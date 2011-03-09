« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Elon Musk  (Read 6084 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,969
  • YNWA
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #160 on: November 2, 2022, 01:54:18 pm »
They've always had a large share of it, haven't they?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #161 on: November 2, 2022, 02:01:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  2, 2022, 01:54:18 pm
They've always had a large share of it, haven't they?

A Saudi holding company owns just under 17%, they refused to sell.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #162 on: November 2, 2022, 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on November  2, 2022, 12:38:50 pm
Assuming all 300k blue ticks signed up at $8 a month it would take over 1500 years to break even on the purchase price of 44b by my pack of fag packet maths
Quote from: CraigDS on November  2, 2022, 01:11:15 pm
I expect he prob does have plans to filter the bots and the bot farms, however it's likely not a simple fix he can implement within a week or two.

Adding a level where real people can verify they are who they say they are (via ID, selfie, etc) isn't a bad idea at all, it does need other action to make sure it isn't abused though.
To repeat...
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  1, 2022, 09:49:57 pm
There appears to be some misunderstanding about the introduction of a fee for the blue check mark. It appears that the account holder will still need to be verified.

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/money/2022/10/31/elon-musk-revamping-twitter-verification-blue-checkmark/10652240002/

The introduction of these fees do not affect normal users. And, frankly, there have been some big names who have been arguing for this change - and for much higher fees I might add - for quite some time now. Given the valuation placed upon Twitter, financially, it performed very poorly. They have been unable to make advertising work successfully for them. I made mention of this a few days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 29, 2022, 04:52:37 pm
Where Twitter ends up between the reality of the situation and Musk's ego is anyone's guess. But it could be delicious to watch. There may be a greater push for Twitter to turn to a subscription model for the Blue Check brigade - more specifically, politicians, media companies and larger 'influencers'. Certainly, the likes of Scott Galloway (professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business), and Roger McNamee, certainly think so. (Twitter would remain free to use for ordinary users).
Apart from Musk's sloppy explanation, I can find no indication that subscription marks the end of verifying the identities of blue check mark holders.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,969
  • YNWA
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #163 on: November 2, 2022, 02:35:11 pm »
I wasn't saying otherwise, I even said ID / selfie :D
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #164 on: November 2, 2022, 04:37:30 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November  2, 2022, 01:35:09 pm
Pod Save the World were saying the Saudis took a sizeable share in Twitter & that blue tick idea is another way of finding anonymous critics of their regime. No doubt Musk would find that kind of information handy too.

bin Talal is the second largest shareholder, but as I understand it Musk convinced him to roll an existing position to reduce the upfront price to be paid, the Qatari investment was new though I believe.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #165 on: November 2, 2022, 04:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  2, 2022, 02:20:04 pm
To repeat...
Apart from Musk's sloppy explanation, I can find no indication that subscription marks the end of verifying the identities of blue check mark holders.

I didn't say otherwise, I was just pointing out that unless there is huge scale mass adoption this is a drop in the ocean in regards to the revenue it would generate.

Jason Calacanis ran a poll asking if people would pay and received an 80% negative response.
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,286
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #166 on: November 2, 2022, 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 31, 2022, 01:02:14 pm
But you could be publicly anonymous yet have to show proof of ID to show you werent a bot and so we can clamp down on those with multiple malicious accounts

Musk is a mate of Trump and has disturbing right wing ideas. Why would anyone trust their information with him? 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,969
  • YNWA
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #167 on: November 2, 2022, 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on November  2, 2022, 04:43:09 pm
I didn't say otherwise, I was just pointing out that unless there is huge scale mass adoption this is a drop in the ocean in regards to the revenue it would generate.

Jason Calacanis ran a poll asking if people would pay and received an 80% negative response.

I'd take any polls with a bucket of salt at the moment, as people are caught up in the hysteria of any change is bad (despite everyone thinking Twitter is a cesspit and needs big changes).
Logged

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #168 on: November 2, 2022, 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  2, 2022, 04:45:32 pm
I'd take any polls with a bucket of salt at the moment, as people are caught up in the hysteria of any change is bad (despite everyone thinking Twitter is a cesspit and needs big changes).

