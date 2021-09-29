« previous next »
Topic: Elon Musk

Lusty

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #120 on: Today at 10:08:10 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:19 am
And in the case of Twitter, relatively easy to fix, or at least make infinitely better. One account per person, verified through ID - 99.999% of shit on there is posted by faceless profiles. But they won't do it because then they'll be unable to say we have XXX million users when in reality it's probably 10 times less than that.
If you remove anonymity, you remove it from the victims as well as the perpetrators of abuse.  I don't think that's a good trade off.  You lose a lot of really great content from anonymous accounts as well, e.g. whistleblowers, people living under represive regimes etc.  There are quite a lot of good accounts of women working in technology for example who post anonymously just because they can't be arsed with the harrasment that comes with being a woman having an opinion in that field.

And you won't really stop the abuse in the first place, because as Facebook shows, people are quite happy to continue posting hate speech under their own names anyway.
redbyrdz

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #121 on: Today at 10:40:50 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:19 am
And in the case of Twitter, relatively easy to fix, or at least make infinitely better. One account per person, verified through ID - 99.999% of shit on there is posted by faceless profiles. But they won't do it because then they'll be unable to say we have XXX million users when in reality it's probably 10 times less than that.

Anonymity and the ability to have multiple accounts is what makes twitter strong. Otherwise it's just a short version of facebook.

I like the anonynity, it removes a lot of prejustice, and allows you to talk about something directly, without having to deal with that person's family life at the same time.
Elmo!

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:15:25 am
Yeah Facebook is largely non-anonymous and is in my opinion worse and more dangerous society. Getting rid of anonymity isn't the answer.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:18:19 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:19 am
And in the case of Twitter, relatively easy to fix, or at least make infinitely better. One account per person, verified through ID - 99.999% of shit on there is posted by faceless profiles. But they won't do it because then they'll be unable to say we have XXX million users when in reality it's probably 10 times less than that.
How many people, do you think, will upload their their IDs to an Musk-owned Twitter? Besides, it would mark a fundamental shift in Twitter philosophy - it is not Facebook. It would fundamentally break the site and cause massive abandonment - I don't believe even Elon Musk is that bereft of understanding the product he now owns.
leroy

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:25:23 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 28, 2022, 10:45:08 am
No, Tesla would never have made it without him and his input. He transformed them.

And space x even more so. 

These two companies will literally change the world and they wouldnt have just happened anywaystarlink will bring internet to areas where it was previously unthinkable

Remarkable really.. Hes an incredible engineer and software engineer he really is

And I think hes being genuine when he says he did them for the betterment of mankind


Portent to remember that Musk is someone with Aspergers, I think many of his quirks could be put down to that.

Some very worrying  other stuff form him though

But I think hes a perfect case of someone who isnt black or white but is a really complex mix of conflicting values and impacts


His "quirks" aren't down to Aspergers... they're down to him being a fuckwit.  I think you're doing a massive disservice there to those with Aspergers to say his type of bastardry is attributed to it.

I certainly don't think any altruism on his part is genuine.  He's an egotist with a savior complex and an unending appetite for wealth.  The way he treats humans as commodities shows that.

He clearly has some kind of genius because he latches onto the right ideas and is clearly a magnet for media hungry for easy content.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:35:38 am
Quote from: leroy on Today at 11:25:23 am

His "quirks" aren't down to Aspergers... they're down to him being a fuckwit.  I think you're doing a massive disservice there to those with Aspergers to say his type of bastardry is attributed to it.

I certainly don't think any altruism on his part is genuine.  He's a egotist with a savior complex and an unending appetite for wealth.  The way he treats humans as commodities shows that.

He clearly has some kind of genius because he latches onto the right ideas and is clearly a magnet for media hungry for easy content.

I agree. Being on the spectrum might explain certain behaviours but it certainly doesn't excuse them either. I've got a touch of Aspergers but I don't call people paedophiles just because they disagree with me.

The guy is a thin skinned validation seeker
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #126 on: Today at 12:14:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:35:38 am
I agree. Being on the spectrum might explain certain behaviours but it certainly doesn't excuse them either. I've got a touch of Aspergers but I don't call people paedophiles just because they disagree with me.

The guy is a thin skinned validation seeker

And a mummys boy to boot.

His mother bears an uncanny resemblance to Andy Murrays mother, for what thats worth. ;D
TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #127 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:15:25 am
Yeah Facebook is largely non-anonymous and is in my opinion worse and more dangerous society. Getting rid of anonymity isn't the answer.
But you could be publicly anonymous yet have to show proof of ID to show you werent a bot and so we can clamp down on those with multiple malicious accounts
RainbowFlick

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #128 on: Today at 01:08:20 pm
Kyle Rittenhouse has been unbanned on twitter, if you're wondering where this is going...
Chakan

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #129 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm
c*nt trump will be back soon as well.
RainbowFlick

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #130 on: Today at 01:10:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:17:19 am
And in the case of Twitter, relatively easy to fix, or at least make infinitely better. One account per person, verified through ID - 99.999% of shit on there is posted by faceless profiles. But they won't do it because then they'll be unable to say we have XXX million users when in reality it's probably 10 times less than that.

should not be loosely giving away your personal information to a social media company. but in any case, the people most impacted by this are those that genuinely need anonymity - whether that's a whistleblower, a marginalised person or simply people that want to avoid mixing their personal and professional lives up together.

you don't punish normal people. you tighten your regulation and moderation.

we have seen on facebook the types of things people write up with their full name, face and family history publicly on show. we've also seen how Zuck does not care one bit.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:10 pm by RainbowFlick »
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:08:20 pm
Kyle Rittenhouse has been unbanned on twitter, if you're wondering where this is going...

