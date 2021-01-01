« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Commentator has said that Jesus has gone 8 games without scoring about three times now, bit harsh when he came on as a sub in half of those games.

2 of them, started the other 6 and only came off in 2 of them too
Is this the shittiest match ever?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:47:08 pm
Is this the shittiest match ever?

Chelsea vs Man United FA cup final 2007 takes that crown
What an absolutely horrendous game of football.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:47:56 pm
Chelsea vs Man United FA cup final 2007 takes that crown
This half has to be up there too, I think I would have enjoyed more if I drank liquid detergent
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:46:57 pm
2 of them, started the other 6 and only came off in 2 of them too

Did he come off injured in one? There are three with less than 35 minutes played. Seems harsh either way, they've done their usual thing of building someone up as the best thing ever and are now putting the boot in because he's not as good as they claimed he was.
So when will Arsenal get screwed over with a horrible bit of officiating. 87th minute-ish?
Terrible game.
Not watching it but midday on a Sunday is an abomination of a kick off time. the 16:30 game will always be more lively.
that was almost a great goal by wrexham, what a nice move.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:46:57 pm
2 of them, started the other 6 and only came off in 2 of them too
Imagine if that was Darwin...
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:46:57 pm
2 of them, started the other 6 and only came off in 2 of them too

They paid £45m for the Brazilian Francis Jeffers.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:10 pm
that was almost a great goal by wrexham, what a nice move.

2-0
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:56:34 pm
Super Paul Mullin

Fuck the Tories Mullin.
Where is Ollie Palmer?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:56:55 pm
Fuck the Tories Mullin.

Scouse legend
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:57:27 pm
Where is Ollie Palmer?

Head injury i think
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:58:03 pm
Head injury i think

Ah, o.k. Really good target man for that level.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Scouse legend

He's far too good to be playing at that level.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:56:00 pm
2-0

Unsy not really giving himself a chance to be in the frame for the Everton job once Lampard gets sacked.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:01:56 pm
He's far too good to be playing at that level.

hopefully he wont be next season.

I suppose the knock on him is the fact he moves like a tank  ;D  But hes massively effective, great goal scorer.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:19 pm
Unsy not really giving himself a chance to be in the frame for the Everton job once Lampard gets sacked.

Odd appointment that. You need someone who knows the league at that level.
How the fuck is Jenas defending this. Its Martinellis fault for dangling a leg out there for Azpicueta to try and break
Didn't realize Chelsea were shite too.

Feeling a bit better about our Top 4 chances
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:09:09 pm
How the fuck is Jenas defending this. Its Martinellis fault for dangling a leg out there for Azpicueta to try and break
Never a booking was it, it's fucking footy.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:19 pm
Unsy not really giving himself a chance to be in the frame for the Everton job once Lampard gets sacked.

And Ebrell is with Unsy. How long before Big Dunc is perched next to them?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:06:04 pm
Odd appointment that. You need someone who knows the league at that level.

Good to see him struggling though.
Damn, totally forgot we are playing Spurs tonight. Thank God, we play better against Top 10 teams.
what happened to that French flop forward at Arsenal? Still with them or released?
