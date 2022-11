Donít give a shit about the result, but that dive from De Bruyne





He fouled the defender!



KDBís right foot went over the top of the ball and it appears that he contacted the shin of the defender and then his foot came down just beside the defenderís foot so from the angle I saw it looks more like a foul against KDB; yes the defender then contactís KDBís foot. He then clearly dives and itís a disgrace that VAR cannot see that and draw the refereeís attention to it.