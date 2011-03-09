I used to use Twitter quite a lot back in the early days, mainly on Liverpool Football topics, it was useful for spreading the word at the time of Hicks and Gillett, I seem to recall a New Yorker (Erin) who spotted Hicks outside of a Financial Institution trying to leverage more money and her posting it on Twitter went viral and the bank were bombarded with emails and messages warning them to stay away from Hicks (internet terrorists I think we were labelled by Hicks!)



It had its uses back then but particularly since the Brexit referendum and the election of Trump it has become a cesspit and I tend to stay away, I do occasionally engage, read and retweet things but increasingly rare these days.



Also have an account for our Cricket Club which we do use during the season to publicise our sponsors and stuff like that