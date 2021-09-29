« previous next »
Elon Musk
Obnoxious, wax-faced, pound-shop-Steve-Jobs, brain-dead narcissist, Elon Musk has acquired Twitter. Vows to reinstate Trump, stop wokeness and the far-left and is already preaching about how ads are actually great.

The Twitter cesspit is about to become, er, a bigger cesspit. This could have a significant effect on the midterms.
Re: Elon Musk
It will end up worthless. People will just switch off and the right wingers will be left with yet another empty echo chamber with no one to argue with.

It will also kill Truth Social, leaving millions of idiots out of pocket and Digital Acquisition under investigation for a property they don't even want to buy anymore.
Re: Elon Musk
Never really knew much about the bloke except that he was championing electric cars and renewable energy, so I originally thought he was a good egg. Then came the Thai cave rescue. I've despised him ever since.

So if he plans to stop wokeness and the far left, how can he claim to be a free speech absolutist.

The idea of twitter becoming a cesspit terrifies me!
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:53:19 am
It will end up worthless. People will just switch off and the right wingers will be left with yet another empty echo chamber with no one to argue with.

It will also kill Truth Social, leaving millions of idiots out of pocket and Digital Acquisition under investigation for a property they don't even want to buy anymore.

So it's a good thing, then? Agreed!
Re: Elon Musk
Saviour complex coming to the fore again

Quote
I didn't do it because it would be easy, I didn't do it to make more money. 

I did it to try and help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility

Quote
the bird is freed
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:57:12 am
Saviour complex coming to the fore again


Nauseating.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:49:16 am
Obnoxious, wax-faced, pound-shop-Steve-Jobs, brain-dead narcissist, Elon Musk has acquired Twitter. Vows to reinstate Trump, stop wokeness and the far-left and is already preaching about how ads are actually great.

The Twitter cesspit is about to become, er, a bigger cesspit. This could have a significant effect on the midterms.

Elon Must more like it.

Has to put his fingers into everything. Taiwan, Ukraine, US elections, crypto, Thai Cave Rescue, pronouns, stupid kids names.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:55:57 am
Never really knew much about the bloke except that he was championing electric cars and renewable energy, so I originally thought he was a good egg. Then came the Thai cave rescue. I've despised him ever since.

So if he plans to stop wokeness and the far left, how can he claim to be a free speech absolutist.

The idea of twitter becoming a cesspit terrifies me!
Hes both great and awful all wrapped up in one person

Changing the face of transport, space travel largely through his own efforts is really quite something
Re: Elon Musk
Time to bin off Twitter I think. Hopefully something better comes along to replace it as it is really useful.
Re: Elon Musk
He's a tit. No w needed in there.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:57:12 am
Saviour complex coming to the fore again


Considering he tried to buy it, fell out with the board, tried to pull out of the deal and was threatened with a court date to complete it - not sure how much he really wants to "save twitter"
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:01:51 am
Hes both great and awful all wrapped up in one person

Changing the face of transport, space travel largely through his own efforts is really quite something

But I thought he didn't actually change anything, he just bought the companies making changes with daddies Apartheid money.

Also his plans for The Loop are fucking atrocious. And his self driving cars consistently run test dummies over. From what I can gather the things he wished to implement beyond what the companies he acquired were already doing, have failed.

He just spent money to make himself some techbro libertarian philosopher king - a small man with a god complex.
Re: Elon Musk
Can't stand Twitter as it is right now so don't think it's the worst thing in the world personally. It used to be a lot more fun of a platform in the early years. If it dies that would be great. But as it is it's full of self important people with blue check marks used to strum up controversy, bad blood and pile ons. A million verified 'journalists' and paid political shills posting their hypocritical takes and political cheerleading. Not a fan.

It wouldn't be so bad but the trending algorithm and so on makes it impossible not to get sucked in.
Re: Elon Musk
Wrong un.

Just another rich daddies boy who has bought things & pretended to invent them.

I hope he destroys Twitter, good people leave in droves & it becomes another far right echo chamber where the remainders flail around looking for someone to bully.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:22:46 am
But I thought he didn't actually change anything, he just bought the companies making changes with daddies Apartheid money.

Also his plans for The Loop are fucking atrocious. And his self driving cars consistently run test dummies over. From what I can gather the things he wished to implement beyond what the companies he acquired were already doing, have failed.

He just spent money to make himself some techbro libertarian philosopher king - a small man with a god complex.

That's not fair.  He used Daddy's apartheid money AND billions of dollars of tax-payer-funded subsidies.  Oh, and he now campaigns against tax-payer-funded subsidies for businesses, especially those who compete with his businesses.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:22:46 am
But I thought he didn't actually change anything, he just bought the companies making changes with daddies Apartheid money.

