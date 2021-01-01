« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures  (Read 22319 times)

Online wampa1

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
30 mins to our match.

So, is Depeche Mode an underrated band or overrated?
Underrated.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
30 mins to our match.

So, is Depeche Mode an underrated band or overrated?

rightly highly rated.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
30 mins to our match.

So, is Depeche Mode an underrated band or overrated?

Just can't get enough of them.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 04:06:59 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:03:21 pm
30 mins to our match.

So, is Depeche Mode an underrated band or overrated?
Started off a bit twee, but matured really well.

Underrated.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 04:04:38 pm
Underrated.
thought so too, they were my fav band after U2 growing up. Someone argued with me Erasure was the better band few days ago, smh
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm
rightly highly rated.
And that's no Blasphemous Rumour.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
They've managed to time it with us, Spurs, Chelsea and Man U all being shit at the same time. At best, they'd be 7th if not for that.

No Europe a big advantage as 'the big 6' have basically been playing CL/EL every midweek since September, while they've had 6 free midweeks. It's not as brutal in a typical season. This is part of West Ham's drop off from the best of the rest position Newcastle have now took.

No doubt they're overperforming though given it's a pretty average side on paper, particularly given Saint Maxim and Isak have been missing since they started this run.

Offline whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 04:15:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
thought so too, they were my fav band after U2 growing up. Someone argued with me Erasure was the better band few days ago, smh



My fave song of theirs is world in my eyes. Underrated.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 04:15:26 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 04:15:03 pm


My fave song of theirs is world in my eyes. Underrated.

Great tune that. What an album Violator is.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm
thought so too, they were my fav band after U2 growing up. Someone argued with me Erasure was the better band few days ago, smh

People are people...
Offline Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 04:17:34 pm »
That was a very harsh red card in the FA Cup game, Torquay v Derby. I thought Derby had enough players back on the cover for it not to be classed as last man. 2-1
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 04:17:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:16:03 pm
People are people...
yeah, left the conversation and enjoyed the silence.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:17:46 pm
yeah, left the conversation and enjoyed the silence.

I feel you, mate.
Online Kalito

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 04:21:08 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:36:35 pm
Lisandro Martinez elbow on Villa's Leon Bailey on 64 mins - https://dubz.co/v/ch101z & https://streamin.me/v/dd478896
That is fucking scandulous.

Right in front of the Ref and lino.

Useless, corrupt bastards the lot of 'em.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 04:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 04:21:08 pm
That is fucking scandulous.

Right in front of the Ref and lino.

Useless, corrupt bastards the lot of 'em.
fucking hell, no VAR?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 04:29:54 pm »
Looking forward to Spurs parking the bus for 90 mins absolutely trying to get a 0-0 against Liverpool
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 05:04:24 pm »
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm »
Salah you fucking beauty.

Smashed city, smashed Spurs, might be doing more for us in the title race than our strikers.
Online Red Berry

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:00:30 pm
Horrible to watch are WHU.

Most PL teams who aren't us (when we play well) are horrible to watch though, tbf.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:00:10 pm
Mixed weekend for David Cameron.

;D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
It amuses me that Bracknell have shirts with a poppy on them yet Avlechurch or whatever you call them didn't at the weekend.

I guess the poppy police would've been apoplectic had someone appeared on TV without it   ;D