Quelle surprise.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:14 pm
But you could be publicly anonymous yet have to show proof of ID to show you weren’t a bot and so we can clamp down on those with multiple malicious accounts
'Bots' are part of how Twitter operates. Bots are supposed to be a feature, not a bug. So, doing away with bots will have negative consequences in how the platform operates too.

There are fundamental problems with how the platform operates - I don't know if there is a workable solution to some of them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twitter_bot
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:00 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Machae

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:15:09 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:08:56 pm
c*nt trump will be back soon as well.

Hmm, just b4 the mid terms too. Couldn't have timed it so better
thaddeus

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:13:03 pm
'Bots' are part of how Twitter operates. Bots are supposed to be a feature, not a bug. So, doing away with bots will have negative consequences in how the platform operates too.

There are fundamental problems with how the platform operates - I don't know if there is a workable solution to some of Twitter's them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twitter_bot
I guess they'd be targeting the improper usage rather than the more administrative tasks that bots are useful for.

I may be a victim of the echo chamber but I've always got the impression the improper bots were more a function of the right than the left (in very simple terms).  Allowing more open debate and, arguably, hate speech to return to Twitter but disrupting the bot farms that amplify and endorse much of that content may end up be being largely neutral.

Musk is going to look a bit of a twat if he makes this big issue of bots but then, with his infinite genius, is unable to get on top of the problem as the owner of Twitter.  I think he may find though that any algorithms they come up with will falsely accuse lots of people of being bots because how people interact with Twitter is so varied.
KillieRed

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm
£44b just to destroy something. Thatll put the KLF in their place (one for the kids there). I look forward to it. Evil always destroys itself.
Lusty

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #136 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:02:14 pm
But you could be publicly anonymous yet have to show proof of ID to show you werent a bot and so we can clamp down on those with multiple malicious accounts
Then what happens when that data linking IDs to accounts gets breached?  Or what happens when a hostile government subpoenas it?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #137 on: Today at 02:04:20 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:58:04 pm
Then what happens when that data linking IDs to accounts gets breached?  Or what happens when a hostile government subpoenas it?
It might operate like Facebook, where the ID data is supposedly retained only temporarily. But it remains a problematic proposition.
Red-Soldier

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #138 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:35:38 am
I agree. Being on the spectrum might explain certain behaviours but it certainly doesn't excuse them either. I've got a touch of Aspergers but I don't call people paedophiles just because they disagree with me.

The guy is a thin skinned validation seeker

Not to derail the thread but, you either have Aspergers, or you don't (you cannot have a touch of it).  It isn't something you catch and it needs to be diagnosed.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #139 on: Today at 03:03:33 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:22:17 pm
Not to derail the thread but, you either have Aspergers, or you don't (you cannot have a touch of it).  It isn't something you catch and it needs to be diagnosed.

I have been assessed and been told I am on the spectrum with traits of Aspergers, but not full Aspergers. I'm only telling you what I've been told.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #140 on: Today at 03:10:27 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:22:17 pm
Not to derail the thread but, you either have Aspergers, or you don't (you cannot have a touch of it).  It isn't something you catch and it needs to be diagnosed.
Come on, Red. Just like with just about any other condition, there are degrees of severity.
Red-Soldier

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #141 on: Today at 03:16:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:03:33 pm
I have been assessed and been told I am on the spectrum with traits of Aspergers, but not full Aspergers. I'm only telling you what I've been told.

Sorry.  I take it back.  I put my foot in it somewhat there.  You didn't have to divulge your medical history.
Red-Soldier

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #142 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:10:27 pm
Come on, Red. Just like with just about any other condition, there are degrees of severity.

Yes, that is true.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #143 on: Today at 04:51:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:16:44 pm
Sorry.  I take it back.  I put my foot in it somewhat there.  You didn't have to divulge your medical history.

No worries.

At the end of the day people shouldn't be defined by their physical and mental ailments. A person can be a dick whether they're in a wheelchair or not, whether they have autism or not.
jillc

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #144 on: Today at 05:01:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:55:47 am
Have you been keeping track of world affairs, since 2016?  Social media is an unregulated, shitshow!  It's been discribed by many as 'a wild west'

Imagine being able to create absolute shite, and have it beamed directly into someones mind, constantly.  Goebbels would be licking his lips at the thought!

It's extremely dangerous, and not fit for purpose, in it's current form.

It's even more dangerous if there are people who don't challenge things though. Is it better to actually see it and inform rather than let it go somewhere undisturbed where no one can challenge it? I am not sure it is, that way it can be even more dangerous. Yes, it certainly needs more control but just shutting it down is not a good thing, as it will start off somewhere else and do even more damage.
Red-Soldier

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #145 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:51:20 pm
No worries.

At the end of the day people shouldn't be defined by their physical and mental ailments. A person can be a dick whether they're in a wheelchair or not, whether they have autism or not.

Yes, I agree. 

Congratulations on your dianosis btw.  Neurodiversity is something to be celebrated!