Also his plans for The Loop are fucking atrocious. And his self driving cars consistently run test dummies over. From what I can gather the things he wished to implement beyond what the companies he acquired were already doing, have failed.

He just spent money to make himself some techbro libertarian philosopher king - a small man with a god complex.
No, Tesla would never have made it without him and his input. He transformed them.

And space x even more so. 

These two companies will literally change the world and they wouldnt have just happened anywaystarlink will bring internet to areas where it was previously unthinkable

Remarkable really.. Hes an incredible engineer and software engineer he really is

And I think hes being genuine when he says he did them for the betterment of mankind


Portent to remember that Musk is someone with Aspergers, I think many of his quirks could be put down to that.

Some very worrying  other stuff form him though

But I think hes a perfect case of someone who isnt black or white but is a really complex mix of conflicting values and impacts
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:08 am
No, Tesla would never have made it without him and his input. He transformed them.

And space x even more so. 

These two companies will literally change the world and they wouldnt have just happened anywaystarlink will bring internet to areas where it was previously unthinkable

Remarkable really.. Hes an incredible engineer and software engineer he really is

And I think hes being genuine when he says he did them for the betterment of mankind


Portent to remember that Musk is someone with Aspergers, I think many of his quirks could be put down to that.

Some very worrying  other stuff form him though

But I think hes a perfect case of someone who isnt black or white but is a really complex mix of conflicting values and impacts

He is an absolute beaut mate, simple as.
Re: Elon Musk
I may be oversimplifying but isn't Tesla just the Apple of electric car makers?  The've established themselves as the must-have brand but their products are largely mundane?

Ignoring the niche GM EV1 (late 1990s) they were the first to start mass producing 'proper' cars unlike the quirky electric boxes that went before.  Credit to them for that - the Roadster was their iPad moment and it seemingly rattled a few of the more estasblished manufacturers.  Pretty much every car manufacturer now has electric models and, ignoring the hype, many have surpassed Tesla.  If Tesla accelerated that change then good on them.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:46:02 am
He is an absolute beaut mate, simple as.
Really surface level thinking that. Hes a complex character  often conflicting and conflicted
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:08:36 am
I may be oversimplifying but isn't Tesla just the Apple of electric car makers?  The've established themselves as the must-have brand but their products are largely mundane?

Ignoring the niche GM EV1 (late 1990s) they were the first to start mass producing 'proper' cars unlike the quirky electric boxes that went before.  Credit to them for that - the Roadster was their iPad moment and it seemingly rattled a few of the more estasblished manufacturers.  Pretty much every car manufacturer now has electric models and, ignoring the hype, many have surpassed Tesla.  If Tesla accelerated that change then good on them.
Theyve created the market . They are streets ahead of anyone else.


This is good for humanity 
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:46:02 am
He is an absolute beaut mate, simple as.

When he facilitates Trump and the GOP getting back into power we can see whether this statement still stands.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:13:23 am
Really surface level thinking that. He’s a complex character … often conflicting and conflicted

The problem is, he thinks he knows everything and just wades in. He needs to learn to keep his gob shut at times. Maybe that is some sort of Asperger's trait (lack of social awareness), and with normal people, it wouldn't be much of an issue. The problem is, with his money and power, people automatically listen to him. Plus he's really bad of accepting he might be wrong.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:25:09 am
The problem is, he thinks he knows everything and just wades in. He needs to learn to keep his gob shut at times. Maybe that is some sort of Asperger's trait (lack of social awareness), and with normal people, it wouldn't be much of an issue. The peoblem is, with his money and power, people automatically listen to him. Plus he's really bad of accepting he might be wrong.

Absolutely agree with that .

Re: Elon Musk
I'm kind of "meh" in relation to Twitter. I do use it especially when there's interesting stuff linked like on here, on other websites (like news sites) or in one of my WhatsApp group by people I know. I agree that there is loads of interesting stuff and good contributors on Twitter, but at the same time absolute shite and complete c*nts are just one click away (or often it's just scrolling down a bit to see some of the replies to a good post). It's why I could never be "fully" on Twitter, i.e. tweeting and commenting stuff or following loads of people and reading all their tweets. I also don't really see how it could really change, because it already is a fucking cesspool and I can't see how it could get much worse. The only way would be, if all the decent people decided to leave, but that's not going to happen in my view.
Re: Elon Musk
It seems like once Twitter becomes a big part of your life it's difficult to not end up swinging to one extreme or the other.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:17:57 am
Theyve created the market . They are streets ahead of anyone else.


