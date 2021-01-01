« previous next »
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:42:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:35:19 pm
It's hardly tin foil hat stuff. In fact, in all probability there is highly likely something dodgy going on.

But don't question anything and keep your head shoved up your arse.
He's taking the piss mate. There's some other poster who posts that sentence in earnest every now and then.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:45:12 pm »
Pen all day long on KDB.

I'll expect my usual retainer from Abu Dhabi.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Carragher a lot happier commentating on Everton than the slagging off and misery when he is on our games
Online mikeb58

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #563 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:12:24 pm
Football in this country has gone to shit. Simply can't be bothered anymore, must be well over 10 years now since I watched a non-LFC game.

Same here, but I went a step further and don't watch us now. It winds me up too much to see the blatant cheating and playacting go unpunished, I can live without it, and very easily as it turned out.

All I see now on this pages when I check the scores, is mainly annoyance, anger and frustration.

Footy should be a sport to enjoy, take a bad result on the chin, accept it and look forward to the next game.

Now the levels of angst I see before, during and after games, makes me wonder whether why people actually bother watching in the first place.

Be it shithouse players, inept officials or thick pundits, everything points to massive anger levels. It's how the game is now, don't expect to tune in and expect anything different.

The biggest fear in our game tomorrow for me, is Kane cheating to win a pen, that's sad, very sad but true.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #564 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:04:46 pm
Manchester City [2] - 1 Fulham; Haaland penalty 90+5' - https://dubz.co/v/zp07b5 & https://streamin.me/v/f58727bc & www.ziscore.com/ws42

^ plus the 'foul' on De Bruyne for the penalty.

Online Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #565 on: Today at 05:58:25 pm »
Carragher on commentary. His approach to Everton games is the inverse of Liverpool games. Finding reason to over-praise Everton or defend them. This isnt because hes a secret blue; its because hes over-compensating without the lightness of touch required. Its dead odd.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #566 on: Today at 05:59:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Carragher a lot happier commentating on Everton than the slagging off and misery when he is on our games

Hes a prick. End of discussion.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:07:35 pm »
Gueye has given the ball away every time he has tried to make a pass
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:14:14 pm »
How have Leicester not scored yet?
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #569 on: Today at 06:16:15 pm »
Firework on the pitch at Goodison. Match stopped.
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #570 on: Today at 06:17:01 pm »
Everton that
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #571 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Wow great goal Tielemens
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #572 on: Today at 06:17:08 pm »
What a strike!
Online John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #573 on: Today at 06:17:22 pm »
Boss goal :)
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #574 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm »
What a goal
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #575 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
0-1 Leicester City
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:18:24 pm »
Even if he had normal sized arms Pickford wouldn't have saved that.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:18:31 pm »
That's the type of goal that makes you say fuckihg hell at the telly.

I know because I've just done it
Online Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:18:49 pm »
Cracker that
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #579 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Is there a more underrated player on Rawk than Tielemens
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #580 on: Today at 06:19:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:04:46 pm
Manchester City [2] - 1 Fulham; Haaland penalty 90+5' - https://dubz.co/v/zp07b5 & https://streamin.me/v/f58727bc & www.ziscore.com/ws42

^ plus the 'foul' on De Bruyne for the penalty.


Edit: 'Close up look of KDB and Robinson incident that was given as a penalty' - https://v.redd.it/cundqf9116y91


laughable how that's given as a penalty but not sure why the defender gave the ref a decision to make
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Picky dives straight up instead of, yer know, across.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #582 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Sign Dewsbury-Hall.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #583 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm »
Everton have been fucking shite here..

If you look at their XG for vs against (which is pretty much the guide as to where teams end up at the end of the season) they are in the bottom three in the league.

Havent seen them for awhile, didnt realise how crap they were
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #584 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm »
Come on Brenton don't fuck this up.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #585 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:57 pm
Is there a more underrated player on Rawk than Tielemens

There are loads but he is certainly one of them.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #586 on: Today at 06:21:29 pm »
If Leicester had a peak Vardy here it would be game over by now. Toothless upfront.
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #587 on: Today at 06:22:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:57 pm
Is there a more underrated player on Rawk than Tielemens

I think it's more that he looks like he'd be a poor fit for how we've played under Klopp, rather than not rating him.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #588 on: Today at 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:21:29 pm
If Leicester had a peak Vardy here it would be game over by now. Toothless upfront.
Toothless?
Online NarutoReds

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #589 on: Today at 06:26:27 pm »
Am betting on Everton to win this game so cheering for them on my couch since they are at home against a horrible Leicester team in form.

At least ttrrryyyyy for feecckkkk sake!!! Aaarrrgggghhhh!!!!

I don't want to lose the bet. Fucking defence being sliced through left right and center, spreading the legs without any responsibility. Ttrrryyyy you pricks!!! Put some effort on it!!!  :butt  :butt
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #590 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:16:15 pm
Firework on the pitch at Goodison. Match stopped.
No RichieLa to throw it back
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #591 on: Today at 06:31:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:29:33 pm
No RichieLa to throw it back

True that.
Online Cesar

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #592 on: Today at 06:38:06 pm »
Thought the goodison atmosphere was supposed to be incredible? They sound half asleep
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #593 on: Today at 06:39:58 pm »
Wouldnt normally bother watching Abu Dhabi but just watched the penalty incident.
Fuckinghell. One of the worst decisions of the season. Dirty horrible diving twat and cheating bastard officials are not a good mix.
Online didi shamone

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #594 on: Today at 06:40:07 pm »
I've just realised Anthony Gordon is the real life beaker from the muppets. It's uncanny.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #595 on: Today at 06:41:24 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:26:27 pm
Am betting on Everton to win this game so cheering for them on my couch since they are at home against a horrible Leicester team in form.

At least ttrrryyyyy for feecckkkk sake!!! Aaarrrgggghhhh!!!!

I don't want to lose the bet. Fucking defence being sliced through left right and center, spreading the legs without any responsibility. Ttrrryyyy you pricks!!! Put some effort on it!!!  :butt  :butt
there's a lesson for you there, never bet on Everton to win anything
Online JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #596 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:41:24 pm
there's a lesson for you there, never bet on Everton to win anything
People have been saying that since 1995
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #597 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm »
Madison is really fun to watch in some games.

There's Calvert Lewin finished too
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #598 on: Today at 06:51:29 pm »
DCL off and straight down the tunnel...
Online leinad

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #599 on: Today at 06:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:41:24 pm
there's a lesson for you there, never bet on Everton to win anything

Or us! I thought Leeds at home was a banker.
