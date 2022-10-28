« previous next »
Your Top Tracks for 2022
I know we have not reached the end of 2022 yet but I thought it would be useful to start this now and let people mull it over in the next coming months. I'm posting a top 10 as it is but I fully expect to use the edit button before the end of the year and also rank them. This is to compliment the albums of 2022 but often you love something without necessarily liking all that is shifted with it. You may not have any albums or even a lot of stuff you've liked this year but if anything's left a mark since January, here's a chance to let other know and share your thoughts, 3 of mine have ultimately come through RAWK sources.


1. Bill Callahan-Coyotes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FQ216AznlY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FQ216AznlY


2. Lambchop  Police Dog Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQ7BBAipvzw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQ7BBAipvzw


3. Suns Signature-Underwater

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0f-gwU5dhI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0f-gwU5dhI


4. Gabriels - Remember Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHdS9P1L_es


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHdS9P1L_es


5. Calexico-El Mirador

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMeinq7I__w


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMeinq7I__w

6. Wilco-Bird Without A Tail/Base Of My Skull

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VljcyBMF8so

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VljcyBMF8so



7. Natalia Lafourcade-Vine Solita


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07jjbmHxTnY 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07jjbmHxTnY


8. Weyes Blood - Children of the Empire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMAK05tpoI4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMAK05tpoI4


9. Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra-Mikos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUSCriqu36E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUSCriqu36E



10. Andrew Bird-  I felt a Funeral, in my Brain ft. Phoebe Bridgers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqfurpZrul0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqfurpZrul0
Re: Your Top 10 songs of 2022
And to complement the far more organised, established and prestigious RAWK ALBUM THE YEAR

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353369.0

This thread exists just because you love songs without liking the rest of the stuff they come with. It would make sense if people post different artists (I know there is one member who can probably only post Taylor Swift songs) but it's a democracy (of sorts) so feel free to follow your heart.

And, to help anyone who wants to post youtube clips, a reminder;

Take the you tube address 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZQZZf_R434

Just adjust to the below format by removing that shown in red above and adding what is red below (and change flish to flash which I had to do to stop it just putting the clip in)

[flish=500,400]http://https://www.youtube.com/v/fZQZZf_R434


Or if you want it smaller just try

[flish=250,200]https://www.youtube.com/v/fZQZZf_R434

Once you have done it once, easier to go back and copy it and just replace the bit shown in blue in the last example
Re: Your Top Tracks for 2022
Great thread! Will re-visit soon with added songs!
