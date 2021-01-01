« previous next »
Author Topic: Understanding the ultras in Italy.  (Read 429 times)

Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« on: Yesterday at 09:27:17 am »
Hey
I have an Italian /Sun mebackground and have blue eyes. Can people here explain why there's a group of ultras that stick together because they have blue eyes
is it even true.

 When I was young, I told my mum " I'm not a trophy hunter, I'm the trophy hunter, that means AC Milan will always come looking for me. I ended up playing Australia Football (I'm from Melbourne) though and forgot I'd said that. I said the trophy hunter stuff when I was four. In summary I'm asking are blue eyed people part of any ultra group? Any?

is there a story to them?)

%I'm actually from Melbourne so I know next to nothing about Ultras, I'm not asking about the guy who fight. Perhaps that's what it is. Secondly does the phrase trophy hunter mean anything to you guys in Europe or whereever your from. I'm just looking for answers. If there aren't any, fair enough. I just would like to know what I said if anything. I'd never heard of AC Milan,

Trophy hunters or Ultras the first time I said the words. I'd love some knowledge on the topic. What is the Ultra movement about? Home ground adv antage, anymore. I justvwant to understand and you guys should know better than most especially me. Also any concensus on what the best book on ultras is. Thanksb
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm »
Can you be more specific?    :P
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm »
This is the literary equivalent of dropping an acid tab  :odd
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm »
You really should have a listen to the Ultra Vox. They're based in Vienna. I've given them a go and to be honest, it means nothing to me.
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:15:13 pm
This is the literary equivalent of dropping an acid tab  :odd

 ;D

This kind of gold is why RAWK is so worth reading. Is this Sabu Pundit's Australian cousin (twice removed)?
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:00:36 pm »
My skaus, the seldom understood mr Flabby Whore Alien
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
;D

This kind of gold is why RAWK is so worth reading. Is this Sabu Pundit's Australian cousin (twice removed)?

Baldrick? Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:10:02 pm »
First i thought this is something for a book
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:45:33 pm »
:lmao
Re: Understanding the ultras in Italy.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:33:27 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:27:14 pm
;D

This kind of gold is why RAWK is so worth reading. Is this Sabu Pundit's Australian cousin (twice removed)?
If he wasn't twice removed would he be the Aboriginal?
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
Who isthe fuckBaldrick?Baldrick?
that Fixedfor you  :)
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
