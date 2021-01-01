Definitely popcorn time.



Elon is such a twat.



Mind you, seems to be well on his way to destroying 44 billion USD in value - when you look at who the other twats are who helped fund that I'd say it couldn't happen to a more deserving gang of arseholes.



It was never worth $44bn anyway, and the people running it knew that. They forced Elon to buy it knowing he would run it into the ground and ruin it in short order. They will probably rehire the people he has fired as they set up a new version with the money he paid them.Those left will quickly leave as they won't be interested in taking up the slack of the mass layoffs, and their skills will be in great demand elsewhere.