Agreed it shouldn't be taken as gospel but don't forget WhatsApp had to drop its $1 a year fee, people don't tend to be keen on paying for something they previously got for free. The only part of this current plan that seems like it could work to me is the idea that by paying the fee you'll be able to bypass paywalls for companies twitter has partnered with, however it remains to be seen what twitter will look like going forwards and I can see companies being very hesitant to agree to that deal with so little clarity as to what twitter will look like and what reputation it will have
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,671
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 10:48:25 am »
I used to use Twitter quite a lot back in the early days, mainly on Liverpool Football topics, it was useful for spreading the word at the time of Hicks and Gillett, I seem to recall a New Yorker (Erin) who spotted Hicks outside of a Financial Institution trying to leverage more money and her posting it on Twitter went viral and the bank were bombarded with emails and messages warning them to stay away from Hicks (internet terrorists I think we were labelled by Hicks!)

It had its uses back then but particularly since the Brexit referendum and the election of Trump it has become a cesspit and I tend to stay away, I do occasionally engage, read and retweet things but increasingly rare these days.

Also have an account for our Cricket Club which we do use during the season to publicise our sponsors and stuff like that
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  2, 2022, 01:11:15 pm
I expect he prob does have plans to filter the bots and the bot farms, however it's likely not a simple fix he can implement within a week or two.

His "fix" will likely be to try and monetize the ones that aren't already.  He doesn't actually give a shit about bots. 
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,320
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November  2, 2022, 04:44:06 pm
Musk is a mate of Trump and has disturbing right wing ideas. Why would anyone trust their information with him?


You're misrepresenting Musk. He's a liberal. He himself has said so.

 ::)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 03:18:58 pm »
Who thinks The Guardian is peddling far left propaganda!

No Musky, youve just gone so far right you cant see the centre.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,969
  • YNWA
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:22:33 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
His "fix" will likely be to try and monetize the ones that aren't already.  He doesn't actually give a shit about bots.

He likely does, as eliminating bots makes it a more attractive place to advertisers and he can up the amount they're charged.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,089
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm »
Has twitter been tinkering with the status of some high profile people on their site?

Reported on the Daily Beans this morning that many with pro-nouns have had followers deleted etc.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,969
  • YNWA
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:08:11 pm
Has twitter been tinkering with the status of some high profile people on their site?

Reported on the Daily Beans this morning that many with pro-nouns have had followers deleted etc.

I know there was a bit of an account purge about 4 or 5 weeks ago where people lost a lot of followers, seems a load of bot accounts were deleted that time. Not sure if its the same again.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm »
Hes laying off loads of staff via email. c*nt
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,640
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
He's done fuck all since he took over, just let a load of people go. Dickhead, never buying a Tesla
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:34:16 pm
Hes laying off loads of staff via email. c*nt
It sounds like most found out via their laptops being remotely erased in advance of any emails being sent.  Classy move.

I'm not condoning such actions but if somebody feared for having their job axed and wanted to pinch company secrets they would have done so already.

Mass lay-offs is pretty much page 1 of the failing company takeover and, working off the principle that they are laying off 4,000 staff earning an average of $100k/year, the move would save them $400m/year.  On the face of it that would flip a $270m loss into a $130m profit but that assumes none of those laid off bring any value whatsoever to the company.  It would be interesting to know what they're not going to do now that those staff were responsible for doing.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,982
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:34:16 pm
Hes laying off loads of staff via email. c*nt

Not even via email, he just deleted their work accounts and wiped their latops. Breaking employment law all over again. A lawsuit has already been filed, but he won't give a shit, he did the same thing with Tesla.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,982
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:02:44 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:47:16 pm
I'm not condoning such actions but if somebody feared for having their job axed and wanted to pinch company secrets they would have done so already.

Sounds like they laid off whole teams. Their expertise will go elsewhere. Twitter might want to try and claim IP (but they probably won't even know what they were working on as the people who knew have likely also been laid off), but it's hard to stop someone who's skill is writing software algorithms from doing the same thing again.

I could see a twitter rival popping up very quickly.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm »
If he alienates the blue tick brigade by charging them, then a lot of value goes out of the platform IMO
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:57:39 pm
Not even via email, he just deleted their work accounts and wiped their latops. Breaking employment law all over again. A lawsuit has already been filed, but he won't give a shit, he did the same thing with Tesla.

It made me laugh to see the Musk fanboys a few days ago claiming he wouldn't do anything illegal because he has the best legal counsel money can buy.

It ignores the fact that he has a record of rushing into things regardless of legal consequence - in fact, that's how he ended up buying Twitter in the first place.

Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/04/twitter-sued-by-former-staff-as-elon-musk-begins-mass-sackings

He supposedly asked coders to submit their last months output for evaluation, but it was to be judged by volume rather than qualitywhat could go wrong?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm »
"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America!"
 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,982
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:55:15 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/04/twitter-sued-by-former-staff-as-elon-musk-begins-mass-sackings

He supposedly asked coders to submit their last months output for evaluation, but it was to be judged by volume rather than qualitywhat could go wrong?
Extra bulky code to be rewarded. Thought that was microsofts speciality?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:37:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:55:15 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/nov/04/twitter-sued-by-former-staff-as-elon-musk-begins-mass-sackings

He supposedly asked coders to submit their last months output for evaluation, but it was to be judged by volume rather than qualitywhat could go wrong?

They'd have loved my programming dissertation then
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,826
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:58:46 pm »
In a cutthroat industry, alienating potential employees by showcasing yourself to be a thundercunt is not the best way to lay groundwork for 'better Twitter'. Guy just can't help himself, he is simply put an asshole. It's popcorn time.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:05:58 pm »
Blocked AOC as well, there goes his vision of 'free speech' because she had the audacity to criticise him. Thin skinned twat. Just going to become an echo chamber for the far right

Hopefully a rival startup does take off
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:05:58 pm
Blocked AOC as well, there goes his vision of 'free speech' because she had the audacity to criticise him. Thin skinned twat. Just going to become an echo chamber for the far right

Hopefully a rival startup does take off

What was Musk doing, slagging off how often he's injured?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm »
If anyone was still in any doubt that Elon Musk is a megalomaniac with no concern for "humanity" at all but a great concern for exhibiting his own power, then this should have helped clarify things. He's a dangerously wealthy spoilt man-child with Martian fantasies and radically neo-liberal beliefs.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,904
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm »
Im not sure hes really thought this through very well has he?

Engineering social platforms is very very different from engineering a rocket or a car!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #192 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 03:09:41 pm
"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America!"
 :lmao :lmao

He sounds more like Trump every day. Entitled inheritors with delusions of grandeur.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #193 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm »
Definitely popcorn time.

Elon is such a twat.

Mind you, seems to be well on his way to destroying 44 billion USD in value - when you look at who the other twats are who helped fund that I'd say it couldn't happen to a more deserving gang of arseholes.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,919
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:03:14 pm
If anyone was still in any doubt that Elon Musk is a megalomaniac with no concern for "humanity" at all but a great concern for exhibiting his own power, then this should have helped clarify things. He's a dangerously wealthy spoilt man-child with Martian fantasies and radically neo-liberal beliefs.

keeps whining about free speech, reportedly bricks AOC's account when criticised.

 I've been here for years, had plenty of disagreements, sometimes more, haven't blocked anyone. Don't think I've mentioned free speech once!

As always, the highest quality information is in the actions.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #195 on: Today at 06:11:55 pm »
Yikes. Imagine being one of those employees that remain in the job having to pick up the slack because the rest of their department's gone without any transition.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:05:58 pm
Blocked AOC as well, there goes his vision of 'free speech' because she had the audacity to criticise him. Thin skinned twat. Just going to become an echo chamber for the far right

Hopefully a rival startup does take off
'Blocked'? Are you sure? Source?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:58:46 pm
In a cutthroat industry, alienating potential employees by showcasing yourself to be a thundercunt is not the best way to lay groundwork for 'better Twitter'. Guy just can't help himself, he is simply put an asshole. It's popcorn time.
Great stuff from Musk. I've had the popcorn lined up since last weekend.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 30, 2022, 09:42:29 pm
Dinesh D'Souza was tweeting this shite yesterday. And, already, Musk follows suit. Twitter is lining up to be a disaster. Musk seems incapable of restraining himself. And I doubt the other investors will be able to do anything to rein him in. And all this will affect his other businesses too. Looks like we'll be getting through a lot of popcorn over the coming months.
Musk is mental. And owning Twitter is going to do his mental health no go good at all. I can see him tanking Twitter and ending up bankrupting Tesla and SpaceX. He's unhinged.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
Re: Elon Musk
« Reply #198 on: Today at 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:14:37 pm
'Blocked'? Are you sure? Source?

Not blocked from access, but unable to use certain features after she called him out
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 