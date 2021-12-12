Everyones been saying hes great havent they? Like he wasnt part of a defence that conceded 6 at City. No idea how hes been in other games but his main asset seems to be not being Harry Maguire.



Yeah he looks shit to me, they had a few clean sheets but that seemed like it was mostly due to Varane playing a decent level for once. And the clean sheet last week v West Ham was a complete fluke. Can see how his all action style gets fans on side but personally I don't want my cb's running everywhere and anywhere starting fights and lunging in to slide tackles. He's a clown.