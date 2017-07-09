« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:52:08 pm
Nope. If we can't win the league, I want them to win it. Another City title is absolutely meaningless and nobody in the world is going to bat a fucking eyelid.

On the other hand if someone else were to win it, it'll be absolutely crushing giving how close we've come in recent seasons when we've showed almost superhuman form and still couldn't win it.

It is not meaningless though every success for them is a victory for sports washing and enables them to go on bending yet more people to their will. The more normal this becomes the harder it will be to stop.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm
Just amazing what City players are allowed to get away with.

Blatant pushing is the least of it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:54:07 pm
It is not meaningless though every success for them is a victory for sports washing and enables them to go on bending yet more people to their will. The more normal this becomes the harder it will be to stop.

So you think a season where they miss out is going to change anything? Right, they'll just spend another £300m in the next window and win it the next time around again regardless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:52:27 pm
I hate City as much as the next person but Id prefer them to win the league for a couple of reasons.

1) everyone rival wanted them to beat us when we were challenging them, so fuckem.

2) maybe a few years of City dominating may start people questioning where this league is going by allowing states to buy football clubs.

On number 2 - people keep saying this but everyone knows City, PSG, soon to be Newcastle etc just buy trophies now. No one criticises it at all in the media, pundits, etc. Even most fans from other clubs don't care. As long as us or United aren't winning the title everyone is happy pretty much.

The only way to win titles consistently is to get taken over by a billionaire as I see it. The Premier League/Uefa aren't interested in making things fairer so why will it ever change?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm
Cheering a city goal. Some right clowns in here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:56:13 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:52:27 pm
I hate City as much as the next person but Id prefer them to win the league for a couple of reasons.

1) everyone rival wanted them to beat us when we were challenging them, so fuckem.

2) maybe a few years of City dominating may start people questioning where this league is going by allowing states to buy football clubs.

The more they win the less people will care about how they do it, it becomes normalised and that is not a good thing for football. As for the first one I just can't get on with that argument when you consider the implications of how bad sports washing is overall and how these people run their states.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:55:32 pm
So you think a season where they miss out is going to change anything? Right, they'll just spend another £300m in the next window and win it the next time around again regardless.

Every year they don't win it is a victory for the game as a whole. How anyone cannot get that in the current climate I just don't understand.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm
Vardy is finished at this level.

Baffled how he still starts
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:55:37 pm
On number 2 - people keep saying this but everyone knows City, PSG, soon to be Newcastle etc just buy trophies now. No one criticises it at all in the media, pundits, etc. Even most fans from other clubs don't care. As long as us or United aren't winning the title everyone is happy pretty much.

The only way to win titles consistently is to get taken over by a billionaire as I see it. The Premier League/Uefa aren't interested in making things fairer so why will it ever change?
No-one else criticises the. because theyve not been in a position to win for it years. Chelsea, United, Arsenal etc etc

Wait until a few of them are beaten by a City team who finish on +90pts, the conversations will start spreading.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:00:01 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 01:59:07 pm
Vardy is finished at this level.

Baffled how he still starts

He could probably be a good player still for a mid table club or lower but not for a team like Leicester who has ambitions to break into the top 4 not that long ago.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:57:32 pm
Every year they don't win it is a victory for the game as a whole. How anyone cannot get that in the current climate I just don't understand.

Loving your idealistic if not naive view of things, but it's far removed from the real world. City are going to continue to win almost everything in sight more often than not. They're going to continue to spend whatever they please and not get sanctioned for it. The regimes that own clubs like City will continue to operate as they always have and not you, I or anyone else in the world is going to do fuck all about it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:01:15 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:59:13 pm
No-one else criticises the. because theyve not been in a position to win for it years. Chelsea, United, Arsenal etc etc

Wait until a few of them are beaten by a City team who finish on +90pts, the conversations will start spreading.