This is good for humanity 
I agree on the first and third points  ;D

I don't think they're ahead of other car manufacturers anymore.  There's better cars in the premium price range (Porsche, Audi, BMW) and at £50k the entry point for a Model 3 is still out the reach of most.  It's going to be the likes of the Fiat 500, Nissan Leaf or the MG4 at £20-25k that will change the world.  As a premium brand Tesla will always have a particular target audience.

Edit: Sorry to reduce this to a discussion about cars.  It was more the wider point that Musk may have been a great innovator but that's been and gone, if he's just going to use his amassed billions to stoke culture wars then he'd be better off boarding one of his rockets.
Re: Elon Musk
He's an absolute tw@t who is on the way to going Full Kanye. You would think he was some Tony Stark type who was personally designing space ships himself if you believed his hype machine. The nerd's answer to Taylor Swift.

Where's he even getting the money? Last I heard he could only do this by selling Tesla.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:26:01 am
I'm kind of "meh" in relation to Twitter. I do use it especially when there's interesting stuff linked like on here, on other websites (like news sites) or in one of my WhatsApp group by people I know. I agree that there is loads of interesting stuff and good contributors on Twitter, but at the same time absolute shite and complete c*nts are just one click away (or often it's just scrolling down a bit to see some of the replies to a good post). It's why I could never be "fully" on Twitter, i.e. tweeting and commenting stuff or following loads of people and reading all their tweets. I also don't really see how it could really change, because it already is a fucking cesspool and I can't see how it could get much worse. The only way would be, if all the decent people decided to leave, but that's not going to happen in my view.

If he turns Twitter into some sort of Truth Social on steroids he's going to see a mass exit of advertisers and that impacts his income (unless he starts charging people for subscriptions like YouTube). He obviously wants to drive down the staff costs and maximise the audience and revenues but allowing it be a festering pool of left/right wing vitriol is not going to last long.

I know he's objected to the AI and the 'impending' singularity but self-drive cars and algorithm driven censoring on Twitter are actually facilitating this.

His whole push towards colonising Mars is batshit crazy. It would probably cost a lot less to fix the planet we're actually on then to start from scratch on a planet that's about 9 months travel away.
Re: Elon Musk
If Elon Musk really thinks that the best way he can help humanity is by spending however many billions on Twatter, then I think that really says more than enough about his priorities, and probably his sanity (and certainly his wisdom). I suspect, like most other billionaires, that all he really cares about is power and prestige, hence his various grandiose projects, including his obsession with sending people into space.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:26:01 am
I'm kind of "meh" in relation to Twitter. I do use it especially when there's interesting stuff linked like on here, on other websites (like news sites) or in one of my WhatsApp group by people I know. I agree that there is loads of interesting stuff and good contributors on Twitter, but at the same time absolute shite and complete c*nts are just one click away (or often it's just scrolling down a bit to see some of the replies to a good post). It's why I could never be "fully" on Twitter, i.e. tweeting and commenting stuff or following loads of people and reading all their tweets. I also don't really see how it could really change, because it already is a fucking cesspool and I can't see how it could get much worse. The only way would be, if all the decent people decided to leave, but that's not going to happen in my view.

I love Twitter and am very much addicted. But I follow <300 people (mostly science/work related, for which it is excellent, and political commentators/journos along with a few football/sport related accounts and misc). So I mostly only see what I want to see and what I find informative, engaging and fun. Lately I've followed a few war commentators (the ones always posted in the Ukraine thread) that provide amazing insights into what's going on.

Going into threads/replies can be problematic (depending on topic) but again that's down to choice. No point engaging or even reading replies to e.g. LFC account or contentious political posts - it's just gibberish and/or people being aggressive and contrarian for the sake of it.

Musk may well make Twitter a lot worse as a whole (by letting Trump back in for instance), but as long as he doesn't fuck around with the current way it works too much, it probably won't affect me much as a user (assuming it doesn't lead to a lot of interesting people leaving).
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:41:45 am
He's an absolute tw@t who is on the way to going Full Kanye. You would think he was some Tony Stark type who was personally designing space ships himself if you believed his hype machine. The nerd's answer to Taylor Swift.

Where's he even getting the money? Last I heard he could only do this by selling Tesla.


That's something only a paedophile would say  ;)
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:08 am

And I think hes being genuine when he says he did them for the betterment of mankind


Fair point on Tesla and Space X, don't know enough to say other than he bought the companies and claims them as his own (to the point that the co-founder of Tesla had to sue if I remember correct)

I do not for a second believe he is genuine on doing it for the better of mankind. You see how he talks to his billionaire friends and his cronies like Joe Rogan, and I think he does this because he is an immensely wealthy individual who sees himself as better than everyone else, and he can play with certain aspects of life as he chooses.

