'Bots' are part of how Twitter operates. Bots are supposed to be a feature, not a bug. So, doing away with bots will have negative consequences in how the platform operates too.



There are fundamental problems with how the platform operates - I don't know if there is a workable solution to some of Twitter's them.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twitter_bot



I guess they'd be targeting the improper usage rather than the more administrative tasks that bots are useful for.I may be a victim of the echo chamber but I've always got the impression the improper bots were more a function of the right than the left (in very simple terms). Allowing more open debate and, arguably, hate speech to return to Twitter but disrupting the bot farms that amplify and endorse much of that content may end up be being largely neutral.Musk is going to look a bit of a twat if he makes this big issue of bots but then, with his infinite genius, is unable to get on top of the problem as the owner of Twitter. I think he may find though that any algorithms they come up with will falsely accuse lots of people of being bots because how people interact with Twitter is so varied.