is such a twat.

Mind you, seems to be well on his way to destroying 44 billion USD in value - when you look at who the other twats are who helped fund that I'd say it couldn't happen to a more deserving gang of arseholes.

It was never worth $44bn anyway, and the people running it knew that. They forced Elon to buy it knowing he would run it into the ground  and ruin it in short order. They will probably rehire the people he has fired as they set up a new version with the money he paid them.

Those left will quickly leave as they won't be interested in taking up the slack of the mass layoffs, and their skills will be in great demand elsewhere.
GreatEx

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #204 on: Today at 03:07:27 am
https://twitter.com/rothschildmd/status/1588564108848549888

Various anti-semitic outbursts from Kanye West getting waved through by the complaints department. It's a free for all, can't wait for the platform to die.

I doubt AOC got "bricked", whatever that means - Musk also took an axe to infrastructure support by reducing cloud and additional server space so, in addition to the layoffs, it's hardly surprising that some features aren't working correctly.