Even if United fell short by a few points and City won it - the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane wouldn't sit there on Sky Sports and say well City cheated their way to it and we all know it. They'd be praising a fantastic title race and saying City just had that bit more quality.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:56:13 pm
The more they win the less people will care about how they do it, it becomes normalised and that is not a good thing for football. As for the first one I just can't get on with that argument when you consider the implications of how bad sports washing is overall and how these people run their states.
Itll only become normal if fans allow it. As I said, wait until others are beaten to cups or titles.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:01:58 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:55:37 pm
On number 2 - people keep saying this but everyone knows City, PSG, soon to be Newcastle etc just buy trophies now. No one criticises it at all in the media, pundits, etc. Even most fans from other clubs don't care. As long as us or United aren't winning the title everyone is happy pretty much.

The only way to win titles consistently is to get taken over by a billionaire as I see it. The Premier League/Uefa aren't interested in making things fairer so why will it ever change?

Not true, there are number of journalists now who criticise why do people keep saying this?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #54 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:52:27 pm
I hate City as much as the next person but Id prefer them to win the league for a couple of reasons.

1) everyone rival wanted them to beat us when we were challenging them, so fuckem.

2) maybe a few years of City dominating may start people questioning where this league is going by allowing states to buy football clubs.

It wont.

The league doesnt care, in fact this is what it wants - the richest owners, that in turn will bring the best players into its league. 

Only way things maybe would change would be mass protests at every single game the sportswashing teams play, plus people not giving the PL what it wants - their hard earned money. But that wont happen either, as generally people dont give a shit.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #55 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Not true, there are number of journalists now who criticise why do people keep saying this?

When I see the likes of Lineker, Ferdinand, Neville, even Carragher sitting on telly saying what we all know ill believe things could possibly change.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #56 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:00:05 pm
Loving your idealistic if not naive view of things, but it's far removed from the real world. City are going to continue to win almost everything in sight more often than not. They're going to continue to spend whatever they please and not get sanctioned for it. The regimes that own clubs like City will continue to operate as they always have and not you, I or anyone else in the world is going to do fuck all about it.

There is nothing idealistic about the view, and if you actually bothered to do some research on what these states do and how they use football you would know that. But you can't be arsed so you just predictably ignore it. Also, just because you think it's impossible to change things won't stop others from trying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #57 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Not true, there are number of journalists now who criticise why do people keep saying this?

You must be living in a different universe to us then.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #58 on: Today at 02:08:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:06:56 pm
You must be living in a different universe to us then.

Jill is right, in that there are a number of journalists who do speak out.

But the problem is - the net they cast is small.

As mentioned above, until the banter-pundits start calling out the sportswashers, it wont really have an effect. But we know that isnt happening anytime soon.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #59 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:06:56 pm
You must be living in a different universe to us then.

No, but I do research things. The likes of Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, David Conn, Tariq Panja, Philippe Auclair all do regular writings on sport washing and how it is now affecting football. All you have to actually do is look in certain threads or on twitter and there is more and more stuff to see, if you can be arsed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #60 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:52:08 pm
Nope. If we can't win the league, I want them to win it. Another City title is absolutely meaningless and nobody in the world is going to bat a fucking eyelid.

On the other hand if someone else were to win it, it'll be absolutely crushing giving how close we've come in recent seasons when we've showed almost superhuman form and still couldn't win it. It would also mean that the one season that City actually fucked up we weren't good enough to take advantage.

That is fuzzy logic at the finest.

How the fuck can a Liverpool fan want those c*nts to win, irrespective of anything else?

🤢🤢
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #61 on: Today at 02:12:49 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:05:40 pm
There is nothing idealistic about the view, and if you actually bothered to do some research on what these states do and how they use football you would know that. But you can't be arsed so you just predictably ignore it. Also, just because you think it's impossible to change things won't stop others from trying.

Research? I regularly watch pundits on different televisions across multiple countries in different languages in Europe all praise them week in week out. The majority of journalists, pundits, former players and the like all gush over them and couldn't care less about their owners or how they buy their success. There are some that speak out, but it's far too few. Again, your view is incredibly simplistic and far too naive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #62 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:45 pm
Jill is right, in that there are a number of journalists who do speak out.

But the problem is - the net they cast is small.