I think he is a rich kid told he is the greatest at everything and now he sees himself as a king.

I think he is an incredibly dangerous man who should not be trusted in the slightest. Same with all Tech Billionaires to be quite frank.

As someone a bit behind on the market, as a genuine question, why is it considered he has cornered the electric car market - he is still making high end electric cars which most cannot afford, and you still have massive car manufacturers shifting to electric now. Tesla brought more attention to electric cars for sure, made them more than the terrible boxy designs originally, but it still feels like a brand catered more towards the silicon valley types than the mass market, while other companies who can mass market are out there making electric designs rapidly now.
Re: Elon Musk
Well I am surprised that Musk completed this deal. I know it has been, pretty much, a done deal for a few weeks now, but a few months back I could not see it. But it seems he never really wanted it, and is somewhat forced into it because he'd lose a 1 billion in financial damages to Twitter if he did not complete, and he's probably worried too about the reputational damage this would do to his brand and his ability to raise revenues (loans and backers) in the future.

If he goes ahead with what he has suggested for Twitter, I think it will - as others have suggested - end up destroying the platform. Yes, Trump was very important for driving engagement for the platform, but it was becoming too toxic and Twitter, belatedly, recognised this. It is not possible to have both an open platform where nearly anything might be expressed, and at the same time provide space which most people, across the political and social spectrum, will be happy to use in one way or another. Only the most naive believe it is possible to have a social media platform to, effectively, no rules. And, the problem only gets worse with scale. RAWK could not exist without rules - Twitter without rules will be a 'delight to behold'.

As for the man: well, maybe his Asperger's is part of the reason why he engages the way he does online; but I think there are fundamental character flaws too. People with Asperger's often miss social cues and tend to lack the ability to empathise. But they are generally capable of learning to appreciate how others might feel and are affected by their actions, even if the ability is not innate. It is not that they don't care - conversely, Musk appears to not care about anyone but himself. I feel Asperger's is used to excuse much of his bad behaviour. I expect that the primary cause of his lack of empathy is arrogance and sociopathy, not Asperger's. I appreciate that I am going out on a limb with my comments here - they are my feelings on the matter and largely unsupported by facts. Though, his ego-crushed tantrum at not being allowed to hijack the plight of the trapped children in the Thai cave, suggests Asperger's is not the problem here.

I don't know enough about the history of Tesla and SpaceX. But Musk must have a damn good idea of what he is doing there. Maybe Tesla will flounder in the end, as it is up against some mighty competition. But the company has driven forward electric cars like no other company. Would electric cars be a thing without Tesla/Musk? I think not - or, at least, nowhere near as well developed.

SpaceX is responsible for some incredible developments. But I am concerned about the huge increase in use of rockets - they are very ungreen. This also ties into Starlink: a lot of rockets for that too (and their impact on the environment); and we do not know where lies the tipping point for space debris, and the resulting cascading effect of obliterated satellites obliterating more satellites (some think we have already surpassed the tipping point).

Stupid space tourism: https://theconversation.com/space-tourism-rockets-emit-100-times-more-co-per-passenger-than-flights-imagine-a-whole-industry-164601

Stupid shit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_debris#Debris_growth

I am not suggesting that there should be no space flights or no Starlink. Obviously, Starlink promises to be a boon for many people around the world. But the launching of rockets should not be a free-for-all - they should occur in a considered way, instead of being left to corporations and the worst governments on the planet.

Even stupider shit: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/old-russian-rocket-motor-explodes-in-orbit-creating-more-space-debris/

Anyway. If Musk brings back Trump and effectively does away with any content moderation controls, it will be interesting to see the effects upon membership numbers. If they plummet and the platform becomes even more of a cesspit, Twitter will also lose its importance for news. That could be a very good thing.
Re: Elon Musk
I hope Twitter goes to shit (even more than it already is) and it signals the end of the cancer that is social media.
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:19:45 am
Considering he tried to buy it, fell out with the board, tried to pull out of the deal and was threatened with a court date to complete it - not sure how much he really wants to "save twitter"

Already fired the CFO, CEO and Head of Legal Policy and Safety.

The thing he seems to have overlooked is people will always gravitate to a different medium. People moved on from MySpace, Flickr and Tumblr. Even Facebook's parent company is losing value
Re: Elon Musk
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Already fired the CFO, CEO and Head of Legal Policy and Safety.

The thing he seems to have overlooked is people will always gravitate to a different medium. People moved on from MySpace, Flickr and Tumblr. Even Facebook's parent company is losing value

What's the alternative media though?

There's really nothing like twitter out there except Truth Social (no one is going there). Instagram maybe?
