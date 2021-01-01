Commentator has said that Jesus has gone 8 games without scoring about three times now, bit harsh when he came on as a sub in half of those games.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Is this the shittiest match ever?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Chelsea vs Man United FA cup final 2007 takes that crown
2 of them, started the other 6 and only came off in 2 of them too
that was almost a great goal by wrexham, what a nice move.
2-0
Super Paul Mullin
Fuck the Tories Mullin.
Where is Ollie Palmer?
Head injury i think
Scouse legend
He's far too good to be playing at that level.
Unsy not really giving himself a chance to be in the frame for the Everton job once Lampard gets sacked.
How the fuck is Jenas defending this. Its Martinellis fault for dangling a leg out there for Azpicueta to try and break
Odd appointment that. You need someone who knows the league at that level.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.74]