As mentioned above, until the banter-pundits start calling out the sportswashers, it wont really have an effect. But we know that isnt happening anytime soon.
The banter pundits are as bad as the sportswash fans who accept this form of cheating, as long as their shiny Human rights abuses win some shiny things. The banter pundits won't pull them up as it will stop their easy money going into their already massive bank acconts.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:10:46 pm
No, but I do research things. The likes of Miguel Delaney, Rob Harris, David Conn, Tariq Panja, Philippe Auclair all do regular writings on sport washing and how it is now affecting football. All you have to actually do is look in certain threads or on twitter and there is more and more stuff to see, if you can be arsed.
the problem is that until that sort of thing gets said on TV, it won't be widely publicised.

Could do with a C4 Dispatches or a Panorama investigation into it so it becomes a bit more in the public eye, even better it gets called out by Sky, BT or MOTD and until that does happen nobody really gives a shite unfortunately.

Sky will be happy when City and Newcastle are fighting it out for PL titles in the future but nothing will be said about how they got there or where their money came from!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #64 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:12:40 pm
That is fuzzy logic at the finest.

How the fuck can a Liverpool fan want those c*nts to win, irrespective of anything else?

🤢🤢

Its disgraceful, especially considering seemingly the alternative is the least bad of our rivals
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #65 on: Today at 02:17:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Its disgraceful, especially considering seemingly the alternative is the least bad of our rivals

Absofuckinglutely.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #66 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm
3 minutes is a bit of a joke.

Not that they will score anyway
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #67 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:52:08 pm
Nope. If we can't win the league, I want them to win it. Another City title is absolutely meaningless and nobody in the world is going to bat a fucking eyelid.

On the other hand if someone else were to win it, it'll be absolutely crushing giving how close we've come in recent seasons when we've showed almost superhuman form and still couldn't win it. It would also mean that the one season that City actually fucked up we weren't good enough to take advantage.

I do get this logic, but ultimately its the same point people make when they want City to win the title over us (the meaningless bit).

Arsenal winning the title, for example, would hurt more than City winning it as it will feel like a missed opportunity (because if Arsenal do win it it wont be with 95+ points,) but ultimately it will be because theyve earned it through decent planning, rather than being funded by a state, so for that reason its better for the sport and therefore better for fans of the sport.

I do get the logic, but its what these c*nts thrive off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #68 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:12:40 pm
That is fuzzy logic at the finest.

How the fuck can a Liverpool fan want those c*nts to win, irrespective of anything else?

🤢🤢

Exactly.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #69 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm
Absolutely fucking toothless up top Leicester.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #70 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm
Hooray,hope the bus gets out without damage
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #71 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:56:13 pm
The more they win the less people will care about how they do it, it becomes normalised and that is not a good thing for football. As for the first one I just can't get on with that argument when you consider the implications of how bad sports washing is overall and how these people run their states.

On the contrary, the more they win, and the larger the margin they win by, is the only way that people might sit up and take notice of what they're doing to the league.

Imagine if Arsenal run them all the way to the title and it's a close thing. Everyone's saying "wow, what a wonderful title race. City are great for football!"
If anything, were Arsenal to beat City to the league (never gonna happen but argument's sake) then I'd say that further legitimizes City. Makes them look like a real club.

I'm with the others that want them to smash the league to pieces, 30pts+ between them and second. Then finally people might start to look at eachother and ask "is this good?". The only way anything happens is when City's dominance becomes bad for the Premier League brand. Having close-run title races with Liverpool has been great for the brand.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #72 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm
Well time for Bayern vs Mainz now.

Fuck City.


Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #73 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm
Nothing will be done until Man Utd get 96 points and still lose the league to these c*nts. Neville, Rio and co don't care if it's us but when it happens to them they will start to speak up. Either that or we get taken over by an oil state.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #74 on: Today at 02:25:36 pm
Hopefully something goes for us in the 3pm games. Tottenham playing 2 attackers and 9 defenders v Bournemouth is amusing but you'd expect them to win whatever.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th & 30th October
Reply #75 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Its disgraceful, especially considering seemingly the alternative is the least bad of our rivals

Bang on. People cheering on City scoring and winning today are absolute plant pots.
